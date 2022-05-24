My guide to decoding job advertisements

The Labour Government is looking to help employees such as cleaners and support workers to negotiate better pay with their employers. First published May 7, 2021

OPINION: As New Zealanders struggle with inflation and the rising cost of living, the good news is that there are staff shortages in many industries. This means that it’s a good time to demand a pay rise or, failing that, find a new job. The trouble is, job advertisements don’t always tell you the full story. As an expert in unsuccessful job applications and interviews, I have compiled a quick guide to what that job advertisement really means.

All-round superstar needed – you’ll be doing three people’s jobs for the salary of one.

Join our dynamic team – it’s dynamic because we don’t know who’ll still be there in three weeks.

Enjoy working in a progressive and supportive environment – we’ve lost so many expensive personal grievance cases recently that we’ve got an entire HR team – or whatever they’re called now – making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Working for this non-profit gives you a chance to give back to the community – and might mean that you’ll ignore the terrible pay being offered.

Work in our cool Tawa office – this is either a typo, an oxymoron, or the boss won’t pay for heating.

Take this opportunity to broaden your skillset – we’re so desperate for staff that we don’t mind if you know absolutely nothing about the role.

Join our fun, collaborative, close-knit team – so close-knit that two of them, both married, are “collaborating” on a secret affair.

A great opportunity to join an iconic Kiwi company – before we sell it off to a cut-throat multinational, and you get restructured.

Our large organisation will give you ample opportunities for educational development – because we’re currently in a mad rush to spend our staff development budget before the end of this financial year so it won’t get cut next year.

You’ll be the approachable point of contact – because no-one wants to approach your nasty boss.

You’ll thrive in a challenging environment – you’ll be replacing someone who lasted three days.

Join our long-serving and stable team – long-serving because they haven’t even got an interview for all the other jobs they’ve applied for in the last decade.

Work with ordinary, salt-of-the-earth, everyday New Zealanders – whom YOU’LL have to show how to use the photocopier.

Come and lead our close-knit team – and work extremely closely with the pissed-off person who applied for your job but didn’t get it.

This busy role – we’re really understaffed.

You’ll enjoy our fun team culture – you’ll be pranked in the first week.

You’ll know how to provide exceptional customer service – because you worked in your aunty’s dairy one school holidays when you were 14.

This is a permanent, full-time role – yep, we have staff turnover like you wouldn’t believe.

Work with our fun team who enjoy a bit of banter – you’ll be working with tradies in their fifties.

Bring your passion for sharing ideas – because we’re tired and run out of any ideas.

This flexible company allows you to work from home – because we’ve recently halved the space in our city office to save on rent.

You’ll provide excellent technical support – “turn if off then turn it on again and if that doesn’t work call this number”.

In this exciting role, no two days will be the same – because our management team is so incredibly disorganised.

This is an ideal entry position – pay’s crap.

Get your foot in the door in an exciting industry – see above.

Do you thrive under pressure? – Good, because this job has broken three people in the last two months.

We offer generous sick leave provisions – which you will use up in six months because the job is so stressful.

A great position if you are available to work some weekends – you will be working EVERY weekend.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone working towards a degree – we’ll give you work that you’re unqualified to do.

This job is perfect for a lover of the great outdoors – this job is in a dull provincial town.

Staff benefits include free gym membership – because you’ll need that punching bag after a few days in this job.

Do you wish to get physically fit? Great, because this job is backbreaking.

An exciting opportunity to make real change – as you attempt to implement a deeply unpopular local body/government initiative.

You’ll enjoy working in our recently refurbished premises – where earthquake strengthening almost bankrupted us, so we’re economising on wages.

You’ll get free health and funeral cover – as this job drove your predecessor to their grave.

You’ll enjoy our relaxed work environment – because you’ll be working with slackers.

Excellent workplace facilities including a great onsite cafe – if you’re nostalgic about the food you were served at boarding school.

You’ll love our strong company culture – where we force you to do stupid team-building exercises in silly company outfits.

Follow these simple guidelines, and you may just find that perfect, well-paid, new job – and fingers crossed that you don’t get made redundant when the worldwide recession hits sometime in winter 2023.