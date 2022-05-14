Budget to be delivered against a backdrop of profligate spending

Grant Robertson told a business breakfast he would not be taking his foot off the gas to ignore long-term challenges.

OPINION: When Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers the Budget next Thursday it will be the end of a months-long campaign to convince Kiwis he and his Government are sound economic managers. Instead, there’s mounting evidence it continues to engage in frivolous and wasteful spending of the public purse. In other words, your money.

This week’s wasteful spending story centred on two shoulder-height zeros which glow red and are used as props in the Road to Zero road safety campaign. They cost $9770-$4885 each. There was the inevitable cry for an audit of government spending but at only 0.005% of the total campaign cost, that’s debatable. But behind that cost lies even more questionable spending on a project with eye-watering figures and dubious motives.

Road to Zero, modelled on Sweden’s Vision Zero campaign, has the ambitious target of zero road deaths by 2050, with a 40% reduction by 2030. Rather than building new roads, the campaign would improve existing thoroughfares by building median barriers, and adding rumble strips and other safety upgrades. It will also involve reviews of driver licensing, warrants of fitness, and road speeds around the country.

Announced in 2019, Road to Zero had a stuttering start and suffered the indignity of a formal review before it was formally launched last February.

The scale of Road to Zero’s spending is overwhelming; it will cost $197 million in promotion over the next four years, including $85m in advertising, which supports much larger spending of $2.9 billion for road safety over the next three years.

Since that’s money you and I have earned with the sweat of our brows, it’s pertinent to ask how and why it’s being spent. With a driver safety campaign aimed at ameliorating the habits of some of the worst drivers in the world, perhaps? Think again. To date Road to Zero has spent $4.7m on two television ads designed to ready the public for upcoming policy, lowering speed limits on certain rural roads.

It’s a repeat of the $4m Three Waters ad campaign, which was infamously withdrawn after a warning from the Public Service Commissioner. It also appears that the Road to Zero ads have contravened section 5 (b) of the Government’s own advertising guidelines which states “material should be free from partisan promotion of government policy and political argument”.

The man in charge of this spending free-for-all, Transport Minister Michael Wood, has previous form for splashing taxpayers’ cash. Remember the $785m Auckland cycling and walking bridge, announced last June, then quietly scrapped four months later? But not before Waka Kotahi had bought five of seven properties it needed for the project and a lease was signed for a 1000 square metre office in Wynyard Quarter, all of which added to a $51m bill that produced nothing.

Then there’s January’s announcement for Auckland’s light rail project from the city to Mangere, proposed at the time with a $14.6b price tag, but which Treasury papers later revealed could go as far as $29.2b.

But Wood isn’t a lone footsoldier of profligacy in his caucus. Consider the $19b wage subsidy scheme which kept businesses afloat during the pandemic. Designed and established under urgency, the Government declined to include a clawback clause, even in the later stages, for companies which had made big profits due to Covid-19. If that had occurred billions could have been saved. With a low bar to meet before money was doled out, the subsidy was corporate welfarism at its worst.

A year ago, the Office of the Auditor-General lambasted the Ministry of Social Development for poor auditing of the scheme, said it had found direct evidence of fraud and urged the Government to pursue prosecution. This week it did just that; seven businesses were being charged. Seven out of a total of 5535 allegations made to the Ministry of Social Development about the misuse of public money. Money which, if it had gone to the poorest in our community, those on benefits, would have created an uproar, with demands to give it back.

What’s more, that wasn’t the only scheme Auditor-General John Ryan found wanting. In March he crossed swords with the Government over the $290m Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP). He expressed concern that ministers ignored officials’ advice to stop the fund or at least limit it. Noting that the programme was delivered at speed in a changing environment, he said trust and confidence in a government depended on transparency and accountability.

These two Ts and two Cs continue to haunt Labour; transparency and clarity, trust and confidence. If the first are missing, the latter atrophy too.

Billions needed to be borrowed; how this Government pays it back and when cuts to the heart of the public’s trust in the perception that it’s a sound economic manager.

Only transparency and clarity can achieve that.