He was a lovely man, and now he's gone

Early last year, an artwork by graffiti artist Banksy appeared on the side of the prison in Reading, depicting an escaper with a typewriter, an acknowledgement to former prisoner Oscar Wilde. Joe Bennett recalls trying to visit an arrested man “because he was being held in Reading Gaol, where Oscar Wilde had been, and I was keen to see the place”.

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: Philip’s dead. He was a lovely man.

One afternoon 40 years ago I let myself in through the back door of his basement flat in London. Like a lot of his friends I had a key to the place and stayed there often.

As I stepped into the kitchen a forearm clamped across my throat and my right arm was forced up behind my back. My assailant advised me not to try anything stupid. His companion flashed a badge in the best cop-show manner. “Customs and Excise,” he said. He wanted to know who I was, what I was doing there. I was then held in a room while two more people separately let themselves into the flat and were seized. Then Philip.

The story took a while to come clear. Philip had a brother in South Africa. A friend of that brother had come to London for a visit and, typically, Philip had hosted him. On his return to South Africa the man rewarded Philip for his generosity by buying a large quantity of illicit drugs and mailing them to himself care of Philip’s flat in London. He intended to follow them and set up shop as a dealer. The drugs were duly intercepted at Heathrow.

READ MORE:

* Monkeypox - an ominous word perfectly suited to its time

* Golf is capitalism in polo shirts and slacks

* The surprising truth about humour



(The man himself was intercepted at Heathrow some weeks later. A girl called Siobhan and I went to visit him in prison. Siobhan went because she had a kind heart. I went because he was being held in Reading Gaol, where Oscar Wilde had been, and I was keen to see the place. As it happened the man had already had a visitor that day and was not allowed another, so we went to a little park nearby to eat the Tandoori chicken and the strawberries that Siobhan had bought for him.)

Philip was a lawyer who went on to handle huge multinational commercial cases, but back then he was just setting out on his career. Quite how he put up with so many people lodging with him, I don't know. Some nights there would be sleepers in cupboards. But he seemed to enjoy the variety of company, and I like to think we were appreciative guests.

Once we clubbed together in secret to redecorate his bedroom. The moment he went off to work one morning tradesmen flooded in to strip the room, recarpet the floor, repaint the ceiling and repaper the walls before he got home. We put new sheets and pillows on the bed and a fancy striped duvet.

When Philip came home and went to change out of his suit he cried out with astonishment. And pleasure too, I hope.

On a skiing trip some years later he met Jo, and they had four kids in quick succession and raised them in a house just down the road from the flat. The kids are now in their twenties.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “I was then held in a room while two more people separately let themselves into the flat and were seized. Then Philip.”

It's maybe 10 years since Philip and I last met. But in February a friend emailed to say that Philip had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. There was no cure.

I wanted to write or call. I wanted to tell him what a good and generous man he was. But I reflected that if I hadn’t said it when he was well - and I hope I did, but doubt it - then saying it because he was dying seemed forced, belated. Like reading him his obituary. So, after long consideration, I did nothing. I still don't know if I was right, but anyway it’s too late now. I got an email last week to say he’d died. He was 68, I think, and he was a lovely man.