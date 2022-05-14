The rich talk of financial security. The poor talk about fear

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer, and podcaster of Samoan/Welsh heritage. He co-created the political satire series PSA and the mental health podcast Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower.

OPINION: Why do people want to be rich?

It certainly looks fun, if not a little surreal, bordering on unhinged, depending on what Netflix viewing choices you’ve made recently.

For some it is as simple as having options. Being able to do what you want when you want, with who you want. The fairytale lifestyle which reality TV has conditioned us to believe is achievable by any schmuck with a bit of luck and some aspirations.

For others, becoming rich is a societal task. Uplifting yourself to uplift those around you and ensure that, though your life has been difficult, it will be easier for those you care about in their future.

Supplied Lifestyles of the rich and famous: Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.

Increasingly though, for many, trying to become rich comes down to fear.

A fear of losing possessions, people, and status. Do you have a credit card? What brand? What colour of that brand? Is it the latest colour?

It’s a fear of missing out on the experiences others are having that clearly make them happier. An incredible holiday, an incredible dining experience, or more likely an incredible home entertainment system to watch reality shows about holidays and dining experiences.

A fear of having what little there is taken away. Losing the flat. Losing the phone. Losing the job. It is normal to see a bill arrive and feel anything from surprised, to annoyed, to bone-tired. But a person should not feel dread. Right now too many people do, and we are coming too close to normalising the abnormal.

STUFF All you can do is laugh when faced with the current price of cheese, writes James Nokise.

That’s often where humour is needed. Sometimes the only thing a person can do in the face of growing economic pressure is laugh at the ridiculousness of things. Cheese is $10 a block minimum in a country lauded for its giant dairy industry. Blueberries are up to $7 a punnet, which is two litres’ worth of petrol. People are jumping off cryptocurrency and into the avocado market.

Housing remains a shambles. Sales are down, which could be the market correcting itself, could be buyers not wiling to spend Lotto-level money on a compromised dream, or could just be general mental exhaustion from engaging with the system.

Three Wellington software developers, clearly exasperated with the situation, took some comedic initiative and made a website allowing fellow frustrated folks to photoshop personal slogans on to images of Lowe and Co Realty’s​ billboards. The company has taken the jibes in good humour, which is probably the best outcome available, short of taking up a one-company crusade against the housing market.

Because economic dread is also tied to a fear of being punished, or embarrassed, or embarrassingly punished. Not in a Trevor Mallard way – where you embarrass yourself trying to punish someone – but the fear of being publicly perceived as less of a person than the rest of society.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson’s Budget on Thursday won’t make much difference to the lives of people who have never known what it’s like to be poor, writes Nokise.

When money is discussed, the word “security” is often thrown around, but really what is being shopped is the absence of fear. That can place money as the great societal cure-all, but tends to ignore how that philosophy can cause the symptoms requiring a cash treatment.

Which brings us to the annual Budget presentation, the gala of Parliament TV.

Following the usual pattern of events, the Government will attempt to christen its spending list something like the “Wellbeing Budget” or “Living Budget” or (help us) “Budget 4 Life”, while the Opposition will come up with equally teeth-grinding names such as “Well-meaning Budget”, “Gambler’s Budget”, or “Jurassic Budget”, because an intern saw a film trailer.

Meanwhile, the nation will be collectively rubbing their temples, knowing that the name is not the most important issue right now, and naming a budget hasn’t really mattered to anyone since the 90s.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: “The majority of MPs have never crouched in the blindspot of their small house so the debt collectors cannot see them through the windows ... They have never had to hide a relative from their landlord because that relative had nowhere else safe to stay.”

Depending on a person’s radio preferences, it will either be a budget to help the poor or a budget to make more people poor, debated primarily by people who have never been poor.

Their lives, though stressful and sometimes downright unpleasant, have financial security. They might be shocked by the price of cheese, but they can still afford to drive down and buy the good stuff, with some blueberries on the side.

The majority of MPs have never crouched in the blindspot of their small house so the debt collectors cannot see them through the windows. They have never found themselves scared and cold in A&E because the mould in their damp flat has given the occupants a fungal infection requiring their partner to have immediate surgery. They have never had to hide a relative from their landlord because that relative had nowhere else safe to stay.

Perhaps the small number of politicians who can relate to these personal examples are representative of Aotearoa’s population, and perhaps that lack of representation is how we have found ourselves in this situation.