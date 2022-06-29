The Dominion Post says: Public transport authorities are letting us down

The Matariki fireworks in Wellington were spectacular – but good luck getting home.

This is an editorial written for the Dominion Post newspaper.

Wasn’t Matariki a joyous holiday? Many people in the Wellington region commented how uplifting and positive the day felt.

Certainly, the 100,000-plus people who gathered on Wellington’s waterfront on Friday night appeared to revel in the event. The celebration and the sense of excitement felt like a premonition of what Wellington could be like if – to use a now-cliched phrase – it got its mojo back.

But for many people, the party came to a disappointing end when they tried to get home.

Metlink beefed up its city-bound train and bus services in the afternoon and early evening, as people arrived to get a good spot for the 7.15pm fireworks display. And they arranged for multiple long trains in the 8pm hour.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's second-biggest employer backs campaign for free public transport

* Passengers left stranded as trains and buses fill up after Matariki celebrations

* Heritage sites could force detours in Wellington's public transport plans



But as we reported this week, the service inexplicably dropped back to a Sunday schedule after 9pm. Trains to the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti Coast and Johnsonville were running with only two carriages, and the services returned to a Sunday schedule, meaning there was only one short train an hour.

Even at 8pm, single-decker buses on double-decker routes were full before they’d even made it off Courtenay Place.

Monique Ford/Stuff Metlink trains were few and far between – and full – after the Matariki fireworks.

This was disappointing, to say the least.

Matariki was a perfect opportunity to show a lot of people – people who didn’t want the hassle or expense of having to park a car – that public transport can be a viable option for a night on the town in the capital. And we all know that the increasingly moribund central city needs all the help it can get.

Yet the local transport authority seems to have viewed Matariki only from a logistical point of view, not as an opportunity to showcase buses and trains at their finest and easiest.

Yes, we understand that Covid-19 and this pernicious flu that’s going around have hit workforces hard. They’ve reduced staffing numbers in hospitals and supermarkets and transport companies and even in newspaper offices. The bus services in particularly were already struggling.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet will be reducing the fuel excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents a litre, as well as halving the price of public transport for three months. Video from March 23.

And yes, the surprisingly mild weather may have caused some people to come out or stay out longer than expected.

But weather aside, many of the factors at play here could have been predicted weeks if not months ago. The fact that the fireworks were earlier than usual – it is, after all, winter – meant that Metlink could reasonably have expected people to stay out after the show was over.

With the woeful lack of service after 9pm, Metlink almost seemed to be actively discouraging people from staying in the city and grabbing a bite to eat or a drink after the fireworks.

As the Let’s Get Wellington Moving project moves towards a decision on a mass rapid transit system for the capital region, local authorities should have thought about Matariki as an opportunity to win hearts and minds, instead of thinking only about bums on seats. We’ve already seen how influential half-price fares have been on mindsets.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington bus commuters are enjoying half-price fares.

Over the past month, this newspaper has showcased stories about people around the region who want to move to more sustainable modes of transport.

We’ve talked to people who love taking the train, those who like to walk, people who scoot, and plenty of people who bike. We’ve also talked to lots of people who would shift modes if the public transport service was more efficient and reliable.

Metlink and the Greater Wellington Regional Council had a perfect opportunity to show how public transport could work. Pity they didn’t seize it.