Fighting inequality is about practical changes, not culture war bickering

OPINION: Gloria Steinem​, the high priestess of feminism, once said: “Power can be taken, but not given. The process of the taking is empowerment in itself.”

But what if those in power were able to neutralise those who were trying to take it? That’s the essence of a debate that academics around the world are now calling “elite capture”: the process where those demanding change can be stripped of their intent and instead used by political, social and economic elites for their own means.

Good examples of elite capture can be found in big corporates supporting fashionable causes such as gay rights, or tino rangatiratanga​ flags flying in wealthy suburbs. At its worst, it epitomises virtue signalling and is deeply rooted in American identity politics and their culture wars. It’s also a worldwide phenomenon.

This week’s example of elite capture in action happened here when it was announced that New Zealand Customs had seized more than 70,000 Covid-19 RATs at the border since last November, tests which Customs still allowed travellers entering the country to use. By decreeing that only 14 RATs were approved for use in this country, the Ministry of Health has captured what has become a necessary tool if we’re to conduct any kind of new-normal life. The European Union, by comparison, has approved nearly 200 RATs.

Customs seizing RATs at the border, because they're not the approved variety, is an example of elite capture, says Wilson.

Elite capture thrives in societies that experience increasing inequality. And while the academics who espouse it employ the language of revolution, it’s deserving of a wider conversation across politics. At the forefront of that debate is Olufemi O. Taiwo, an assistant professor of philosophy at Georgetown University in Washington DC. He outlines how elites reinvented identity politics by using their language, in his book, Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (and Everything Else).

Instead of eschewing identity politics, he chooses to embrace it. He believes there are three parts of the political spectrum engaging with the notion: the right-wing who oppose identity politics and who he describes as “pro-oppression”; the centre and centre-left who don’t hold strong views “but are pro shutting people up”; and the left, who hold strong views about oppression and of what it is. Local examples of that are demonstrated with ACT’s call for a referendum on co-governance, the Government’s othering of Parliament’s protesters, and the Greens squabbling among themselves about the direction the party should go.

Inherent to Taiwo’s notion of elite capture is the concept of deference politics, when people (mostly white) become allies of the oppressed and blindly follow them. He says it flourishes where people don’t have any life experience of the topic, then take direction from those who do. “Deference politics means I’m going to find a person of some particular identity, and whatever that person’s thoughts or opinions or perspectives are, they’re also going to be mine.”

Elite capture is alive and well in New Zealand, says Wilson. It's why Māori incarceration rates are so high, for example.

It would be easy to dismiss all of this as simply being in the too-hard basket, that it’s not relevant or even occurs in Aotearoa. But elite capture is alive and well here; it’s the reason why Māori – who make up 15% of the population – account for more than 52% of the prison population. It’s why NCEA rates for Māori and Pasifika are nearly half that for Pākehā or Asian students. It’s why there are nearly 5000 families living in emergency housing.

It’s not all bad news, though. There has been real change in public discourse around racism, homophobia and sexual politics. NZ Inc’s repudiation of Simon Henry’s sexist diatribe against Nadia Lim wouldn’t have been as strong or as prevalent even 15 years ago. The fact that one of the country’s largest investment managers, Milford Asset Management, has divested itself of investments in Henry’s company is further evidence of change.

How do we stop elite capture’s corrosive effects? Taiwo believes we need to employ a “constructive political culture”. “What’s the most useful thing we could build together? How can we change the social landscape in a way that will be useable by us later, and by the people who come after us? That’s constructive politics,” he says.

Janet Wilson: "It's about making practical changes to inequality, instead of simply changing the discourse."

It’s sitting down kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) and working out practical ways to solve problems. Its most notable international examples are the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death, or the Amazon workers who defeated Jeff Bezos’ anti-union campaign and voted to form the Amazon Labour Union. It may also be a tree-planting programme to stop erosion of a hillside, providing free lunches in schools, or building a community hall to hold social events.

Taiwo says it’s important to reject the “super-cynical” take on identity politics when it comes to elite capture, “the view that everything is a plot by the powers-that-be is wrong” and engage rather than attacking ideas and going on the defensive.

Sounds too ideological, too airy-fairy in a coulda-woulda-shoulda kind of way? It’s about making practical changes to inequality, instead of simply changing the discourse. That’s something all of us, no matter the political hue, can aspire to.