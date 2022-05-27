We need to put a vital ingredient into the water – democracy

Eugene Doyle is a community organiser from Ōwhiro Bay, in Wellington. He has been active in challenging the local water company, council and regional council over poor performance in addressing contamination issues in our freshwater and coastal marine environment.

OPINION: While I was in Hamilton indulging my favourite passion – giving public servants a hard time – another group of public servants were in Wellington doing a magnificent job protecting my community during the serious wave event that struck the South Coast this week.

Wellington City Council, MetService and other agencies kept us informed, supported us with sandbags and removed hazards. Mayor Andy Foster called me at 10pm that evening and the council’s transport manager, Brad Singh, contacted me just after midnight to say he was heading to the South Coast and that his team would be there until danger passed. A five-star effort.

The reason those public servants were able to perform at such a level was as a result of the Serious Wave Hazard Review the Ōwhiro community forced on the agencies after we were struck unawares by devastating waves in April 2020, despite the science being available to warn us.

It’s a perfect example of what great things can happen when you effectively bring the community and the agencies together to improve systems.

Eugene Doyle ... ''great things can happen when you effectively bring the community and the agencies together to improve systems''.

I’m not always this jolly. At the end of last year I threw the toys out of the cot, over the lack of progress by Greater Wellington Regional Council, Regional Public Health, the Conservation Department and other agencies involved in the multiparty working group on Ōwhiro.

I had realised that, with the commendable exception of Wellington Water, which actually did some real work in data sharing, engagement, investigations and repair, the working group was all hui and no do-ey.

Residents of Owhiro Bay, on Wellington's South Coast, were given sandbags by the council to protect beachfront properties during a period of heavy swells this week.

Improving water quality in streams and bays of the region was the long-term goal, with the Ōwhiro Catchment and Taputeranga Marine Reserve as the immediate focus.

The mantra was “community-led”, something Greater Wellington almost tearfully declared at the launch. The reality was the opposite: a resolute refusal to share plans, project timelines or involve the community in the actual decision-making … or, for that matter, to do anything!

Communities want three things that currently are done badly and have contributed to enormous damage to our fresh waterways and the coastal marine environment and have corroded our local democracy. The same three things apply neatly to other issues we face, like sea rise and adaptation pathways.

We want:

Better processes with councils and agencies, ones that really empower communities. Better data because knowledge is power. Serious plans, real action, effective progress on these burning issues.

We need to put a vital additive, a vital ingredient, into the water – and I’m not talking about fluoride – I’m talking about democracy. We have to democratise water.

Real plans, real action, real progress

Above all, I think all of us need to work together to:

Create a revolution in the sharing of data with communities. Knowledge is power. Create catchment based working groups that move beyond simple consultations and head-patting. They must be outcome-focused, with clearly defined goals and rigorous reporting to ensure performance actually matches goals. Make councils and water companies accountable for meeting far higher environmental water quality standards. For goodness’ sake, please put less money into PR consultants and queen’s counsellors, and put vastly more funding into communities that challenge the status quo. Resource those who need to challenge and scrutinise you. Community participation must be baked into the current and proposed big water entities. Democracy can’t be retrofitted later. Ensure affected communities like mine are not left standing with our feet in polluted streams shouting impotently at a giant who is now bigger and further away.

At the heart of everything I do is a belief in the power of bringing communities to the decision-making table, to drive real change, disciplined by clear goals, timelines and milestones that are supported by rigorous reporting that matches goals with what has actually been done.

Eugene Doyle spoke at the Water New Zealand conference in Hamilton this week on the theme of how communities, councils and agencies should work together to solve contamination issues that plague our freshwater and coastal marine environment. This is an excerpt of his speech.