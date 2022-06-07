As safe as houses? Balancing safety and risk

Richard Sharpe is a Wellington-based earthquake engineer, a Distinguished Fellow of Engineering NZ and a Life Member of the NZ Society for Earthquake Engineering.

OPINION: Those involved in work to make New Zealand buildings earthquake-resilient surely have had a sense of déjà vu in our society’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Severe earthquakes and pandemics occur sporadically and mostly with little warning. After major earthquakes, we mandate entry to buildings via a traffic-light analogy and enforce no-go red zones. Hard hats plus masks are required. There are aftershocks and there are parts of our building population that are more vulnerable than others. Some regions are more vulnerable than others.

Common to both is the challenge of communicating what we mean by “safe”. Safe compared to what? It usually depends on our individual perception of risk, our lived experience and our daily tolerance of all the surrounding risks.

The recent spate of building closures related to seismic assessments reflects a natural response to a concern about safety. It also highlights a need for more understanding of what such determinations really mean, and for a better national conversation about risk and options for its treatment.

The earthquake resilience rating of an existing building is described with a deceivingly-simply term, the “percentage of new building standard” (%NBS). This metric was developed by an expert committee to compare the expected performance of a building to a new one built to current standards.

A 34%NBS was equated to a risk about 10 times greater than a new build. At the same time, it was considered that improving a building to at least two-thirds (67%NBS, about 5 times greater risk) was a reasonable compromise. This aspect was not included in legislation, and the market has set its own de facto standards such as 67% or 80%.

jericho rock-archer/Stuff Wellington’s Mātauranga House, home to the Ministry of Education, is the latest central city building to close due to earthquake risk.

A building designed to the current building code is expected to avoid collapse with a loss of life in earthquake shaking predicted to be exceeded at least once in about 500 years at that location. It may be rendered unoccupiable at much lower thresholds if essential services are lost, or damaged to the extent that it is a write-off, but it should have a considerable margin against complete collapse and people should be able to get out safely when the shaking stops.

Our building code and its regulations prescribe design methods based on both classic engineering theory/physics and our experiences from previous earthquakes. Above all, the emphasis is on incorporating robustness into the structure, which means adherence to simple concepts that allow seismic forces to pass back into the ground and redundancy if some elements prematurely fail to carry the load.

Supplied Examples of some retrofit options for precast concrete floors as they are earthquake-tested at Canterbury University.

For buildings society wishes to be operational after a normal design-level earthquake shaking (e.g. critical parts of hospitals), the building code lifts the design level by 80% (and 30% for spaces where large numbers of people may assemble). It is all about relative risk and society’s view (via the regulations) of acceptable risk. This may evolve over time, especially in the wake of major events.

A huge effort has gone into applying lessons learned from the past decade of earthquakes to improve consistency of assessment across many building types, ages and constituent materials. The guidelines now mandated for use when councils decide whether a building should be declared earthquake-prone, seek to identify any critical structural weakness that would compromise life-safety. Its assessed resilience sets the rating (%NBS).

ROSA WOODS/STUFF A recent seismic report found Hutt Hospital’s main building met just 15% of the new building standard.

Our legislation currently sets the number of years for which an earthquake-prone building can be occupied before strengthening work is completed. This reflects an implicit societal tolerance for rare events and recognition of the time and resources required to upgrade or retire our building stock.

However, the Health and Safety at Work Act holds those in charge of a workplace personally liable for exposing occupants to unacceptable risks. So, it is inevitable that an abundance of caution will sway the decision to evacuate a building assessed earthquake-prone.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Richard Sharpe: “Our recent experience of earthquakes means we are learning how to fix certain vulnerabilities and understand the costs and benefits of such work.”

It comes down to a definition of “safe” and how we quantify it. Our recent experience of earthquakes means we are learning how to fix certain vulnerabilities and understand the costs and benefits of such work. These gains need to be paired with conversations about managing seismic “risk”. We clearly have a conflict between the interpretations of the Earthquake-Prone Building legislation and the Health and Safety at Work Act, which now needs to be reconciled to avoid excessive disruption.

On the bright side, we continue to develop innovative “vaccines” to enhance the resilience of buildings to earthquakes. There is a rapidly-growing use in New Zealand of tuned viscous dampers (coffee plungers on steroids embedded in diagonal braces) that, in many cases, are a more economical and effective method than base isolation to improve seismic resilience (including reducing damage) to levels well beyond the somewhat-arbitrary seismic design levels.