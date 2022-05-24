The perils of I tweet therefore I am

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Women’s swimwear is like arterial motorways – ask any middle-aged bloke, and he’ll have a strong, uninformed opinion on it.

Step forward Jordan Peterson. Who, until now, has always been a smart, rather severe psychologist-philosopher who made a living speaking to disenfranchised young men and rallying against woke intellectual culture.

He’s not an unintelligent bloke, he makes mildly interesting philosophical arguments I sometimes listen to (even if I don’t agree.)

But God, he isn’t someone I’d trust to give me a nuanced critique into female beauty. It’d be like asking Keith Richards for advice on teetotalism, or getting insight into magical realism in Latin American literature from my dishwasher.

And yet last week, he stripped off the sensible sweater of pop-philosophy and waded into the scantily clad shallows of swimsuit modelling.

Basically, Sports Illustrated [magazine] had their first plus-sized Asian American model on the cover. And Peterson hammered out, “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.” He dug in, arguing that woke culture is benignly brainwashing men into thinking fat women are sexy when they’re just not.

Evan Agostini Yumi Nu, the first plus-sized Asian American model to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine’s swimsuit issue.

Subsequently, he got so incinerated by the heat of the Twitter blowback that he quit. He left Twitter, complaining the platform was “intrinsically and dangerously insane”.

And in a funny way, he’s right.

I don’t mean about swimsuits and sex appeal. I mean about Twitter causing madness. I’ve long had the suspicion that it infects its users with a certain kind of internet-era insanity.

I call it digital solipsism. And I don’t think Peterson knows it, but he’s caught it.

Solipsism is traditionally when you’re very self-centred in the way you look at the world. It comes from the philosophical idea that any knowledge outside the self can’t be trusted.

So to me, digital solipsism is when you spend too much time online, especially on social media. So much so that you start thinking that your own immediate, instantaneous response to an issue is the same as a generalised, relevant social insight into it. You take the personal and falsely extrapolate it into the universal.

Gregory Bull/AP “Twitter is particularly bad for encouraging ... intellectual self-centred ness. It's an instantaneous, continuous, frictionless world of constant opinion screaming,” writes Verity Johnson.

Peterson’s a classic here. He obviously doesn’t find curvy women attractive. (Which I don’t agree with, but understand that’s his opinion.) But the problem is he didn’t just tweet, “Sorry, I don’t find bigger women sexy.” He effectively said, “Sorry, I don’t personally find bigger women sexy and therefore fat isn’t sexy. Ever.” And that’s just illogical.

Twitter is particularly bad for encouraging this intellectual self-centred ness. It's an instantaneous, continuous, frictionless world of constant opinion screaming. It doesn’t give your inner voice time to ask, “is this a valid general social theory or am I just pissy about something”?

And the constant clamouring of fans in the Twitter echo chamber gives you a crazily overinflated sense of your own insight. Peterson’s used to being listened to. But he hasn’t any real expertise in feminine beauty or the evolution of commercial desirability in the media. He’s not even a casanova-esque connoisseur of female beauty. He’s just someone who likes skinny chicks.

Yet, digital solipsism means that everyone’s encouraged him to think his every utterance is genius. So now, he thinks his narrow personal fantasies are reflective of the deep, broad, mysterious depths of what humans find truly attractive. And God, that’s just naive.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “And the constant clamouring of fans in the Twitter echo chamber gives you a crazily overinflated sense of your own insight.”

So thank heavens he’s getting off Twitter. Not just for our sake but also for his own.

Digital solipsism has turned him from a mildly-antagonistic-but-vaguely-interesting logical philosopher, into an idiotic, ill-informed, I-think-this-therefore-it’s-true kinda arguer. Social media made him famous, but it also clearly destroyed the very thing he was famous for. His thinking.