Who the hell would want to work in healthcare?

From July 1, 2022 all 20 DHBs were scrapped and two new entities took over running the health system.

Dr Chris Hobson is chief medical officer at Orion Health, a New Zealand-based international healthcare software company.

OPINION: Our health sector is in crisis. New Zealand isn’t alone here, our troubles are reflective of what’s happening around the world.

Doctors are overworked, nurses are burnt out and underpaid. Many healthcare professionals are coming close to retirement and others are simply leaving their professions for greener pastures. We need to improve working conditions and get more people into healthcare as soon as possible.

It’s bad now, but I’m even more concerned about the much bigger problem that’s ominously looming. Frontline health has an employment brand problem.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the value of frontline workers, but it’s also shown us how challenging the roles are. While there will always be phenomenal people willing to work under these conditions, the reality is, that stories of exhausted healthcare professionals haven’t sold the profession to the crop of Gen Zs leaving high school. But that’s what we need to do – urgently.

Based on how healthcare works now, the world’s rapidly ageing population means we need to significantly increase the number of people training as doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.

How many health workers do we need to attract to the profession to fill this gap? The World Health Organisation predicts a global shortage of 15 million health workers by 2030.

123rf Chris Hobson: “... in more remote parts of the US, Europe and even in war-torn Syria, entire ICU wards are run digitally.”

Here in New Zealand we're already behind. The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) says we need about 1500 more hospital specialists, 1400 GPs and 12,000 nurses to match Australia per capita. And before we benchmark Australia, research from Health Workforce Australia shows they could have a shortfall of 100,000 nurses by 2025.

Some will say the solution is to bring in immigrant healthcare professionals. But it’s not ethical to rob one nation of healthcare workers to benefit another and clinical professional outward migration has reached crisis proportions in countries across Africa. Even if we did, the WHO data shows there simply aren’t enough healthcare workers to go around.

So if the solution isn’t ‘stealing’ healthcare professionals, it has to be reimagining working in healthcare and attracting a new generation to the profession. We need to strip apart what the roles are and find ways to make the profession sustainable and attractive.

Kathryn George/Stuff The World Health Organisation predicts a global shortage of 15 million health workers by 2030.

The process of working in healthcare hasn’t evolved much in decades. We’ve got the same waiting rooms, the same routine questions repeated ad nauseam, and far too much paper-based documentation.

The system relies too much on nurses’ and doctors’ time, which has created unsustainable pressure on workers as our Covid-filled world collides with a rapidly ageing population.

We do have solutions in front of us, and we can redefine what a career in health looks like. I see first-hand how leveraging digital tools and effective data management translates into better working conditions and better health outcomes worldwide. It’s not the only part of a successful health system, but it’s an essential step towards easing the healthcare worker crisis.

None of this is about replacing doctors, nurses and allied health professionals or surveilling their every move. It’s about saving their time for what they do best.

Think about all the time doctors, nurses, and hospital pharmacists have to spend searching and collating the medications a patient has received from all sources that can prescribe to them. Putting just that information on a centralised data platform that includes information from the patient’s other medical records is a game-changer. Add in the ability for that system to highlight contra-indications, and we’re really saving time and lives.

Rocketclips 123RF/Nelson Mail “The best solutions also employ a range of new technology capabilities, such as remote patient monitoring, telemedicine ...” Chris Hobson writes.

We need to show people considering a career in healthcare that technology can lighten their load. Top international digital health solutions in 2022 have a single comprehensive electronic patient health record to improve diagnosis and treatment, and to facilitate healthcare navigation. These break down organisational and technology silos and share health information across networks and regions – reducing duplication, saving time, and optimising resources. Put simply, they enable the right care to the right patient at the right time and place.

The best solutions also employ a range of new technology capabilities, such as remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and big data analytics leveraging AI and machine learning.

I’m not just talking about video calls with your doctor. For instance, in more remote parts of the USA, Europe and even in war-torn Syria, entire ICU wards are run digitally.

This means one doctor can support significantly more patients than previously imagined. And the most exciting part is that research shows that the ‘tele-ICU’ approach is associated with reductions in mortality and decreases in the time spent in ICU.

supplied/Supplied Chris Hobson: “If we don’t use technology to redesign the experience of working in health, we aren’t going to change the perception of the profession for future generations.”

We can combine these technologies with highly patient-centric solutions that put people in control of their own health decisions. This technology can empower patients to do more, lightening the load of health workers.

As New Zealand’s healthcare reforms begin to be rolled out, they need to include these technologies, or we’re already starting a step behind where we need to be.

If we don’t use technology to redesign the experience of working in health, we aren’t going to change the perception of the profession for future generations. And if we don’t do that, we don’t have a hope of attracting enough people to fill the 15 million-person hole we’re skating towards.