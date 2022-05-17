Council leadership must trust elected representatives with legal advice

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: In terms of their politics, I can’t think of three more politically diverse Wellington city councillors than Diane Calvert, Iona Pannett and Fleur Fitzsimons. They all, however, are experienced, hardworking and sit on comfortable margins in their wards. But try to find a council issue they agree on and it might take a while. Yet on one issue they seem united, and that is their opposition to the withholding, by the Wellington City Council chief executive, Barbara McKerrow, and her leadership team, of legal advice sought by council.

Pannett, who opposes the current expansion of the airport, was recently refused legal advice held by the council on the matter. Earlier in the year when the rates rise was being discussed, fellow councillor Calvert was refused access to legal advice that the council took on rating policy interpretation. Last year, Fitzsimons, libraries portfolio leader, was blocked from receiving legal advice on the central library refurbishment. Fitzsimons, herself a lawyer, then paid her own money for independent advice.

So who pays for the legal advice that the council leadership receives? Ratepayers. We also pay councillors to represent us, so if the council pays for legal advice, then surely the citizens’ representatives, the councillors, should be able to access it? Apparently not, McKerrow says that under government legislation, she has the role of determining the release of information.

READ MORE:

* Wellington City councillors ask authority for permission to pay themselves less

* City councillor Jenny Condie concerned about legal risks of library proposals

* Shelly Bay: Councillors heading into crucial deliberation with faulty advice



For example, let’s say that the lawyers tell the council leadership that they are appalled by Pannett and her Gang of Five’s plan to stop the expansion of the airport. Given that the council is itself a shareholder in the airport, the lawyers might argue that to oppose the airport’s plans for expansion could lead to massive legal difficulties. Fine. If Pannett saw such advice, she could reconsider her position, or ignore the advice and decide to oppose the expansion anyway.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons “then paid her own money for independent advice”, writes Dave Armstrong.

But how can she and her supporters make an informed decision if they don’t see the legal advice given to the council, or if they only receive a filtered version from council staff? I suspect the legal advice on the airport expansion wasn’t that definitive. The law is rarely black and white and often open to interpretation – that’s why we have lawyers.

In my experience, lawyers will use words like “probably” “likely” or “possibly”. The advice given to the council over the notice of motion opposing expansion of the airport was apparently that it “may expose council to judicial review”. That is hardly “don’t consider it under any circumstances, you guys”. The council leadership also said it was “arguably unlawful” for the council to agree to the notice. Yet “arguably unlawful” can also mean “arguably lawful” if you’ve got the big bucks to pay for lawyers to argue.

This is not the first time such issues have occurred. Some years ago the council received legal advice that if they paid the living wage to contractors then they may be open to legal action from the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. The council chief executive at the time sternly warned councillors about the legal ramifications of paying contractors the living wage. The councillors ignored him, voted for the wage increase anyway, amicably resolved matters with the chamber, and no legal action occurred.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Iona Pannett, who opposes the current expansion of the airport, was recently refused legal advice held by the council on the matter.

What irks me is that the three experienced councillors who have asked to see the legal advice the council have received, whatever you think of their politics, have the highest integrity. Yes, on some sensitive employment matters you might not want everyone privy to legal advice, but in the cases these councillors have highlighted, I believe they should be trusted. They are not naughty sixth formers in a strict, provincial, single-sex school.

Last week, two legal experts interviewed by this newspaper both agreed that in most cases, legal advice commissioned by the council should be available to councillors.

Unfortunately, under the present leadership team, there seems to be a “we know what’s good for you” attitude. For the council leadership to solely decide whether an experienced councillor can access legal advice seems authoritarian and churlish, even if they believe that government legislation allows them to. Is our council leadership the red traffic light in the Cobham Drive of transparency and open democracy?

Stuff Dave Armstrong: “What irks me is that the three experienced councillors who have asked to see the legal advice the council have received, whatever you think of their politics, have the highest integrity.”

Currently, there seems to be a sense of disgruntlement and even buyer’s remorse amongst some councillors about the leadership team. Some who were once enthusiastic about the new regime talk of an air of defensiveness and of some staff being out of their depth. Perhaps some of the dysfunction we’ve seen this triennium hasn’t only been the fault of the mayor and his councillors.

Can councils waste money on legal advice? Absolutely, but answering important questions about the airport development, rates increases and the library refurbishment seems money well spent. The council leadership is absolutely right to seek legal advice on these issues, but it’s also time to start trusting the people whom we elect to represent us. Chill out, guys.