My guide to decoding job advertisements
Dave Armstrong is a Wellington-based playwright and satirist
OPINION: As New Zealanders struggle with inflation and the rising cost of living, the good news is that there are staff shortages in many industries. This means that it’s a good time to demand a pay rise or, failing that, find a new job. The trouble is, job advertisements don’t always tell you the full story. As an expert in unsuccessful job applications and interviews, I have compiled a quick guide to what that job advertisement really means.
All-round superstar needed – you’ll be doing three people’s jobs for the salary of one.
Join our dynamic team – it’s dynamic because we don’t know who’ll still be there in three weeks.
Enjoy working in a progressive and supportive environment – we’ve lost so many expensive personal grievance cases recently that we’ve got an entire HR team – or whatever they’re called now – making sure it doesn’t happen again.
Working for this non-profit gives you a chance to give back to the community – and might mean that you’ll ignore the terrible pay being offered.
Work in our cool Tawa office – this is either a typo, an oxymoron, or the boss won’t pay for heating.
Take this opportunity to broaden your skillset – we’re so desperate for staff that we don’t mind if you know absolutely nothing about the role.
Join our fun, collaborative, close-knit team – so close-knit that two of them, both married, are “collaborating” on a secret affair.
A great opportunity to join an iconic Kiwi company – before we sell it off to a cut-throat multinational, and you get restructured.
Our large organisation will give you ample opportunities for educational development – because we’re currently in a mad rush to spend our staff development budget before the end of this financial year so it won’t get cut next year.
You’ll be the approachable point of contact – because no-one wants to approach your nasty boss.
You’ll thrive in a challenging environment – you’ll be replacing someone who lasted three days.
Join our long-serving and stable team – long-serving because they haven’t even got an interview for all the other jobs they’ve applied for in the last decade.
Work with ordinary, salt-of-the-earth, everyday New Zealanders – whom YOU’LL have to show how to use the photocopier.
Come and lead our close-knit team – and work extremely closely with the pissed-off person who applied for your job but didn’t get it.
This busy role – we’re really understaffed.
You’ll enjoy our fun team culture – you’ll be pranked in the first week.
You’ll know how to provide exceptional customer service – because you worked in your aunty’s dairy one school holidays when you were 14.
This is a permanent, full-time role – yep, we have staff turnover like you wouldn’t believe.
Work with our fun team who enjoy a bit of banter – you’ll be working with tradies in their fifties.
Bring your passion for sharing ideas – because we’re tired and run out of any ideas.
This flexible company allows you to work from home – because we’ve recently halved the space in our city office to save on rent.
You’ll provide excellent technical support – “turn if off then turn it on again and if that doesn’t work call this number”.
In this exciting role, no two days will be the same – because our management team is so incredibly disorganised.
This is an ideal entry position – pay’s crap.
Get your foot in the door in an exciting industry – see above.
Do you thrive under pressure? – Good, because this job has broken three people in the last two months.
We offer generous sick leave provisions – which you will use up in six months because the job is so stressful.
A great position if you are available to work some weekends – you will be working EVERY weekend.
This is an excellent opportunity for someone working towards a degree – we’ll give you work that you’re unqualified to do.
This job is perfect for a lover of the great outdoors – this job is in a dull provincial town.
Staff benefits include free gym membership – because you’ll need that punching bag after a few days in this job.
Do you wish to get physically fit? Great, because this job is backbreaking.
An exciting opportunity to make real change – as you attempt to implement a deeply unpopular local body/government initiative.
You’ll enjoy working in our recently refurbished premises – where earthquake strengthening almost bankrupted us, so we’re economising on wages.
You’ll get free health and funeral cover – as this job drove your predecessor to their grave.
You’ll enjoy our relaxed work environment – because you’ll be working with slackers.
Excellent workplace facilities including a great onsite cafe – if you’re nostalgic about the food you were served at boarding school.
You’ll love our strong company culture – where we force you to do stupid team-building exercises in silly company outfits.
Follow these simple guidelines, and you may just find that perfect, well-paid, new job – and fingers crossed that you don’t get made redundant when the worldwide recession hits sometime in winter 2023.