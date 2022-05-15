How the media stoked the Simon Henry-Nadia Lim controversy

Simon Henry wasn't keen to engage with media when approached at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club about his Nadia Lim comments.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner, a member of the Taxpayers’ Union and a regular opinion contributor to Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: The problem with being a social justice advocate in a progressive liberal democracy is that there isn’t always enough overt sexism and racism from which to draw the requisite amounts of indignation.

The gender pay-gap can now only be found by being willfully blind when interpreting statistical data, te reo is widely used and accepted, colonial names are dropping faster than vaccine mandates, and boards are always on the hunt for diverse talent.

There are no longer any institutional or legal barriers to success based on gender, race, religion nor, I should add, in many cases criminal background.

Of course, individual bias and prejudice remains.

Discrepancies by gender in the prison population, university enrolments and life expectancy can be interpreted as evidence that systematic discrimination exists in Aotearoa; but I prefer to look beyond these grim numbers and to the wider trend.

This country can stand rightly proud on what we have achieved when it comes to equality and diversity, even if serious mahi needs to be done in some areas.

So, you can imagine the delight of the perpetually offended when a real-life, fire-breathing, patriarchal, cis-heteronormative, white, male ogre stumbled onto centre stage! The reaction in the commentariat at the unscripted comments by DGL founder Simon Henry was ecstatic.

Rachel Smalley was fizzing at the scoop her NBR colleague Hamish McNicol landed. The story ran for days on the NBR site; and fair enough too. But if Henry’s comments are a legitimate story, so is the coverage of them.

Henry listed his company and reinvested all of the capital raised into his firm. It quadrupled in value in a year.

For some unfathomable reason, Henry was exercised at the contrast with My Food Bag, whose promoters took most of the cash for themselves through a sell-down of their shares on listing, and saw a halving in the post-listing share price.

Investing with the disreputable Simon Henry provided an eight-times better return than with Companion of the NZ Order of Merit recipient and My Food Bag co-founder, Theresa Gattung.

This will be a surprise to no one who understands commerce, but to those who think EBITDA refers to a new grouping of intersectional identity, this result will have come as a bit of a shock.

MY FOOD BAG Where it all began: the photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's listing prospectus which Simon Henry took issue with.

Simon Henry may be a brilliant businessperson, or as he may prefer, businessman, but wealth does not buy wisdom. Or class. He said what he said. The NBR reported it. Consequences flowed.

In years to come some government agency may run a slide-rule over similar comments to assess if they breach beefed-up hate-speech laws, but for the moment the only consequences are public scorn and the associated commercial risk of having said something objectively awful.

This is appropriate. Free speech isn’t speech without consequences. In a free-market, people can choose who they do business with, who they work for, and who they associate with.

If the story ended there, this column would not have been written. But it didn’t.

While many in the media were content to report and comment on what Henry said, others decided that they are guardians of a new morality.

It isn’t enough that sunlight be applied to Henry’s choice of language. There isn’t any point in being a Social Justice Warrior if you don’t occasionally bayonet the wounded.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says comments about Nadia Lim would have been insulting to all women.

There was a determined attempt to undermine Henry’s business rather than merely report on it. Journalists appeared, to me at least, to be actively seeking to drive customers and investors away from DGL, perhaps nervous that the commercial community would merely shrug off his comments and get back to business.

Some responses were almost funny.

Kiwisaver funds Simplicity and Kiwi Wealth proudly declared that they were adding DGL to the list of highly performing companies that they would not invest in, confirming that they had both missed this massively profitable IPO.

The most energetic media outfit was the Spinoff, whose ability to sustain a massive amount of indignation off the smallest micro-aggression is being studied by engineers seeking to improve the efficiency of hybrid vehicles.

Thankfully, few people in the commercial community read the Spinoff. The NBR is another matter. The NBR has cachet and credibility. It broke the story and pursued it with enthusiasm.

“Marquee DGL customer raises ‘serious concerns’ about Simon Henry’s conduct” is the leading NBR story as I type this. Except it isn’t obvious that this marquee customer did anything of the sort. They were contacted by the NBR, asked what they made of Henry’s comments and asked “…whether it was considering moving its business elsewhere”.

Stuff Damien Grant questions whether media coverage of the Simon Henry-Nadia Lim episode led to journalists stoking the story rather than just reporting it.

Is it possible that the search for outrage is inadvertently manufacturing it?

The counter-factual view, held by the NBR’s Hamish McNicol, is that some DGL customers were considering their position, and his reporting was merely seeking to find confirmation of this fact.

He could be correct, but I do not share this sanguine view. I believe that businesspeople are reading the news coverage and fielding calls from respected reporters like McNicol and responding in a self-interested manner.

Their response to Simon Henry’s comments are being driven by the fact that they are being asked about them, not as an organic reaction.

The NBR has a significant market power. I have written for it. I’d like to do so again, so hopefully this doesn’t get me cancelled.

But it is possible that by chasing down comments from the business community in the wake of Henry’s comments, they are creating the move away from DGL, not merely reporting on it.

Sadly, most people in business are cowards. When confronted by a senior reporter from a nationally recognised paper with the pull of the NBR, most businesspeople are going to do whatever is necessary to make the problem go away.

The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle is widely misinterpreted as an effect where the observer changes what is occurring by their observation. It is possible that, through the manner in which the fourth estate has covered this event, they have created the very thing upon which they now breathlessly report on.