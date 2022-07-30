ACT and the Greens: two very different parties, two similar trajectories

Green MP James Shaw says he will again stand to be Green Party co-leader, and wants to lead the party into the next election. Shaw's co-leadership of the party was opened up for contest by a vote during the party's AGM on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

OPINION: A week ago, at the Green Party annual meeting, more than 25% of delegates in attendance decided they didn’t want James Shaw to be a co-leader. No-one had been put up in place, there was no plan, they just thought Shaw wasn’t the guy. Apparently he’s been too compromised by being a part of the Labour Government.

During the course of the week each Green MP, except for Teanau Tuiono​, appeared to rule themselves out of running for the leadership. Tuiono said he was still considering his options – if only, it appeared, to stop the constant barrage of text messages.

So it is looking like Shaw will wrest back the co-leadership within the next few weeks. He even took to Facebook with a lengthy post saying how he was going to consult more and was keen to hear ideas about how best to do that.

Many of the accompanying comments were supportive while some were on a different planet. One commenter, for example, asked Shaw why he didn't take his (the commenter’s) proposal of a $400-a-tonne carbon tax to COP26, because that would have been really radical.

Then, thanks to Green Party rules, Shaw may have to face all of this again, in a year, just before an election. If there is another plot by the party’s far left, it will be far better planned next time. And of course, there would still be a chance – but not an especially likely one – that Shaw could again fail to reach the 75% of support needed to avoid a coup.

The Greens will certainly find they have more leverage if they and Labour are in a position to form a government after the next election, but the inherent contradictions within the party – between the environmentally concerned and those more keen to overthrow, or do a thorough redesign of, society – will get even sharper.

Shaw this week leaned heavily on a line he is fond of deploying – that he committed to lead the Greens into government and out the other side.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Greens Climate Change Minister James Shaw say he will contest his co-leadership position after the Green Party AGM voted him out as co-leader last weekend.

But while the Green Party has been in government in a limited way (offering confidence and supply and ministers in the first term, ministers in the second), it hasn’t been in a proper coalition where it could bring down the government, assuring an election if it chose to. In the first Ardern administration, NZ First always had the option of hopping back to National if the Greens blew it up.

Leading the Greens out the other side of government will only really be achieved once it is the sole coalition partner. That could be the case from after next year, or it may be years later.

And it pays to remember that the Greens have secured more for climate – especially through Shaw’s singular focus on building climate-focused institutions and legislative frameworks that will bind future governments – than during the rest of their existence.

Being in government means quitting being an activist and starting to be a pragmatist. No amount of slogans can make up for the fact that once in government everything is about real-life trade-offs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Teanau Tuiono tells media that he is considering challenging the co-leadership role against ousted leader James Shaw.

Compare this situation to three years ago. The Greens were a stable support party with ministers in government, polling higher again after a disastrous election campaign saw Metiria Turei​ quit.

ACT at that time had one MP, David Seymour, who was still polling well below 5% and would struggle to bring in any more MPs. The Greens comforted themselves with the fact that National would eventually gobble up ACT, leaving National with no dance partners, and no right-wing foil to the Greens.

At the general election, ACT nabbed almost as high a party vote as the Greens (7.6% to 7.9%). The party is internally stable and has a joint sense of mission. Its ‘practical solutions’ campaign (whether you agree with the solutions or not) has also set it apart from the other Opposition parties. It proposes a mixture of small and large ideas, mostly achievable in the real world.

Seymour has also thought deeply about how to run a team. ACT has light, airy, offices in the old Parliament's library building that look like a modern workplace. Contrast that with most, but not all, offices either in the Beehive or the Parliament which are siloed fiefdoms.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff There has been no evidence that the David Seymour-led ACT was going to implode in some way, says Luke Malpass.

ACT’s other MPs, all fresh to Parliament this term, have also learned quickly and grown into their jobs. They were clearly pretty carefully selected. Although media are most interested in Seymour, the party is constantly trying to put up its other MPs as spokespeople in their various portfolios. There has been no evidence – warned of by many after the 2020 election – that ACT was going to implode in some way.

Also, significantly, Seymour has confirmed his party will not go into government with Te Pāti Māori, citing fundamental differences. If National and ACT need that party in order to form a government, it now looks unlikely to happen.

Minor parties have their own particular patrimony and challenges. But it is clear that since the 2017-2020 term, the MMP lie of the land has shifted significantly. ACT now appears to be a fixture. Its vote will, in the end, depend on National’s to some degree. There is every bit of evidence it would make a solid and responsible parliamentary coalition partner to National.

The same is true of the Greens and has been demonstrated since 2017, but the Green Party structure proved this week that, despite that, the membership can and clearly would apply what pressure it could on the parliamentary party if the members were unhappy.

Meanwhile, at a big BusinessNZ function in Wellington during the week, guess who was there, grinning like a cheshire cat? Winston Raymond Peters, along with Shane Jones. Freed of New Zealand First Foundation court proceedings and polling at, or around, 3%, NZ First still has a better base to build on than any other non-parliamentary party.

Can the souffle rise thrice? It seems unlikely, but with inflation nipping at the heels of everyone, housing still damnably expensive and the general fatigue of Covid still likely to be around, you just never know.