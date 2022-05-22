Forget Luxon's National, it's ACT which is set to make an impact

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner, a member of the Taxpayers’ Union and a regular opinion contributor to Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: It will come as a shock to very few readers that I quite like the ACT Party, give them a bit of money every month and will vote for them when they are not being led by John Banks. I make no pretence of objectivity.

Of course, they are politicians. Politics is a corrosive, evil business which many honest people enter but none return from.

I will confess to some hesitation now that ACT appears to be gaining popularity. I am temperamentally suited to supporting lost causes and am instinctively suspicious of anyone supported by a wide section of the electorate.

Dancing with the Stars is a perfect example of the shambles that unfolds when you allow the unwashed to venture a binding opinion on anything more significant than their favourite cheeseburger.

Still, it is the system we have even if most of those voting don’t comprehend that the reason we embraced some form of suffrage was to limit the power of the executive, not legitimise it.

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon rules out David Seymour as finance minister in National Govt

* ACT Party alternative budget would raise super age, slash taxes and future spending

* Points of Order: As the National Party gathers steam, the ACT Party feels spurned



So it was with some trepidation that I downloaded ACT’s alternative budget.

I knew it was going to disappoint me, and it did. There was nothing in it about selling schools and hospitals, nor privatising roads.

Their energy policy consistently fails to mention nuclear and, once again, my demand that the party embrace the legal sale and distribution of heroin has gone unheeded.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Heroin still won’t be legal under current ACT policy, to Damien Grant’s continued dismay.

Honestly, for $200 a month I’d at least expect some movement on scrapping restrictions on child labour; yet, nothing.

However, there was something that did bring me great joy.

The “Teaching Excellence Reward Fund” is a $250 million dollar allocation designed to provide school principals cash to pay excellent teachers more and, as a bonus, infuriate post-modern feminists with the use of the acronym TERF.

I’d have preferred a voucher scheme, but any policy that rewards good teachers and trolls the teacher unions is fine with me.

Yet, the best was yet to come. “We would also scrap demographic ministries,” the party declares.

This includes the Ministries for Women, Māori Development, Pacific Peoples and Ethnic Communities. Also proposed for abolition are are the Human Rights Commission and the Office for Crown-Māori Relations.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff ACT leader and MP for Epsom David Seymour (second from right) enjoys a photo opportunity during an event in Taranaki.

The scythe does not stop there. The Provincial Growth Fund, Callaghan Innovation, film subsidies, the fees-free programme and a slew of pointless make-work schemes would all be thrown in the bin.

It would be a bonfire of the redundant vanities that have accumulated like the weight around my mid-riff and seems impervious to all attempts to expunge it.

ACT would raise the pension age, end contributions to the Cullen Fund and junk a raft of climate subsidies and drop the top tax rate to just 28%.

This is a party intent on making serious changes. They are not chasing populism. Engaging with ACT MPs, you get the sense that while they like high poll numbers, they are not willing to change who they are to obtain them.

Yet it is important to note how mild these proposed changes are. The fundamentals of the welfare state remain. Arguably, the legacy of Michael Joseph Savage is placed on a firmer footing by liberating the economy from the dead-weight loss of funding thousands of bureaucrats and their obstructive dreams.

Welfare is, ultimately, paid by taxes collected from someone doing economic work. If we regulate and stifle all productive activity, there will be no one left from which the unproductive can derive a living.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The bloated carcass of the public service is overdue for reform, argues Damien Grant.

Meanwhile, the party of perpetual indecision has timidly committed to some minor tweaking of the tax system and hasn’t articulated how they would reform the bloated carcass that is the Wellington civil service.

You cannot credibly promise to cut taxes, even as anaemically as National is doing, without saying what spending you want to pare back, although I am unreliably informed that their commitment to scrap the 39 cents top rate of tax is as squishy as my abdomen.

Luxon’s reaction to Seymour’s alternative budget was to state that Nicola Willis will be his finance minister. Which, well, raises an awkward question as to why Willis and not Chris Bishop was awarded that portfolio?

Perhaps Christophers are like Caesars; two is one too many.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times It looks like we’re going to vote for Christopher Luxon and National never mind his policies.

The electorate probably doesn’t care what policies Luxon plans to introduce. It seems we are going to vote for him because he does not remind us of a fun aunt who, over the years, has become a little stern and tiresome.

We want a change and so the electorate seems inclined to swap one centre-left administration for another. At least, that seems to be the idea, and it might even be what Luxon and Willis are planning.

However, and here dear reader is the point of this column, do not underestimate the desire of the MP for Epsom and his colleagues to reshape Aotearoa. They, unlike many in the National front bench, did not join politics to accumulate air points and attend state dinners in Washington DC.

They want to tear apart the sclerotic non-performing civil service, they want to bring market discipline to our failing health and education sectors, they want to end the soft corruption of corporate welfare and, most of all, they want New Zealand to be wealthy, to be free, and to be successful.

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour celebrating the end of life referendum which helped achieve the law change allowing assisted dying for the terminally ill.

Seymour has demonstrated in the past he is willing to walk away from the baubles of office to achieve a policy agenda, as he did with his end of life Bill. Luxon’s ambition appears limited to collecting the accoutrements of office.

Put bluntly, Luxon wants to be prime minister more than Seymour is willing to waste time propping up a milquetoast placeholder as premier.

In the end, commitment matters, and we should pay a lot of attention to what ACT is proposing, because they are likely to achieve far more of their agenda than the media currently comprehends.