The imperial curse that continues to haunt the Middle East

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi columnist and writer based in Christchurch.

OPINION: As I sat down last Wednesday evening to jot down ideas for this column, news came that veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a household name in the Arab world, had been fatally shot.

Al Jazeera has accused Israel of “deliberately targeting and killing” Abu Akleh, who was wearing a clearly marked press vest. She was reporting on a military raid of Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The killing of Abu Akleh bubbled up lots of emotions in me. Those of us who come from the Middle East know only too well that much of our history, and the everyday violence that happens there, are shaped by imperial interests.

Abbas Momani/AP Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Yes, it is true that corruption, disunity and the incompetence of our own leaders have played a big part too, but without the historical meddling of the great powers, and their sponsorship of dictatorial leaders, our region of the world would not be the violent, chaotic place it is today.

A good historical example of this imperial curse is the secret Anglo-French agreement to divide up the Middle East after World War I, the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement.

Another example is the pivotal role the superpowers have played in enabling the ongoing dispossession and subjugation of Palestinians. Without a powerful imperial sponsor, Israel could not, and would not, be able to sustain its systematic transfer and replacement of Palestinians, which peaked on May 15, 1948, known to Palestinians as Nakba Day, (the day of catastrophe in Arabic).

On that day some 700,000 Palestinians – about half of pre-war Palestine's Arab population – were forced to flee their homes in British Mandate Palestine.

Some were expelled at gunpoint, others fled because of the fear of being subjected to the same carnage that had taken place a month earlier in the village of Deir Yasin, west of Jerusalem, where more than a hundred Palestinian men, women, children and elderly were killed, and their properties destroyed, by far-right Zionist paramilitary groups.

Of course, the forced dispossession and destruction of Palestinian homes has not stopped (look up the events in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah and the illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory).

This is why Nakba is said to be an ongoing calamity for Palestinians, whose identity, whether at home or as part of the Palestinian diaspora, is now shaped by their persistent resistance to the settler colonial occupation of their land (Read The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017).

Of course, there is nothing new about the settler colonial occupation of other people’s lands. Our own country, and countries like Canada, Australia and the United States, were all formed by the forcible confiscation of land and suppression of indigenous people.

The difficulty that Israel faces is that it is trying to carry out, in the 21st century, a 19th century-style colonial project of superseding an existing indigenous people, without any regard to their desire for self-determination.

This dismissal of the wishes of the existing population was clearly spelled out in a secretive memo by the then British Foreign Minister Sir Arthur Balfour who, in 1919, wrote: “...in Palestine we do not even propose to go through the form of consulting the wishes of the present inhabitants of the country... Zionism, be it right or wrong, good or bad, is rooted in age-long traditions, in present needs, in future hopes, of far profounder import than the desires and prejudices of the 700,000 Arabs who now inhabit that ancient land”.

This is the same Balfour whose 1917 declaration “of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations”, known as the Balfour Declaration, was instrumental in giving the green light for the colonisation of Palestine by Zionists.

Supplied Donna Miles: “Of course, there is nothing new about the settler colonial occupation of other people’s lands.”

The Balfour Declaration does not once mention the Palestinian or Arab people, whether Christian or Muslim, who, at the time, made up over 90 per cent of the population of Palestine, and owned about 97 per cent of its land.

Instead, the declaration simply referred to this majority population as the “existing non-Jewish communities of the Palestine”. This has been likened to calling the British people, in their own country of Great Britain, “non-Continental communities”. Furthermore, the Balfour Declaration did not grant Palestinians any political rights, only civil and religious rights.

And it is this blatant inequality, this persistent dismissal of the Palestinian desire for statehood and self-determination, that makes it impossible to achieve peace there.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Nakba, and resistance to it, continues, and with it, a perpetual state of insecurity for Israeli people.

All this just because some of the great powers are still politically benefiting from the status quo. As Joe Biden, then a senator, said in 1986: “Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests.”

And who pays for the cost of US interests? I think you know the answer. Rest in peace, Shireen Abu Akleh, and all the other innocent victims of imperial wars.