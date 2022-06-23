Solving the Gib crisis by involving the workforce

Market forces have helped create the Gib crisis, but they won’t produce a solution, argues Robert Reid.

Robert Reid is president of the First Union.

OPINION: Yoplait isn’t French for yoghurt, Glad Wrap is a brand of cling film, and I imagine builders around the country are now coming to terms with the fact that while Fletcher-owned Gib makes up 94% of the market, it is still just a brand of plasterboard.

Kiwisaver provider Simplicity made headlines recently after they imported Thai Elephant plasterboard for 20% cheaper than Gib, and had it reach New Zealand construction sites months faster than Gib, despite Gib being manufactured either in Onehunga or Opawa.

From 1989 the government – lobbied by Gib manufacturer Winstone Wallboards – argued that Thai plasterboard was being sold below the price of production, and was subject to anti-dumping duties (reassessed in 2006 and 2012).

Despite lifting those duties in 2014 to support competition in the building materials market feeding the Christchurch rebuild, Fletchers’ market dominance remains all but absolute.

A meeting this week between Fletcher Building, Simplicity and the Shareholders Association made no progress, and Simplicity and the Shareholders Association are now calling for heads at Fletchers to roll, suggesting that after two years of record building consents and rising house prices, maybe they should have seen this coming.

On the back of this, the Building and Construction Minister has now established a taskforce, and they’re putting together the terms of reference right now.

Supplied Fletcher Building has apologised after a Canterbury builder captured video evidence of Gib stockpiling at a Fletcher Living construction site in Lincoln.

It’s unfortunate that workers’ representatives have been left out of this space, because workers’ interests are at the core of this discussion, particularly as construction activity runs red-hot.

More than 18% of company failures in 2022 have been from the construction industry.

Newsroom reports that for most construction firms in liquidation who have already reported their creditors, Fletchers’ subsidiaries like Placemakers and other Gib suppliers make the list. The plasterboard crisis is a key factor in construction firm collapses.

Workers also pay a heavy price when a construction firm collapses.

Many workers in the construction industry are misclassified as independent labour-only contractors, and therefore don’t enjoy the benefits of redundancy protection.

Unlike employees, they are not considered protected creditors under insolvency law, and therefore it may take months, if ever, for them to receive unpaid wages.

Does importing plasterboard from Thailand get around this? Far from it.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff While Fletcher-owned Gib makes up 94% of the market, it is still just a brand of plasterboard.

Simplicity noted that Thai plasterboard can be procured for 20% less than Gib, even though more than half of that cost is on shipping. In other words, the commodity purchase price is less than a third the cost of Gib.

The cost of labour is the biggest variable here, and Thai labour is unquestionably cheaper.

Elephantboard is produced in a factory in Saraburi, a region renowned for the large number of migrant workers who are habitually victims of various forms of exploitation, including passport retention, contract substitution and dangerous overwork.

Importing these alternatives might solve the immediate shortage but we need to be sure that workers’ rights aren’t being trampled in the process.

Luckily First Union has decades of experience working alongside unions in Thailand, including those organising workers in Graham Hart’s SIG plant, and Fisher and Paykel’s whiteware plant when it moved from New Zealand to Thailand.

This week, we made contact with the unions and workers at the main plasterboard manufacturers in Thailand to ensure that there is a good standard of working conditions, and the solution to New Zealand’s plasterboard supply is not relying on the exploitation of workers in Thailand.

These are finely balanced situations, and without a seat at the table, workers are going to be left behind in any of the solutions proposed.

The boom-and-bust nature of today’s construction industry undermines training and skills development for workers, forcing employers to recruit offshore. Again, concerns of migrant worker exploitation remain persistent throughout the industry.

Mark Morrison For a material like plasterboard the government should be taking an even more hands-on approach.

Workers need to see some consistency in the sector to ensure decent work is at its core.

In October last year, First Union published a report proposing the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works, so instead of always contracting out the government’s significant construction agenda to the private sector – from the $150 billion required to update our ailing water infrastructure to the enormous demand for state housing – that this work is handled by the ministry itself, building public sector capacity.

Looking at the residential construction sector alone, economic modelling suggested that removing margins from the equation could reduce costs by 7-12%.

We have since proposed a materials strategy to sit alongside the ministry’s operation. ‘

As it stands, the government currently leaves procurement of building materials to the firms delivering the construction works.

However, by bundling together building materials procurement across all of the government’s various construction works, it could achieve significant savings.

LAWRENCE SMITH First Union president Robert Reid says the union has been active in making sure workers don’t bear the brunt of the Gib crisis.

These savings could then be ploughed back into making equity purchases in key building materials suppliers, expanding capacity, and better matching up supply and demand.

For a material like plasterboard, where there has been a clear market failure, the government should be taking an even more hands-on approach.

Consistent demand for plasterboard from government projects in the coming decades should be sufficient for the Government to begin looking for appropriate sources of funding – such as the NZ Superfund, or the coming income insurance scheme – to build its own plasterboard factory, that can both increase market competition and set some decent employment standards across the industry.

The Government needs to learn the lesson from the Kiwibuild failure. Market forces can’t be used for good unless they are regulated to do so.

With average house prices still 40% higher than before the pandemic and a huge waitlist for public housing, working people can’t just wait for the Gib crisis to solve itself.