Why is the Government talking up its spectacular failure on housing?

Megan Woods says the Government will keep trying to increase access to affordable housing despite opposition parties’ criticism of the scheme.

Brigitte Morten is a Wellington lawyer and political commentator, and a member of the National Party.

OPINION: On KiwiBuild’s sixth birthday, Minister for Housing Megan Woods claimed KiwiBuild was “alive and well”. But the scheme, cooked up in the back of a car, is failing to deliver on every measure.

So why is the Government so willing to talk up what might be its most spectacular failure?

It may be that Labour is seeing the signals on a softening housing market and thinking in 2023 there is life left in this political debate.

From a Government applauded for its communications rather than delivery, this hubris shouldn’t be surprising.

For the last couple of quarters, median price growth slowed and in some parts of New Zealand went backwards, reports from real estate agents are that more properties are passing in at auction, and Trade Me says rental property listings are lingering for much longer.

Housing Minister Megan Woods during a visit to a factory prefabricating Kiwibuild houses in 2019.

But while this might give the perception that housing is getting easier, it doesn’t change the underlying fundamentals – more people are struggling with getting a roof over their heads since Labour came in to government, and the changing market has little to do with the Government’s actions.

The 2017 Labour Government told us that stopping foreign buyers and increasing regulation for landlords would make it easier for first-home buyers and renters alike.

Neither happened. In its first term, before the pandemic, rents increased and so did house prices.

The Government’s key policy, reforming the Resource Management Act, is a confused, delayed mess.

Phil Twyford was Housing Minister when Kiwibuild was initially rolled out.

By this point in the electoral cycle, we were promised an exposure draft of one of the bills to be widely consulted on, and then the introduction of the two pieces of legislation that were meant to pass by the end of the year.

Instead, there was an exposure draft that made a mockery of the parliamentary select committee which was required to engage with it, and had more “to be determined” placeholders in it than actual policy.

Nothing in the exposure draft demonstrated the Government had any understanding of how to make the long-term environment for infrastructure and housing change.

The bills due for introduction now appear to be going in never-ending cycles around the Ministry for the Environment, as it tries to reconcile the supposed intent to make development easier with statements around te ao Māori, and increased consultation. Now we are told that they will be introduced in October.

Ironically, it has been left to the National Party, which also must take responsibility for the mess that is the current RMA, to advocate for those who can’t access housing.

National housing spokesperson Chris Bishop has become an unlikely advocate for those who can't access housing.

It is National’s housing spokesperson, Chris Bishop, who has highlighted just how far behind Kāinga Ora is in building houses. In the last 12 months it built 945 new houses but removed 853 from stock; while in same period 2632 people were added to the state house waiting list.

There must be frustration in the Beehive that even with the political weight of bipartisan support from National, they cannot stop councils from behaving badly.

The Housing Supply Act is currently feeling the heat in local communities. Those councils responsible for areas where housing is most desperately needed must change their plans by August to incorporate more medium-density housing.

But many of these councils are being deliberately ignorant of their role in creating this housing mess and doing everything they can to prevent fixing it.

The villa-lined streets of inner-city Auckland have been a battleground over central government efforts to force local government to allow housing intensification to tackle shortages.

Auckland Council tried to play games with special character areas, and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster played verbal gymnastics, claiming that more housing couldn’t be built in one area because that would mean there wouldn’t be enough demand along the mystical Let’s Get Wellington Moving routes.

These councils fail to realise just how bad it is.

According to international standards, an affordable median house price is three times the median household income.

Currently, in New Zealand, the median house is nine times. The last time we had a factor of three was in the early 2000s. Early-millennium fashion of chunky boots and midriff tops may have made a comeback, but without more decisive action by the Government, don’t expect 2000s-era house prices to follow.

And it’s the young people born in the last era of affordable housing who will suffer the most.

For many, Covid has already robbed them of a university student experience, and the ensuing rental market has meant that many have been forced to continue with Zoom classes rather than move closer to campus.

Now, with the chance of getting into a house almost entirely reliant on whether your parents can help you out before or after they die, there is no wonder that many escaped overseas.

Megan Woods is one of the Government’s most competent ministers and no-one denies she was handed a hospital pass with KiwiBuild.

But her willingness to say with a straight face that KiwiBuild is going well indicates that Labour’s communication machine is heading the same way as the ignorant councils.

At the 2023 election, we can expect slogans telling us that rents have decreased by X amount, ignoring that even at that level, there are still thousands in emergency housing.

Or that a certain number of public houses have been built, despite the waiting list still being way too long.

And there will be anecdotal evidence that some people have found it easier to get in to a house, but for the vast majority it will continue to be out of reach.

It is time for the Government to admit that believing it can build houses better than the private or community sector is a failed hypothesis. And for the electorate to stop believing Labour when it says it does.