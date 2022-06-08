Rescuing Auckland's downtown means letting the suburbs flourish

Two level 4 lockdowns and closed borders have hit downtown Auckland and Queen St hard, and there is presently no strategy to revitalise the downtown economy.(Video September 2021)

Garth Falconer is an urban designer, the director of Reset Urban Design, and author of Living in Paradox (2015) and Harry Turbott: New Zealand’s first landscape architect (2020).

OPINION: Working from home or some hybrid division of location is surely here to stay, as technology now supports remote productivity and people appear happier with less commuting and more family time.

It’s a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic. We’ve seen a large exodus from urban centres, particularly our downtowns, as workers have headed for the ‘burbs.

The issue with downtowns began after World War II, as they transformed from mixed-use centres to become monocultures characterised by the vertical stacking of worker offices, with living cast out to dormitory suburbs, and manufacturing to buffered industrial zones.

Shopping malls located themselves in the suburbs to hoover up retail spending, augmented more recently by large format distribution centres and online retailing.

READ MORE:

* Inner City Pressure: Auckland CBD's quest to find its post-lockdown mojo

* Reimagining Wellington: Taking inspiration from Melbourne's metamorphosis into a livable city



In the last 20 years, changing demographics, immigration booms and technology, supported by large-budget public realm initiatives, have seen a partial return of residential to the inner city.

Looking at current trends which are most apparent in North American cities, pundits have been talking about a 20 to 30% reduction in overall office numbers post-Covid, with multiple long-term effects on hospitality, rates intakes and public transport use.

Though it’s early days, a city like San Francisco, where the office sector makes up over 70% of all floor space, has seen only around 30% of workers returning as of March this year.

David White/Stuff Downtown Auckland fell deathly quiet during the pandemic lockdowns, and the lessons from that time should direct how the CBD and wider city develops from here, argues Garth Falconer.

In the wider San Francisco Bay area, there is an interesting tussle going on.

Amidst calls for more resilience in the form of conversion of office towers to residential apartments, and carparking spaces into parks and even vertical farms, some of the big employing hi-tech giants like Twitter have told staff to stay home permanently.

Salesforce has recently built a new high amenity HQ over several inner-city blocks with a public park on the roof.

Nearby in San Jose, city officials have joined with Google to provide plans for affordable homes and campuses in their downtown.

In France, in the centre of Paris, ambitious conversion ideas for the 4 million square metres of vacant office space into much-needed residential are being considered, along with the implementation of the stopping of all through traffic, and even making the Avenue des Champs-Élysées into a mile-long garden.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Could Paris’s famous Avenue des Champs-Elysees one day become a mile-long garden?

Generally though, it is very costly to convert later, larger office buildings into residential with added plumbing, acoustic and light requirements.

Which brings us to Auckland’s downtown, whose silhouette bears the mastheads of finance and has been badly caught out. It’s a city in catch-up mode.

While inner city residency has grown from 4000 to 40,000 people in the last 25 years, with boosts to public transport and the central city revitalisation plans to upgrade streets, parks and cycleways, its downtown is waist deep amidst one big, vacuous construction zone.

A situation not helped by the fact that the physical constraint of the Queen St gully has been opened up to the waterfront and large employers like ASB, Air NZ and Fonterra have leaked out to seaward locations.

The wider issue here is one of macro planning and directive funding. The early 20th century “Garden City” model of a monocentric city is well past its use-by date.

Supplied Urban designer Garth Falconer is the director of Reset Urban Design.

The post-industrial urban form that has been emerging worldwide over the last 40 years is clearly that of a polycentric city, supported by multiple centres.

However, there continues to be huge investment and concentration of traffic funnelled into the centre of Auckland, a site which is further constrained by hills and harbours. More needs to be directed across the city’s wider network of centres.

There is now a major opportunity presented by the pandemic for a major shift to a polycentric city form – one with less traffic congestion, more affordable housing opportunities and greater health benefits.

With so much at stake, we must learn from history if we are to consciously design our cities.

Eighteenth century cities were built around shipping, in the 19th it was railways, then in the 20th century private motor vehicles triggered a radical break from concentrated centres, leading to dispersal.

Now, in the 21st century we have the information age, where the fundamentals of life such as work, finding a partner and even identity can be largely divorced from location. We should ask the question: are we building for the past or addressing the future?

Invigorating suburban centres is an obvious must-do, and despite the difficulties, downtowns, due to their huge investment and social opportunities are bound to survive.

Bold ideas and resolute funding are required to see a more efficient evolution – or return – to a mixed-use, traffic-calmed and high-amenity “ultra-humanised” downtown.