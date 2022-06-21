Let's have more haste on less speed for Wellington

“Council instead voted to reduce the speed limit on how fast they will make a decision on reducing the speed limit,” writes Dave Armstrong.

OPINION: Last Thursday, Wellington City Council was expected to easily pass a motion to reduce the speed limits on many city streets. I live on a relatively straight street which doesn’t have speed bumps since it’s on a bus route, so this couldn’t come soon enough.

The death toll of cats and dogs on our street is alarming, and we live in fear of a child being hit. We had a collision recently when a kid boy-racing his mother (I’m not making this up) crashed into another car and then the kerb.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, thanks to road works, Wellington ground to a halt and most motorists dreamed of travelling at 30kph. It took me a good half-hour to drive from Newtown to Kelburn, but my sneaky Kelburn-Northland-Highbury-Brooklyn-Kingston-Berhampore detour got me home a little quicker.

Although most commentators expected the draft Speed Management Plan to be approved comfortably, council instead voted to reduce the speed limit on how fast they will make a decision on reducing the speed limit and voted to delay voting on the plan until August.

According to some, the plan was messy, with nine original motions being redrafted, while others argued that more leadership could have been displayed, with some councillors trying to rewrite the paper in the meeting. One council candidate has suggested that some councillors simply didn’t prepare sufficiently.

There were also allegations of bloc voting. The Labour councillors all voted, unsuccessfully, against the delay. But did they do this because they are automatons who do exactly what head office tells them or was it because, like me, they all believed it was a sensible decision that could save lives? The Labour team often all vote the same way, but they also vote against each other on occasions.

Ross Giblin Councillor Tamatha Paul “was appalled by the pall of indecision and lack of leadership which descended on the council as they narrowly voted to delay the speed limit vote”, writes Dave Armstrong.

Voting to delay the plan was the largely “independent” centre-right bloc. Wait a minute, aren’t all our independent councillors truly independent? They’re independent in that they don’t belong to the Labour or Green parties. Yet although they don’t officially belong to the National or other right-wing parties, they often sound and vote like they do, and often find themselves all voting the same way.

As for the Greens, it is rare to find them all on the same side. On the issue of speed limits, they were evenly divided. On the current council, we seem to have 50 shades of green with more different green varieties than you’ll find in a dope dealer’s stash.

Deputy mayor Sarah “Free Parking” Free is hugely supportive of cycling but has also supported free weekend parking and has tooted positively about a second tunnel. Once an official Green, she has decided to stand as an independent this time.

Iona “Heritage Green” Pannett, despite supporting just about every Greens issue, including reducing speed limits, also supports the retention of many character controls and height limits in the inner city. This has put her offside with mainly younger urbanists and intensifiers in her party which has seen her deselected as a Greens candidate. She will now stand as an independent.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The plan proposed that speed limits drop to 30kph near schools, which would affect 80% of Wellington roads. (File photo)

Self-described “Blue-Green” Jenny Condie, who has never stood as an official Green Party candidate but has been a member of TOP (The Opportunities Party), is highly supportive of green climate issues yet often votes with the centre-right bloc on other issues such as the speed limit delay.

Tamatha “Neo Green” Paul was initially an independent, but is now officially one of the Greens. Paul was appalled by the pall of indecision and lack of leadership which descended on the council as they narrowly voted to delay the speed limit vote.

Laurie “sustainable Green” Foon is big fan of sustainability and if she wins re-election to her Paekawakawa Southern ward seat – which is highly likely – she will be the only current Greens councillor who has managed to sustain being re-elected to the council two times in a row as an official Greens candidate.

Stuff Dave Armstrong: “As for the Greens, it is rare to find them all on the same side. On the issue of speed limits, they were evenly divided.”

I suspect many Greens voters dream of Greens councillors voting as a bloc. Meanwhile, Tory “Greens-endorsed” Whanau is campaigning at 100kph but is at present in the fast lane by herself.

Paul Eagle’s mayoral candidacy might be Wellington’s worst-kept secret, but it’s still in the 20kph zone while “Team Foster” seems parked up. Eagle has also been criticised for polling voters on what they think of Wellington’s public transport. Yet other Wellington MPs, including Greg O’Connor and Nicola Willis, regularly poll their voters on local issues.

I look forward to more probing elector questions from Eagle such as “What do you think of Wellington’s mayor and would a handsome, lower-list dude Labour MP do better?” or “Is a million bucks for a by-election really a lot of money if it means the city can be saved?” and “Do militant cyclists piss you off, too?”.

I look forward to the Speed Management Plan being rapidly redrafted by competent council officers and the councillors amicably passing it in August with no legal congestion or speed bumps along the way – but I’m not holding my breath.