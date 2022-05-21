Politics get more pertinent when you've got skin in the game

Most of us stick with a party or show general indifference to politics, and only really engage when we have skin in the game, Richard Swainson says. (file photo).

Dr Richard Swainson runs Hamilton's last DVD rental store and is a weekly contributor to the Waikato Times history page.

A fortnight ago my colleague Donna-Lee Biddle drew attention to the shortcomings of Hamilton city councillors and would-be mayoral aspirants. It was a thoughtful opinion piece which talked up the virtues of a local body politician from Rotorua, Tania Tapsell. Tapsell's gender, youth and ethnicity were identified as at variation with the veteran status of a couple of Hamilton's long-standing councillors, the decidedly pākehā, decidedly male Martin Gallagher and Rob Pascoe. More representatives of Tapsell's generation and whakapapa were needed, it was argued, to reflect a city with a comparatively youthful demographic.

I imagine few of us would disagree with the basic premise that representative democracy works best when those elected directly reflect the communities they serve. I suppose it follows in some minds that if you are, say, a 25-year-old university student, only those of a similar age, educational background and middle class outlook could represent your interests around a council table. How could men in their 60s - presumably well established financially, whose own experience of youth hails from an entirely different era - possibly have any understanding of the challenges of living as a twenty-something in the third decade of the 21st century, still less contemplate a future that potentially extends another 60 to 70 years?

Diversity is the mantra of the age, so much so that if the democratic process cannot deliver it, the democratic process needs to bend a little. Ironically, Tania Tapsell voted against the adoption of Māori wards in Rotorua, confident in her own ability to win an election without legislative support. She is indeed precisely the type of politician we need in Hamilton.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Margaret Evans is advocating for Founders Theatre to be restored and turned into a public space. (This video was first published on December 16, 2021.)

I also hail from Rotorua and happily had parents who brought me up not to judge human beings by the colour of their skin, age or gender. If you judge at all - and casting a vote is, which ever way you cut it, a judgement - do so on their behaviour and the calibre of their arguments.

The ideal in a democracy is for the citizen to keep abreast of each and every political issue, be it local or national, assess the views and performance of the various parties and relevant players and to retain this information come voting time, making a considered decision about the incumbent administration and alternatives. In practice, of course, we tend to stick to our respective tribes, be they party-specific or just general indifference, and only really engage with politics when we have skin in the game.

I very much had skin in the game when it came to the future of the Founders Theatre, an issue debated recently in two heated Hamilton City Council meetings. Thus invested, these meetings afforded insight into the worth of all councillors and one or two bureaucrats besides. It is a shame that the higher-salaried of these groups are not equally up for re-election come October, for they did nothing to instil confidence or suggest the type of objectivity expected of civil servants.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A last-ditch plea to save Founders Theatre from the wrecking ball failed to win over Hamilton City councillors.

Amongst the nine politicians who voted to demolish a city asset of six decades standing, a couple stood out for the evident glee with which they sharpened the executioner's axe. Mark Bunting, whose ribald if not lewd humour I have defended in the past, disgraced himself again as chair of the Ordinary Community Committee, calling for a "round of applause" when the vote for demolition was in and then sharing his private fantasy of Miley Cyrus, "nude on a wrecking ball". The reference to a well known music video could not have been more insulting to TOTI, the voluntary organisation who has worked long and hard to put a plan together to repurpose the Founders for community use. Bunting's rather tired use of phrase "he tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata" to justify a course of action that was decidedly not in the best interest of "the people" demonstrated that the last refuge of a scoundrel can sometimes be the strategic misuse of te reo Māori.

Mayoral candidate and current deputy mayor Geoff Taylor struck a more world-weary pose, lamenting delays and pouring scorn on TOTI's business plan. Like the majority of his colleagues and HCC pooh-bah Sean Murray, Taylor did not entertain the eleventh hour suggestion that a trio of Hamilton businessmen - Robin Ratcliffe, John Gallagher and Harry Mowbray - could pool their resources to save the building. It was a cavalier dismal of genuine philanthropy.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillor Martin Gallagher, pictured, has categorised the Founders Theatre decision as a generational one, but Richard Swainson doesn’t entirely agree (file photo).

On the pro-Founders side of the debate I was impressed as ever by the pragmaticism of Angela O'Leary, who always has the community at heart, as well as the rhetorical skills of the aforementioned Martin Gallagher, whose eloquent references to the history of the Founders and the generation who built it at the earlier meeting gave way to a perspective that foregrounded the conservation aspects of repurposing. Equally impressive were Ewan Wilson's line of questioning to Murray, establishing the primacy of expert opinion over Murray's lacklustre opposition to the TOTI plan and Dave MacPherson's persistent exposure of the bureaucratic hidden agenda. A council that spends $5000 on a demolition order months ahead of a formal decision to demolish has evidently already made its mind up.

In a private communication, Martin Gallagher categorised the decision to demolish as a "generational one", with older members of the council mindful of city heritage and the younger indifferent. I am not sure I entirely agree. Whilst Ryan Hamilton's attempt to forestall debate and get on with the vote reflected a callousness that could well be as grounded in inexperience as arrogance and Sarah Thomson rather betrayed her green credentials in siding with rubble over repurpose, Rob Pascoe, decidedly a veteran, also had had enough of the Founders. Mayor Paula Southgate and Maxine Van Oosten, executioners both, sport pleasingly grey coiffures.

To suggest that age was a factor in the Founders decision rather insults O'Leary, as both a person and a politician. Whatever their views on this decision, Hamiltonians should vote accordingly.