Mode shift will unlock Wellington's potential

Roger Blakeley is chairperson of the Greater Wellington Regional Council's transport committee.

OPINION: Before we can answer the question: “What sort of transport system do we want in Wellington city/region?”, we must first ask: “What sort of city/region do we want to live in?”. My answer would be a city/region that is liveable; fair, safe and healthy; a place of opportunity; green; low carbon; well-connected; beautiful; vibrant and culturally rich. Changing the way we travel will bring this closer.

Wellington has an urban transport structure formed in the 1960s, when the ‘car was king’. Today, we see cities differently. Jan Gehl’s Danish architectural firm recently presented a report for Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM). His work Cities for People envisaged cities less dominated by cars: “A city’s public domain – its streets, squares and parks – is the stage for people to meet.”

There is now a worldwide trend to make cities and regions more people-friendly, with fewer cars, less congestion, less vehicle pollution and more green, attractive public spaces. This can be achieved through ‘mode shift’, by increasing the number of people shifting from their cars to public transport and active modes such as walking, cycling, and e-scooters.

Supplied “We must make public transport more attractive than car usage through improved affordability of fares, and faster transit times through bus priority lanes,’’ Roger Blakeley says.

Climate change is a major driver. Greenhouse gas emissions from cities make up more than 60% of the global total. TheApril 2022 of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that globally our greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025, and reduce sharply after that, if we are to limit global warming to no more than 1.5C above pre-industrial times. In the Wellington region, transport emissions amount to 39% of total greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing this is essential to meet the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the Zero Carbon Act.

The city and district councils in the Wellington region, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail agreed in 2021 to a target of 40% mode shift from cars to public transport, walking and cycling by 2030, as in the Wellington Regional Land Transport Plan 2021-31. This is bolder than the Government’s recently released Emissions Reduction Plan target of a 20% reduction of vehicle kms travelled by 2035 for the country.

So, how are we going to achieve our mode shift target? There are three main ways:

First, compact urban form: We must increase housing density near railway stations and major bus hubs, and on the routes of future mass rapid transit and public transport corridors. The Wellington Regional Growth Framework, which gives effect to the National Policy Statement on Urban Development Capacity, will apply across the region.

Second, making public transport and active modes more attractive: We must improve the reliability, frequency and coverage of all bus and train services. A key enabler will be resolving the current driver shortage (compounded by driver illness under Covid-19), by building on work Metlink has already done to improve bus driver wages and conditions. Also, we must make public transport more attractive than car usage through improved affordability of fares, and faster transit times through bus priority lanes. Technology will help with integrated electronic ticketing, extending Metlink’s ‘public transport on demand’ trial, electrification of the bus fleet by 2030, and mass rapid transit.

supplied We need to accelerate programmes of city street improvements including better and safer infrastructure for walking and cycling.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is the massive investment required in rail infrastructure and new trains, including replacing the ageing Wairarapa and Capital Connection trains by 2027-28. To have a more active and vibrant city, we need to accelerate LGWM programmes of city street improvements, including better and safer infrastructure for walking and cycling. This supports Wellington City Council’s Paneke Pōneke 10-year Bike Network Plan, including e-bikes and e-scooters.

Third, influencing travel demand and transport choices: We must accelerate the LGWM investigation of a congestion charge and parking levy, and greater use of lower fares to incentivise interpeak and off-peak travel. The use of technology and apps will enable people to create seamless travel bookings through integrating various travel modes in a journey (e.g. ‘public transport on demand’, train and e-scooter) referred to as ‘mobility as a service’.

Supplied Roger Blakeley: “We have the motivation to make the Wellington city/region the kind of place that we all want to live in.”

We have a bold target for mode share shift by 2030. Can we do it? Yes, absolutely we can. We have the vision, the plan, the mechanisms to fund and deliver. And we have the motivation to make the Wellington city/region the kind of place that we all want to live in.