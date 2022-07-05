Councils are defying the need for housing intensification

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. Video first published in October 2021.

Oscar Sims is a spokesperson for the Coalition for More Homes.

OPINION: There were chaotic scenes in Auckland Council’s planning committee last week, over the plan changes to be made to bring the council’s urban planning in line with bipartisan housing legislation.

Committee members debated what carve-outs from intensification – called “qualifying matters” – that they could include. Under the new laws, this requires councils to perform a site-by-site analysis of the areas that they want to exclude from upzoning.

As a broad, non-partisan coalition of community organisations, the Coalition For More Homes believes that councils have spent too much effort diluting the intent of the legislation, by cooking up new qualifying matters, and not enough time ensuring that the new laws will provide quality, warm, dry houses for all.

Councils should be looking at where they can incorporate mixed-use development with shops and cafes below apartments.

They should be thinking about ways to make high-density housing more liveable through the use of soundproofing requirements, light requirements, and shared amenities.

We should be encouraging development at the front of sites, to develop neighbourhoods of “perimeter blocks” with outlooks towards the front and back, not into the living rooms of neighbours.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The villa-lined streets of the Auckland inner suburb of Grey Lynn, one of the battlegrounds over plans for housing intensification.

By including excessive qualifying matters, councils risk having their plans declared illegal and having them thrown out.

In Auckland, 41% of the prime land within 5 kilometres of the city centre is subject to a “special character” qualifying matter, which rises to over 90% in some inner suburbs.

The proposed plan changes will be subject to an independent hearing panel, which will decide whether the plans conform to the new laws. The Environment Minister will then get the final say.

So far, Government ministers have made it clear councils are very close to overstepping the line.

At the Auckland Council planning committee, councillors Desley Simpson and Pippa Coom proposed an amendment which would have lowered the standard of “special character” needed for a house to count towards a special character area.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland’s Hobsonville Point is an example of a suburb incorporating different levels of housing density.

This produced a farcical moment where council staff were unable to tell the planning committee which sites would be subject to restrictions, where those sites would be, or exactly how many sites would be affected.

This was not smart targeted urban planning to protect important historical houses, it was political grandstanding that would lock future generations out of the housing market – grandstanding that also risked making the plan illegal.

Similar things have been happening in Wellington.

Wellington City Council recently voted to narrow the area set aside for new houses around the city centre and removed upzoning along the Johnsonville rail line.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff High density housing in Auckland.

This, despite the council’s own estimates showing that many of the 74,500 new Wellington residents in 2050 are expected to live near the train line.

We’ve heard a lot of complaining about a lack of infrastructure, but local government so far seems completely unwilling to put houses in the places where we already have adequate infrastructure.

We urgently need leadership from councils to ensure that we get new houses in the right places.

Putting new blocks of medium-density apartments and townhouses in our inner suburbs will ensure that people have short commutes to work and school, and reduce the amount of time and money that people spend driving.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Oscar Sims is a spokesperson for the Coalition for More Homes, which is urging councils to grasp rather than fight the opportunities to increase housing density in their cities.

By spending more time thinking about how we can make our cities liveable and climate responsive, councillors and council staff could show that they care about the prosperity and wellbeing of future generations.

As Auckland councillor Shane Henderson put it in his speech to the planning committee: “I want to speak up for people who spent last night in a garage or a car or a couch.

“I want to speak up for people showing up to a rental with 30 other families, where landlords can name their price.

“I want to speak up for first-home buyers who have stood by heartbroken as their ability to own a home and set down roots with their families has slipped away, month on month, for years.”

The Coalition For More Homes wants to speak up for these people too.

We could be seizing the opportunity to make our cities better, instead of having a petty fight over a few weatherboard bungalows.

At stake is our country’s status as one of the most liveable in the world – something which we can only retain if everybody can afford their own place to live. It’s time to build a brighter future for all.