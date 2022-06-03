Robertson should have been bolder in ignoring Treasury advice

John Bishop is a Wellington political veteran, who helped set up the NZ Taxpayers’ Union. He has never joined any political party. He is the father of National list MP Chris Bishop.

OPINION: Critics have been quick to criticise the Government’s latest Budget, and for a range of reasons. It’s been said that Grant Robertson is addicted to spending; that the deficits and borrowings are too high.

Also, the spending is poor quality and badly directed, and the assistance to the so-called “squeezed middle” is ungenerous.

There’s nothing for pensioners and not enough for Māori and Pasifika, the arts, or for a range of other groups who feel – rightly or wrongly – that they have been mistreated or have missed out.

I take a different view. Of course, the economics are appalling. Borrowing massively is bad enough and even worse when there is no plan for repayment. Raiding future budgets is unconscionable, but what really amazes me is the appalling politics of it all.

Does Robertson really think that a $350 allowance to about half the population is going to make much difference to living standards? Do me a favour.

Having the handout at all is bad policy according to the Treasury advice. Of course, Robertson is not obliged to accept that, and he doesn’t. But if he is going to ignore advice why not give out enough money to make a political difference?

Why not pay twice as much? Spread out the payments more. Give a Christmas bonus too. Norman Kirk did. People loved it. Robertson’s failure to splash serious cash doesn’t make political sense.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff If Grant Robertson was going to ignore Treasury advice on giving a $350 payout to nearly half the population, “why not give out enough money to make a political difference?” John Bishop asks.

If you are going to buy people’s votes with their own money (borrowed in this case) why wouldn’t you give them enough to secure their loyalty?

Same with the bus fares. Instead of extending the half price fares for another two months, why not extend it to the next election? Then say: hey voters, you want this to continue, vote Labour.

It would also squeeze National’s options: they’d have to decide whether to continue the policy or end it. Here’s a great slogan: Vote National for higher bus fares. Surely an opportunity lost.

The change of government in Australia is important for New Zealand but hopes that the Aussies will change their minds on deporting their Kiwi-born criminals (the so-called 501s) are slim.

I have a simple solution. First, we tell the Aussies that we are just not going to accept any more 501s into New Zealand.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald Peter Dutton has taken over as leader of Australia’s Liberal party unopposed, but he’s absolutely the wrong choice to win back women and urban voters lost in last month’s election, John Bishop writes.

Secondly, we give a direction to the airlines flying the Tasman. By Order in Council, we say that no aircraft will be permitted to land at any New Zealand airport if it has 501s on board.

Before take-off we require the airlines to make an electronic return to New Zealand aviation and border authorities that there are no 501s on board. Violations would draw penalties.

This might well cause a serious rupture in relations between us. So what!

It would bring the 501 issue to a head and should halt the typically Australian patronising condescension, exemplified by the previous PM and his hatchet man Peter Dutton, he of the comment that deporting 501s was like taking out the trash.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff John Bishop: “[Grant] Robertson’s failure to splash serious cash doesn’t make political sense.”

Dutton is the new leader of the Liberal Party. Bad move: the Libs had a problem with women and urban groups over their policies on women’s rights and climate change and lost a lot of votes. Dutton is absolutely the wrong choice for winning them back.

He leads the National right faction of the Liberals, which puts him further out on the conservative patriarchal right wing than Morrison. He and former Liberal PM Tony Abbott compete for being the vilest politician in Australia. If Peter Dutton is the answer, it must be a very silly question.