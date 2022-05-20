Without hearing it, I'm confident the Budget hasn't addressed these issues

John Bishop is a Wellington political veteran, who helped set up the NZ Taxpayers’ Union. He has never joined any political party. He is the father of National list MP Chris Bishop.

OPINION: Writing sight unseen I can confidently predict that Grant Robertson has produced a Budget no more effective at addressing the structural problems of the New Zealand economy than any of his predecessors.

Since the late 1940s, New Zealand has rarely paid its way in the world. We spend more than we earn internationally, and we borrow the savings of others to sustain our lifestyle. We’ve been doing it for most of the last 75 years with rare exceptions. According to Stats NZ data, we had an annual surplus on our current account in 1972-73 and have not had another one since.

Successive governments have hardly been any better with their own finances. Over the years New Zealand governments have generally spent more than they have taken in, and they have borrowed to make up the difference. This ramps up interest rates and reduces the supply of money available to other borrowers.

123RF “One tangible outcome of our continuing poor economic performance is that our children go overseas to earn more,” John Bishop writes.

It also increases the debt burden in the government’s books and that has to be serviced. Every dollar paid in interest to whomever has lent the government money is a dollar not spent somewhere else. There’s always a long list of possible candidates for more spending.

More recently we have come to view borrowing as just a book entry which can be easily reversed. I am not convinced.

Thirdly, we have an appallingly low rate of economic growth relative to other developed countries. I know GDP per capita is an incomplete measure of economic wellbeing, but the truth is that poor economic growth constrains spending on every other aspect that makes up wellbeing, a point well made by the Productivity Commission on its website.

Good economic growth gives governments and citizens more choices and maintains our position in the world living standards stakes.

One tangible outcome of our continuing poor economic performance is that our children go overseas to earn more, and we become more and more dependent on labour from other countries, for whom our living standards are a step up.

That’s been true of the health system for years, where there are still shortages of every kind of doctor, nurse and related health professional.

How many families now have their children and grandchildren spread around the world and grandparents saving up to visit them? Look at your own circle of friends.

Lastly, our productivity growth has declined steadily since World War II. Kiwi workers put in more hours for less output than other small countries like Finland, the Netherlands or Denmark. Again according to the Productivity Commission, we are more like Chile, Turkey and Greece with “long hours and low output”.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff John Bishop: “Year by year our relative living standard has slipped, and I have absolutely no optimism that Budget 2022 has done any more than any of its predecessors to resolve these issues.”

In the last 60 years we’ve moved from the steady as you go economics of the Holyoake era to the micromanagement and ultimate failure of Muldoon’s economics, to the ravages and triumphs of Rogernomics and Ruthanasia, to Winston’s Way, Helen Clark’s Third Way, John Key’s Labour Lite, and now we are dealing with the massive debts piled up by Mr Borrow it, Spend it and Hope, Grant Robertson.

My point is not a partisan one. Despite all the good intentions, the ballyhoo and optimistic proclamations, despite all the rhetoric and ideological claims made by ministers of finance of many different political colours over the last 70 years, the simple fact is that none of their economic prescriptions have done enough to keep us up with the rest of the developed world.

Year by year our relative living standard has slipped, and I have absolutely no optimism that Budget 2022 has done any more than any of its predecessors to resolve these issues.

Enjoy your weekend.