We'll all suffer if pressures on GPs aren't addressed

Dr Ayesha Verrall and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak to Stuff at the launch of the new Public Health Agency at the Ministry of Health on July 4.

Dr Bryan Betty is the medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

OPINION: Not a day goes by when I don’t hear from general practitioners describing the pressures they are under.

A rural GP in Southland starting his day with patient results and emails at 6.30am, consulting until 6.30pm and then being on call one night in three.

A GP in the North Island with 4000 patients because they can’t replace a retiring GP.

A newly qualified general practitioner going back into the hospital system to train as an emergency physician because conditions are better.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki GP shortage has been building for 10 to 20 years and with Covid has become a 'perfect storm'

* 'Unacceptable' under-representation of Māori and Pacific GPs, 'staggering' gender pay gap

* Rural health workforce could 'implode' as cry for help over MIQ costs goes ignored



We have just marked the July 1 official establishment of the biggest health reforms New Zealand has seen in 20 years.

I don’t imagine we will notice much of an immediate change in our day-to-day work. People will still be unwell and need to be seen by a doctor or be admitted to hospital. There will still be chronic workforce shortages, fatigue, burnout, and a lack of funding.

Most people get their healthcare needs met in the community by their local GPs and the teams they work within; 94% of the population are enrolled with a general practice.

We know that access to your “own GP” leads to better health outcomes and long-term benefits to the overall health of New Zealanders.

Kathryn George/Stuff Patients and health professionals are all feeling the pressure of a health system under stress.

GPs across the country manage and treat a range of conditions every day.

In just one day, I have seen patients with diabetes, heart disease, prostate cancer, thyroid problems, inflammatory bowel disease, gallbladder issues, renal stones, high blood pressure, stroke, depression, drug addiction, hepatitis, infertility, bronchiolitis, dermatitis, schizophrenia and pneumonia.

Equitable and timely access to medical care provided by specialist general practitioners is critical to the health of every New Zealander, and I’m worried about whether there’s a place for that in the Health NZ reforms.

Among the biggest issues that need addressing to sustain general practice in my mind is increasing the numbers of specialist general practitioners and rural hospital doctors.

Angus Dreaver/RNZ The Covid pandemic has highlighted the extent to which healthcare needs are met in the community, with GPs central to that service.

Those people who are struggling to enrol with a general practice will understand how crucial it is to encourage more doctors into this vocation.

This will be a key challenge for Health NZ and the new reforms. We need to encourage medical graduates to take up this speciality and work in all corners of the country – urban, rural, and with high needs populations.

This will only happen if general practice is supported with funding and resources, and is recognised as being central to health delivery.

In 2020, general practitioners and rural hospital doctors had over 20.5 million contacts with patients. That number is expected to rise to 23 million by 2030.

Stuff General practice nurses were protesting for pay parity with their DHB colleagues back in 2020, but the pressures on the primary sector remain.

What is of great concern to me is that by 2030, we also expect around 50% of the current workforce to retire.

I’m sure you can see the problem, especially when you know that to qualify as a specialist general practitioner in New Zealand takes, on average, 11-14 years.

And this doesn’t even cover the workforce who may retire or reduce their hours due to burnout and fatigue.

But despite the burnout and fatigue, we are still going above and beyond to ensure our communities are getting the care they need.

Just a few weeks ago, 27 south Auckland GP clinics opened on the weekend and offered free consultations to help ease the pressure on their local emergency department, giving up precious days off and time with family.

Karen Brown/RNZ Dr Bryan Betty is the medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Specialist general practitioners and rural hospital doctors also need to have a seat at the table with Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority when it comes to discussing how to best improve the sector and the health outcomes for New Zealanders.

If we truly want to put the health of New Zealanders front and centre of these reforms, and address inequitable access to healthcare, which is where the focus should be, then the support and resources need to be distributed according to where they will truly make a difference – and in the first instance, that is in the community.

The College of GPs has been vocal about ensuring the specialist GP workforce is seen as a crucial part of the health sector and be on par with other medical specialities. We will continue to do so.

The stakes have never been higher to get these reforms right. There will be wins, losses and compromises, but overall there needs to be meaningful change that really focuses on how the sector can provide timely, equitable and comprehensive care to all New Zealanders.

If we don’t get it right, it will be our communities and patients who suffer.