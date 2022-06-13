When it comes to weight we are still our mothers' daughters

Louise Wallace said on The AM Show that being overweight had been “unfortunately” normalised, and should be corrected by putting tape over people’s mouths.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: It occurred to me halfway through Louise Wallace’s social media storm this week that I should probably be mad at her.

I’m fat by her standards. I’m somewhere between size 14 and size 16, depending on which emaciated, chain-smoking, diet coke swilling praying mantis the designer imagined would buy my clothes. And no, it didn’t come from eating too much, it mostly came from swapping medications.

But I wasn’t mad. Not really.

I watched her fat-people-should-tape-their-mouths shut debacle with the same grim fascination of watching your mate’s Mum get into a Facebook scrap: with embarrassment, gruesome curiosity and, well, pity.

In some ways, Wallace has reminded us all what’s changed for women’s bodies in the last few years. Her concern that we’re incentivising obesity by having “fat women” on billboards evokes a very perplexed ‘wtf’ from my generation.

Plus-sized models in advertising aren’t about incentivising obesity, they’re about normalising body diversity. Young women don’t look at Nike’s ads for a plus-sized women in activewear and think, “oh I should gain weight”. They think, “Oh I should get some new cycling shorts. And maybe these ones won’t roll up my thighs so I feel like I’m wearing undies made out of sandpaper every time I sit down on a bike …”

She’s also clearly equally perplexed by all the backlash, defending herself with the positive stories of friends who’re stoked to lose weight. And look, no one under 30 would say that publicly. We’d be worried that we’d be accused of fat shaming if we framed weight loss as a journey from shame to triumph. And fat shaming is about as popular these days as casual racism and hair cream.

And yet … I can’t stay mad. See, saying that fat people should tape up their mouths is just such a dumb thing to say that it can only come from a place of raw emotion.

Evan Agostini “Plus-sized models in advertising aren’t about incentivising obesity, they’re about normalising body diversity,” writes Verity Johnson.

And the more I listened to her, the more I heard it. That unmistakable, unmissable, intergenerational crackle of self loathing. The one that’s handed down from mother to daughter like crockery sets and credit card shame.

Louise Wallace is a beautiful woman, who grew up in my Mum’s era. It was cool to be on diet pills, women were congratulated on losing weight and scolded for being fat. Then she became famous and worked in the most superficial world imaginable. So it’s been hammered into her that fat is unforgivable and skinny is sexy – and employable. I bet she’s been marinating in that body loathing for decades, like an extremely slow-cooked casserole.

All of our Mums have been. We grew up listening to them bitch about other women’s weight all day, and watching them cry silently in the kitchen at night.

It’s a cruel, exhausting cycle. And the cruellest irony is not much has really changed.

See, self disgust hasn’t actually gone away for my generation, despite all the hashtags. We know it’s OK for other women to be fat – but it’s still not OK for us to be fat. Fat shaming is out, but “self-improvement” is still very much in. Mum’s era (cruelly) channelled their self disgust into bitching about others. My era channel it into #fitness.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “It’s hard to stay mad at your Mum, however wrong they are.”

So really, the big change is that we have a more socially responsible coping strategy now. Which is undeniably great, but also doesn’t change the fact that everyone’s still miserable.

So in that vein, I’m not angry. It’s hard to stay mad at your Mum, however wrong they are. Yes, we’re far more compassionate towards other women these days. But when it comes to ourselves, we’re still clearly our mothers’ daughters.