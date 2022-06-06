There are some silver linings on the rising cost cloud

Energy Minister Megan Woods explains how the price of crude oil is driving up the cost of petrol at the pump. (Video from May 6.)

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor

OPINION: The rising cost of living is on everyone’s mind. Its long arm now reaches into almost every household, regardless of income.

Hardly a day passes without alarming headlines about increasing petrol, grocery, housing and electricity costs. Some agencies are even forecasting civil disobedience as more people are forced to take from others what they need to survive. It’s getting pretty tough out there.

Financial belt-tightening is becoming a regular practice for many households that are not used to scrabbling for ways to reduce household costs. A whole new group of New Zealanders is experiencing what lower-income Kiwis experience every day.

What are the effects of ongoing financial hardship creeping into our lives?

We know having inadequate financial resources can create fear, worry and a strong sense of powerlessness. Chronic periods of financial strain are linked to an increase in mental illness and poor interpersonal relationships. Worrying about your car or a tooth needing repairs, or whether you can afford to leave the heating on all night, may seem to some like merely middle-class concerns, but they nonetheless create underlying stressors that make everyday life seem harder to bear.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “Financial belt-tightening is becoming a regular practice for many households that are not used to scrabbling for ways to reduce household costs,” Lana Hart says.

But with every cloud, there must be some silver linings. What are the opportunities lying around the edges of this widespread crisis?

At the very least, our empathy muscles will be exercised. Walking in someone else’s shoes for a while is one way to build a deeper understanding about other people’s lives.

The contact hypothesis demonstrates how time spent with people who are different from us reduces our negative ideas about them. Equally, time spent in the same conditions as others could reduce our false beliefs or prejudices about those who live in those conditions.

It’s a bit like travelling – it’s easier to understand why people from other countries behave as they do if you have visited where they are from.

Some research shows that attitudes towards low-income people are often unfavourable, stemming, in part, from the belief that poverty is of one’s own making. But now, as middle-income earners strain under price hikes that seem well outside their control, new insights can emerge about the causes and impacts of financial adversity.

Decision-makers at all levels – organisational, local, sector-based and national – will be coping with their own version of life in the grip of high inflation. Might their experiences now inspire future poverty alleviation practices, beneficiary discountsor equity programmes?

Another possible benefit of middle-income households undergoing temporary financial strain is that there could be some environmental gains. Addressing climate change continues to claw nearer to the top of the Government’s agenda and individuals recognise their own contributions to achieving these goals.

A recent Consumer Lifestyles Study showed pandemic-inspired uncertainties led to more frugal consumption behaviours, more recycling and reusing and “an increased focus on environmentally friendly alternatives in the marketplace”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Fuel prices have risen rapidly this year, and remain high despite the Government reducing excise taxes, a measure that was extended at last month’s Budget.

Our Covid-19 lockdown trend of growing our own vegetables looks set to continue in the face of skyrocketing produce costs. Pricing and supply delays in the overstretched construction sector mean we’re more likely to turn a hand towards DIY projects. Instead of throwing discretionary income away on ill-conceived purchases, we’re likely to take more care in our spending. All these behaviour changes can lead to better overall environmental outcomes.

Some intriguing research about dealing with life’s challenges lies in what psychologists call “buffering resources”. Where people experience a number of stressors in their lives, such as accidents, health problems or abuse, the harm can be mitigated by other resources that help protect them from the potential negative impacts.

For example, children with several risk factors, such as learning problems or neglect, have been shown to have better life outcomes where there are buffers, like a close relationship with a supportive adult or opportunities to be successful.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lana Hart: “Focusing less on consumption and more on our essential needs will, of course, enrich our lives.”

Since we should consider not just life’s hardships but also resources to counterbalance the harm caused, perhaps we should be strengthening those positive elements in our lives to ensure we come through this period of financial stress as well as can be expected.

Focusing less on consumption and more on our essential needs will, of course, enrich our lives. Growing social networks, creating new experiences or traditions with family and friends and cultivating a garden costs almost nothing, but may be powerful buffers against the pressure of tough times.

None of this thinking is intended to minimise the real and raw reality of living in poverty. Financial strain in low to middle-income households is not the same as coping with the weight of chronic poverty for more than 50,000 New Zealand households.

But for those with incomes that, especially as of late, never quite seem to cover all costs, a few silver linings can’t be too hard to find.