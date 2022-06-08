It's not the red meat that's bad for the planet, it's us

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright.

OPINION: I used the article to light the log-burner, but I remember the first sentence: “We all know that red meat is bad for the planet.”

Well now, let’s start at the start. We don’t all know this. We may have been told it, and told it repeatedly, but that is not the same as knowing it and neither does it make it true. As a boy I was told many things, including that if you played with it, it fell off, and that god was in heaven. These two in particular seemed antithetical. Luckily neither proved true.

Now, it is possible to take a moral stance against red meat, to argue that it is wrong to end the lives of other creatures to sustain our own. To do so, however, is to condemn every living thing. From bacteria to whales, life on earth consists of things eating each other. The pretty little swallows that nest in my garage murder insects by the million.

But the author doesn’t seem to be taking this moral stance. He or she asserts only that red meat is “bad for the planet”, and presents this notion as if it were scientific fact. But red meat isn’t bad for the planet. The planet is a durable beastie that will continue to orbit the sun regardless of how many pork chops you and I may eat.

What the author means, of course, is that the production of red meat contributes to the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. And it is the climate change that is bad for the planet. But that isn’t true either. The climate’s been changing ever since the planet formed. Climate change isn’t bad for it. It’s only bad for us.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “The pretty little swallows that nest in my garage murder insects by the million.”

Red meat goes back a long way. It’s the original farmed food. It’s what our species has eaten since the first tribe corralled some cattle on the plains of Africa and the first goatherd steered his flock about the dusty hills of Palestine. And until now it does not seem to have been a problem. Something must have changed, and indeed it has. But it isn’t the meat. It’s us.

We human beings have been around for perhaps 300,000 years, but it wasn’t until the industrial revolution that our population reached a billion. For all that time our influence on the climate was negligible. But now our population increases by a billion every 12 years. That’s the problem. That’s what’s changing the climate. To blame red meat is to miss the point. Unless we address our own proliferation we’ve had it.

But the author hadn’t finished. He or she adduced all sorts of statistics to illustrate that red meat gives us cancer. Every rasher of bacon, every slice of beef shortens our lives. Red meat is death on a plate.

JosÃ© Ignacio PompÃ©/Unsplash “If red meat is poison, it’s a feeble one,” writes Joe Bennett.

Well now, life expectancy in New Zealand is higher than it’s ever been. You and I can expect to reach 80, despite most of us being carnivores. I, for example, have been around for 23,000 days, and I’ve eaten meat on just about all of them, and yet I constantly have buck rats asking me my secret. If red meat is poison, it’s a feeble one.

Nevertheless, let’s suppose the author is right. Let’s suppose that red meat is toxic and responsible for millions of premature human deaths. What a disaster it would be if we all renounced it. Millions of people living 20 years longer would only exacerbate the problem of excess population.

I don’t pretend to know how to solve the problem of climate change, but it might help if we were honest about its cause.