Two things we should do to make everyone better off

There is no shortage of claims around the drivers of the soaring cost of living and the solutions.

OPINION: As debate on our cost-of-living crisis continues, I have been surprised to see little attention paid to the other side of the equation, Kiwi incomes.

For as long as I can remember, our economy has consistently produced low average incomes compared to other OECD countries.

Average household net disposable income measures the average income a household receives, less any taxes paid but adding in any social benefits received.

On this measure, New Zealand’s household net disposable income is about average in the OECD club of 38 mainly developed countries.

However, compared to other English-speaking countries, where most of our citizens abroad live, New Zealand has persistently lower average incomes.

Compared to New Zealand, pre-Covid household net disposable incomes were 75% higher in the US, 28%, higher in Australia, 11% higher in Canada and 6% higher in the UK.

The history of New Zealand’s low incomes over the past four decades has been well documented. So too the inability of successive governments to significantly lift New Zealand’s economic performance.

To solve our current cost-of-living crisis, our Government needs to focus on lifting New Zealand incomes and our economic performance.

Why? Higher incomes improve the ability of Kiwi families to absorb higher cost-of-living and makes households more resilient to future inflation pressures.

How can we achieve this when everything this Government does seems to add inflationary pressures? By focusing on supply-side growth enhancing measures.

Supply-side policies seek to address key bottlenecks facing Kiwis businesses and to lower the cost of doing business.

Here are two supply-side areas which could be considered to lift incomes in the short-term.

First, consider lowering business tax rates to encourage growth, improve productivity and raise incomes.

New Zealand has one of the highest business tax rates in the OECD.

Our business tax rate is 28%, far higher than the OECD average of 21%. Colombia ranks first at 35%, and just behind is Australia and Costa Rica at 30%.

Lowering business tax rates leads to persistent improvements in research & development, productivity, and economic output, according to new research this year from the US National Bureau of Economic Research.

This would lead to higher incomes as businesses strive to retain and attract staff in a globally tight labour market.

Lowering business tax is becoming a key solution to the current low-growth, high-inflation environment experienced globally. Japan and South Korea recently lowered their business tax rates, and six states in America recently passed legislation to lower business tax rates.

Business tax has also been a key policy debate in the UK’s Conservative leadership contest, with leading contender Liz Truss promising to lower business taxes if chosen to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

This supply side idea need not be considered inflationary, so long as tax cuts are funded by reductions in Government spending, for example by peeling back a lot of Labour’s poorly thought-out policy agenda since being elected in 2017.

Second, we need to rapidly train and recruit more people for our growing IT sectors.

There are massive skill shortages right now across our economy, but there is one sector where these shortages significantly impact on Kiwi businesses’ ability to grow, and that is information technology and digital (ICT).

ICT jobs are well paid in New Zealand, with the median base wage 73% higher than that of all occupations in 2021. Yet there’s an estimated 10,000 job vacancies nationwide.

These jobs are not only in the tech sector but in technology-related roles across all industries, as businesses small and large work to digitise their operations and services.

There are two main levers the Labour Government can use to solve this shortage, and sadly it has been performing poorly on both.

The first and most obvious is to hire from overseas, which has typically provided three-quarters of ICT talent to Kiwi businesses prior to the pandemic.

Recent news that the Government is to ramp up attracting ICT workers to New Zealand is positive, but this is too late for tech leaders who have been calling for such changes for well over a year now.

The second lever is improving our domestic pipeline of ICT talent. Yet again, Labour’s plans in this area have so far failed to materialise in any measurable lift in students studying or graduating in ICT related fields.

What could work immediately is greater support from Government and businesses for existing workers to upskill in IT.

Expanding support for those wishing to take an online IT training course would work, as would expanding New Zealand’s apprenticeship scheme to include software and other IT related jobs, such as the UK has done.

Our economy can emerge from the pandemic with higher incomes and better jobs. To achieve these outcomes, we need to focus on supply-side growth policies.