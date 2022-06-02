High infection rates mean mask mandates must come back to schools

Doctors and scientists calling for the mask mandate to be reinstated in schools for winter have written an open letter to the Government with a list of recommendations.

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer at the University of Otago. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Of all the people I know who’ve caught Covid-19 in the last three months, nearly all of them have caught it either from their children, or from the children and young people who they teach.

Schools and universities are, at least anecdotally, two of the worst vectors for spreading the virus. But there’s also good data to back that up.

In March, as the Omicron outbreak really began to take hold, cases were taking off in Auckland schools with more than 20,000 cases linked to educational settings alone.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Masked Canterbury University students in a lecture theatre last year, with physical distancing also being observed under Covid-19 level 2 restrictions. Morgan Godfery says the Government should reinstate its mask mandate for educational settings, and improve ventilation.

In Dunedin, when Omicron had ripped through the student quarter late the previous month, the city had reported an almost 22% test positivity rate, compared with an 11% positivity rate for the rest of the country.

That discrepancy was in large part because of the virus’ presence among the tightly packed student population.

And that’s partly why the virus thrives among young people - the places where they live and learn are enclosed and, more often than not, dense.

SUPPLIED Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

In a typical high school classroom up to 30 students could pack into a single, unventilated space. In a lecture theatre that number can increase into the hundreds.

Close contact is where the virus thrives, its particles moving through the air as people breathe, speak, or cough and sneeze. That means the classroom is an ideal vector for the virus.

An analysis of new data confirms that, with teachers registering a weekly infection rate of 17 cases per 1000 teachers. That compares unfavourably with a national rate of 11 cases per 1000 people.

That’s an unacceptable inequity. Office workers and other non-essential workers can often work from home, an option that helps reduce their risk of contracting the virus. But for essential workers like teachers - and retail and hospitality staff, among others - working from home isn’t an option. They must contend with the virus day in, day out.

Mira Kireeva The classroom is an ideal vector for the virus, writes Morgan Godfery.

For teachers in particular, they must contend with the possibility of contracting the virus several times a year. With Omicron, the risk of reinfection is higher than with previous variants, and with each infection comes a one in five chance of a lingering long Covid infection. The latest research reveals that long Covid - and acute Covid too - often results in shocking organ damage, from reduced brain size to heart arrhythmias.

With this evidence in mind, what is Education Minister Chris Hipkins doing to reduce the risk of Covid infections and perpetual reinfection in schools? Well, almost nothing.

Principals across the country are begging the Ministry of Education for better guidelines on implementing mask mandates. The same ministry is dithering on support for better ventilation in schools too.

Teachers and students are left to attend school more or less as normal. It’s as if the last two years never happened.

That’s frustrating because measures to reduce Covid infections and reinfections in schools really are as simple as a mask mandate and proper ventilation. Research from the US found that “COVID-19 incidence was 37% lower in schools that required teachers and staff members to use masks and 39% lower in schools that improved ventilation”. That incidence figure decreased by almost 50% too, depending on the ventilation method.

These are significant wins against the virus and, at least on the issue of the mask mandate, could come into force as soon as tomorrow. Better ventilation could follow shortly afterwards.

We don’t need lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus and protect people’s health. There are a good number of steps that exist between “lockdown” and “letting it rip” and two of those steps are mask mandates and improved ventilation in indoor settings.

Supplied Morgan Godfery: “There are a good number of steps that exist between lockdown and ‘letting it rip’ and two of those steps are mask mandates and improved ventilation in indoor settings.”

The benefits of that go beyond schools too. Mask mandates also help protect other essential workers and ventilation makes their indoor workplaces safer.

Making the workplace safer is a health and safety imperative that we recognise outside a pandemic and so surely we should apply the same principle during a pandemic too.

But it’s now up to Chris Hipkins, who is also the Minister for the Covid-19 response, to take those steps.

Is he brave enough to follow the evidence?