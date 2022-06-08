Forestry Minister Stuart Nash riding roughshod over Māori land rights

The pine tree dominates much of New Zealand’s landscape but it may not feature as part of our Emissions Trading Scheme.

Penetaui Kleskovic​ is the commercial operations manager for Tai Tokerau iwi Te Aupouri.

OPINION: Legal storm clouds darken the Beehive office of Forestry Minister Stuart Nash.

Reminiscent of seabed and foreshore arrogance, he is saddled up and riding roughshod over Māori land rights, eroding newly minted Treaty land settlements.

He is Captain Philpott, the showy English swordsman who fought Nga Puhi at Ōhaeawai in June-July 1845. He waved his sword valiantly, slashing his way forward. Eventually he was wounded whereupon he fell from a height, dropping upon a sharp manuka stake. The rest was, as they say, history.

Stuart Nash is preoccupied with re-making iwi forestry in his own image. He will achieve this by denying Māori landowners access to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for permanent exotic forestry purposes.

The last Government enabled the ETS inclusion of permanent exotic forestry. It was done to accelerate our response to climate change.

For Māori landowners, however, this is not their first rodeo and they have warned officials against such imperiousness. Behind the scenes they have saddled up, ready to go to the High Court and the Waitangi Tribunal.

Should fast-growing exotic species be given precedence to help New Zealand tackle the climate emergency?

Obviously there will be token Beehive meetings to avert courtroom conflict. Iwi forestry advocates know it is the minister's way or the highway.

Quite simply, he does not agree that marginal Māori land should be put into permanent exotic forestry for ETS carbon sink purposes.

This is despite the fact this is the best use financially and socially for such whenua. It has a potential long term value of $7 billion for long-suffering neglected owners.

Māori landowners have already embarked upon forestry carbon investments using their own capital. They have proceeded on the basis of ETS criteria which has only just been put in place.

If this criteria is not retained for Māori land, owners will be stranded as the rules are arbitrarily changes.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is facing a major test of his decarbonisation agenda.

This stoush is a major test for climate change minister and policy architect James Shaw and his Zero Carbon 2050 transition. To this end he has justly dished out $1 billion to farmers and industry for decarbonisation. But Tai Tokerau Māori with multiple-owner land and Treaty settlement marginal farms have been told to head for the hills and plant tea tree.

The recent climate change budget funded a number of disjointed forestry initiatives. Native tree backers received $145 million of climate funding. The question arises, how does this actually contribute to 2050 decarbonisation ?

Scientists tell us we have 1000 day deadline for making a dramatic turnaround in the climate fight. Minister Shaw however only wants iwi to plant trees that take 100 years to mature.

This is not a climate urgency response. Arguably it aids bio-diversity. However, without a robust pest management strategy it is bunny fodder.

The Climate Change Commissioner, Rod Carr, wants to see 380,000 hectares of exotic forestry planted by 2035 to boost our carbon sequestration capacity.

It takes $2000 per hectare to plant exotics. The indigenous option takes $20,000 to $30,000. In order for the kauri and the karaka to absorb carbon as per a pine tree, 3.8 million hectares of farm land will need to be planted. Now that is crackers.

For many in the community, going native might salve the soul but it will not be a climate change remedy before 2050. Given the urgency of decarbonisation, this expenditure is ill-considered.

Wood biomass projects have also received more than $91 million of the cash earned via the ETS. This is designed to expedite the transition away from coal based energy production to wood pellets.

Fonterra is an example of a coal-based processing plant. But surely our biggest commercial enterprise does not require corporate welfare. After all, they don’t subsidise Kiwi shoppers struggling to purchase milk and cheese.

Short rotation energy forests will be funded and planted by the government. It remains to be seen if this will be in Canterbury, proximate to big coal using sites. Good luck securing 10,000 hectares there at an affordable rate.

Will it be Crown land or leased land? What species of tree will be used? Will this new expenditure displace private investment? Definitely this project raises more questions than answers.

These initiatives form part of the Government’s Emissions Response Plan which was meant to give definitive answers and direction after the 2021 Climate Change Commission Final Report.

It is frustrating that these responses have a “kitchen sink” feel to them. Quite alarming given officials have had long enough to erect sign posts for the 2050 decarbonised highway.

Our Forestry Minister seems to be treating his portfolio in a part-time manner. Māori however are 24/7 focussed on his stewardship of our industry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart Nash is taking a pathway to court and the Waitangi Tribunal with his stance on exotic forests and the ETS, argues Penetaui Kleskovic.

They comprise 40% of the sector’s workforce and are on their way to owning 40% of the plantation forestry land.

His interaction has been ill-tempered, although that will change once the Attorney General takes stock of the downside of High Court litigation.

The Crown’s desultory consultation process will be judicially drilled into. Full and final Treaty land settlement obligations will loom large. That is quite appropriate given the billions of forestry investment capital at risk.

Iwi carbon forestry is opposed by Federated Farmers. Their priorities, however, do not mirror the interests of marginal, multiple Māori land owners which are tied up with the Māori Land Court.

That colonial can of worms was opened in 2014 by a previous Minister of Māori Affairs, Hon Te Ururoa Flavell from the Māori Party. Unfortunately for him, the worms turned feral in 2017 and consumed his electoral advantage.

Something to be considered by the Forestry Minister, as the Maori proverb says”

“He iti te mokorea, kakati ana te Kahikatea”

“The native grub may be small, but it cuts down the white pine.”