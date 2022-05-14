Chained to a jo... er recreational activity they absolutely love

“It’s just a safety device to stop them falling overboard.”

OPINION/SATIRE: 215 BC, the Mediterranean Sea. A ROMAN GALLEY SHIP glides across the water. Inside, the GALLEY MASTER presides over a hundred sweaty, half-naked rowers, all toiling to pull their heavy oars to the beat of his drum.

GM: Heave! Heave! Heave!

There is a KNOCK KNOCK at the door.

GM: Who’s that? Heave!

READ MORE:

* Landmark Gloriavale employment ruling could open door for thousands of dollars in back pay

* Children's work not 'chores': Gloriavale leavers win Employment Court case

* Public holidays - who needs them? Much better to have private ones

* Sacked for speaking out: Chinese migrant worker fired by concrete company

* Labour inspectors visiting Hawke's Bay apple orchards as harvest reaches peak



A LABOUR INSPECTOR enters.

LI: Hello I’m from the Labour Inspectorate of Employment New Zealand.

GM: The what of where? Hold on… alright you lot, keep rowing, or I’ll cut your hands off! Sorry, you’re from the what?

LI: The Labour Inspectorate of Employment New Zealand.

GM: Listen mate, we’re right in the middle of the Second Punic War. Do you have any authority here in the Mediterranean in 215 BC?

LI: I do for the purposes of this satirical column. Now we’ve had a tip-off about the unsatisfactory pay and conditions of your workers.

GM: Workers? Sorry, there are no workers here.

LI: Well who are these people then?

GM: They’re recreational boaties out for some fun on the water.

LI: Fun? You just threatened to cut their hands off.

GM: They’re also masochists, if you must know, and they like that sort of thing. We’re very progressive here in the Mediterranean. I hope you’re not being judgmental.

LI: Of course not. We never jump to conclusions here at the Labour Inspectorate of Employment New Zealand. Even when those conclusions are staring us in the face. Still, this looks like forced labour to me.

GM: No no, that’s a misconception. The great majority of rowers in galley ships were, and are, trained volunteers.

LI: Yes, but not in the particular case of the Second Punic War when vast numbers of slaves were used.

GM: And we’re all about helping slaves ease back into society. In this case through volunteer work. And of course, they’re free to leave at any time.

LI: Has anyone ever left?

GM: Not alive, no. But that’s just a testament to how much they love volunteering.

LI: They’re chained to their oars!

GM: It’s just a safety device to stop them falling overboard.

LI: We’re inside the ship.

GM: You can’t be too careful. I tell you, they’re perfectly happy. Oi, you lot – what are you?

ROWERS, IN UNISON: We are perfectly happy…

LI: Well, if you really pinky-promise that they’re volunteers.

GM: They are, they are. The young ones there, they’re just doing their chores. And the rest of them, they’re doing it for love. I mean, honestly we’re just one big family here.

LI: Oh, family! Why didn’t you say? Case closed. I’ll report back to the Labour Inspectorate of Employment New Zealand that there’s nothing to see here. So sorry to bother you.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “We never jump to conclusions here at the Labour Inspectorate of Employment New Zealand. Even when those conclusions are staring us in the face.”

GM: That’s quite alright. Just doing your job. Like this lot... Joking!

LI: Very droll. I’ll see myself off your ship, and leave you to your, er, heaving.

GM: Oh, thanks for reminding me. Right you lot – heave!

LI: Heave indeed. Oh, and just one thing. I wouldn’t leave that whip lying around where someone could trip up on it. That’s a real health and safety hazard.