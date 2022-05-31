Opinion: Don't believe the hype - you don't need to spend thousands to be a good parent

Social media tells you to be a good parent you need a lot of expensive stuff. I’m here to tell you that you don’t.

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a Stuff reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

Opinion: Here we are in the middle of a genuine cost of living crisis where most of us are struggling just to fill the grocery trolley and pay our bills on time.

So why am I still getting bombarded with messages about how my toddler needs a $1700 pram, a $17 pair of baby socks and a $200 sleep sack to live a happy and healthy life.

I’m here to call bulls..t and say enough is enough.

My husband and I are average income parents, and we’re raising a happy, healthy little boy and doing great without all that crap.

We need to understand that a lot of baby brands and social media “mumfluencers” rely on hooking into our insecurities about being good parents to get a pay cheque.

Apparently, to be a decent parent, you must have the top of the range $80 baby bath, the $450 swinging seat, the $150 natural baby play set, which is basically just wooden spoons of different sizes, and the $60 baby shushing machine.

Unsplash Sure they look cute, but a designer raincoat for your toddler is not essential for successful parenting.

And if you’re a vulnerable parent in the trenches who has a baby that perhaps isn’t sleeping, so in turn you’re not sleeping, of course you are going to throw all your money at any solution.

But do you want to know a secret that these companies and the mumfluencers will never tell you?

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to be a good parent.

Don’t spend $60 for a machine that goes shhhhh over and over again when you can access shushing for free through YouTube and Spotify.

A $10 thermal will keep your little one just as warm as a $40 thermal.

The free pram we found on social media pushes our son around exactly the same as the thousand dollar one.

You will love your kid just the same whether you have a second hand high chair from your parents or a $350 one that’s meant to stop them from getting scoliosis. Whatever that is.

123RF An expensive high chair does not guarantee your baby will appreciate the food you servce.

Neither model will stop your kid throwing your lovingly prepared food on the floor, so why waste the money?

Parenthood is a minefield as it is. We don’t need these grenades thrown in trying to make us feel like we aren’t already doing enough.

When I was pregnant cord banking was a hot topic and a number of people I follow on social media were posting about how important it was to them and their family.

If you don’t know, cord banking stores umbilical cord stem cells for future use if your child was to ever become sick and need a stem cell transplant.

It sounds like a great idea because who doesn’t want to save their child’s life when they are sick, right? The catch is, it costs thousands of dollars as well as a hefty annual storage fee.

And these influencers who were telling me how vital it was for parents to do this and praying on my vulnerable state, were in an extremely privileged position of not actually having to pay a cent while they convinced other parents to empty their savings.

Around the same time another baby brand did a big social media campaign with a number of the same influencers.

On the same day they all revealed their new, almost identical nurseries, which would cost the average parent upwards of $2000, but they got it for free.

It’s been more than a year now and it still makes me livid.

Because even though I know it’s bulls..t, I still find myself regularly tossing up whether to spend a small fortune to feel like a “worthy” parent or stick to my budget and get a product I know deep down is just as good.

123RF An expensive car seat is nice, but there are others that will also keep your children safe.

Choosing a car seat was a perfect example of this.

The ones all my friends and online influencers recommended was between $800 – $1000.

We also need two car seats, so that would have cost us $2000.

For those playing along at home and doing the math, we’re fast tracking towards $10,000 to buy all these “essential baby” items.

My husband and I were not keen to spend $2000+ on car seats and if you do your due diligence you can find great seats that are perfectly safe without the eye watering price tag.

Even if the influencer trap tries to make to feel like you’re essentially driving with your kid unsecured on your lap.

It’s not fair, and it’s detrimental to the mental health of parents who are just trying to get by.

Don’t get sucked into the hype, you don’t need all these things to be a good parent, you’re doing a great job already.

