A precious week, but I still hope for one more step to full inclusion

Josiah Tualamali'i and his father, Potogi Amosa Tualamali'i, were at home in Christchurch last year and moved ''to tears'' when they heard the Government's surprise announcement that it would issue a formal apology for the dawn raids.

Josiah Tualamali’i is a co-founder of the Pacific Youth Leadership and Transformation Trust.

OPINION: This is one of the most precious weeks for me each year. It’s Samoan Language Week, and Wednesday, June 1, kicks off Samoa’s 60th Independence Celebrations.

Education brought our aiga to Aotearoa, Grandma Sera first in the 1950s, Aunty Havira in the 1970s. In 1987 our Dad, Potogi Amosa, came to work to support our aiga, ending up in Dunedin, working at Methven taps, and a little later met our precious palagi Mum, Charene.

I don’t remember when I first knew I was Samoan, but I do remember feeling uncomfortable about it. Negative stereotypes I saw on TV, and heard from people around me, which I thought must be true, as well as limited opportunities to learn gagana Samoan, and see Samoan role models, reinforced this discomfort.

I spent a number of years wanting to be someone else. It wasn’t till I was 14, when I got to be part of a Pacific youth leadership programme, that my new friends helped me feel proud of all of who I am. As we have more cross-cultural relationships in Aotearoa, we need to keep reflecting on how many young people feel these pressures, and how we all participate in helping people feel embraced.

Samoan independence celebrations here will open with an 8am national moment of silence, which feels very meaningful to me. This is a time of celebration, but there is lingering grief and hurt.

The relationships between Māori and Pacific whānau go back to our shared journeying across the vast Pacific Ocean. In 1914, at the outbreak of World War I, New Zealand took Samoa from Germany and governed it until 1962. In 2002 Prime Minister Helen Clark apologised for this period, including New Zealand military police killing at least nine Samoans peacefully protesting, and introducing the influenza epidemic, killing around 8500 people.

I was too young at the time to remember the apology from Clark, but it has meant a lot to hear from elders that this acknowledgement was an important declaration of humility. Being able to watch the videos of now Dame Winnie Laban, our first Samoan and Pacific woman MP, crying as this apology was delivered. speaks to me of what these moments of commemoration are about, and that our apologies must lead to continued action.

Our grandma was born on December 6, 1936, in Samoa during New Zealand’s administration, but she and my aunty and uncles didn’t become NZ Citizens. It wasn’t till later, in a sometimes lesser-covered response to the Dawn Raids, that Falema’i Lesa, Samoan community supporters and her lawyers took the NZ government through the courts to the highest court of the day, the Privy Council, in 1982.

As other articles online describe in more detail, the court found New Zealand citizenship of Samoans born from 1924–1948 and their children should have been protected, and it wasn’t. The government moved extremely quickly to pass a law giving Falema’i and Samoans in New Zealand citizenship but mostly closed the door for others (aside from the inadequate Samoan Access Category, which is hardly ever filled and does not address the issue).

Many communities have led actions over the last 40 years, raising and pushing for the addressing of the Citizenship Western Samoa Act 1982 – the Minister for Internal Affairs is considering another community call now.

Sometimes I struggle to see and feel that we as New Zealanders know what it means when people say New Zealand is a Pacific country, and I wonder whether, if this law had not passed, it may have enabled a greater understanding of our place in the Pacific, and the literal demographic of who we are.

I also think about this in the context of my skin colour. I am a lighter-skinned Samoan compared to my brothers and my dad. Would a deeper Pacific understanding, and deeper Samoan relationships, have helped make New Zealand a more inclusive space of mana for all? It also makes me sure that our relationships in the Pacific need more humility, and to move to a new type of relating that goes beyond foreign affairs.

Committing to removing the Citizenship Western Samoa Act would respect what our decision-makers committed to, whether they fully understood the legal speak or not. If people in Aotearoa want a stronger response to tensions in the Pacific, it is about owning the past and deepening our relationships.

I am ecstatic for our first Matariki holiday, and in this same year we have an alignment of commemorations - 60, 40, 20, 1. We are 60 years from Samoan independence, 40 years since the Privy Council decision, 20 years since the Samoa apology, and a year from the Dawn Raids apology.

Many who were directly raided and affected by the Dawn Raids were able to hear and experience the apology themselves. My 86-year-old grandma is but one of the people who deserve this closure about New Zealand citizenship in the context of what has happened. It’s something I hope everyone in New Zealand would understand is the right thing. I hope our Government does it.