Defining what victory in Ukraine looks like vital to the future world order

16th Field Regiment troops conduct their final training before departing for the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Nicholas Khoo is Associate Professor in the Department of Politics at the University of Otago. He specialises in great power politics, Chinese foreign policy, and Asian security.

OPINION: International politics is an unpredictable business, a point exemplified by the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s war of expansion has become a reputational, economic, and military damage limitation nightmare.

Nato has emerged strengthened, and is fast-tracking membership for Sweden and Finland.

Even more surprising is the resurrection of the US’s leadership position in world politics. The Biden administration’s marshalling of diplomatic, economic, and military support for Ukraine has been impressive.

A simple thought experiment illuminates this point. Can anyone seriously imagine Trump rising, in a similar fashion, to the challenge posed by his buddy Putin?

But success brings its own challenges. A significant question arises for Ukraine, the US, its European allies, and the broader international community, including New Zealand.

Simply stated, what is victory? Answering this question may prove more challenging than fighting Russia.

Statements by US officials on what constitutes victory have expanded as Russia’s military performance has deteriorated.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP “Washington admires Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fortitude and moral courage. But it is simply implausible that Ukraine have the final say on defining victory, particularly after the US has distributed upwards of $US53 billion in aid to the country,” writes Nicholas Khoo.

One US view is that it is up to the Ukrainians to provide the answer. In April, John Kirby, the Department of Defence press secretary, stated that “President Zelenskyy is the democratically elected president of a sovereign nation, and only he can decide what victory is going to look like, and how to achieve it.”

Who are we kidding? Great powers do not write blank cheques. Washington admires Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fortitude and moral courage. But it is simply implausible that Ukraine have the final say on defining victory, particularly after the US has distributed upwards of $53 billion in aid to the country.

A second view is that the US wants to permanently limit Russia’s ability to repeat its Ukraine intervention. On April 25, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the US seeks a Ukraine that can defend its sovereignty. He then added “we want to see Russia weakened to the degree it cannot do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine”.

Others go further. On May 20, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to Nato, stated that “we want to see a strategic defeat for Russia”. But what exactly is that?

On this question, divisions have already emerged in Nato. There is a growing divide between states that contribute disproportionately to paying Nato’s bills, such as Germany, France, and Italy, and others whose contribution is less weighty, such as Poland and Estonia.

Alexei Druzhinin/AP The US wants to see Russia weakened to the extent it cannot repeat what it has done to Ukraine elsewhere, but Nicholas Khoo says “post-Cold War Russia is far less of a challenge to the international order than China”, whose president, Xi Jinping, is seen here meeting Putin.

Even if the US and its allies reach a consensus on what constitutes a strategic defeat of Russia, there remains a difference between a pyrrhic victory and a true victory.

Could the US-led Nato win the war and yet lose the post-war advantages that battlefield success has secured?

There is an imperative to look at the bigger picture. For all the understandable focus on Russia and Ukraine, the fact of the matter is that Russia is a declining power. On every meaningful metric of economic, demographic, and strategic power, post-Cold War Russia is far less of a challenge to the international order than China.

On this point, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delivered an instructive speech on May 26. It is worth quoting at length.

“Even as President Putin’s war continues, we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order – and that’s posed by the People’s Republic of China. China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it.”

For good measure, Blinken added that “the scale and the scope of the challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China will test American diplomacy like nothing we’ve seen before.”

The link between Blinken’s speech and US policy in Ukraine is clear. To reap the full gains of the sacrifices incurred in the Ukraine war, the US and its allies will have to resist the temptation to inflict maximum punishment on the Putin regime.

A consensus needs to be reached on what kind of ‘off-ramp’ to offer Moscow, both to increase the chances of a peace between Ukraine and Russia, and to obviate the possibility of securing Russian cooperation against China in the years to come.

Supplied Nicholas Khoo: “A consensus needs to be reached on what kind of ‘off-ramp’ to offer Moscow”.

Sooner or later, Putin will be replaced by another Russian leader, and China will likely still be a force to be reckoned with.

That is another way of saying that success in defining victory in Ukraine will shape the future of the international system for years to come.