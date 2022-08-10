Sam Uffindell and the troubling legacy of boys' schools

Sam Uffindell speaks to reporters on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday night he was stood down by Nationsl pending an investigation into “very concerning” allegations regarding behaviour towards a female flatmate in 2003.

Ashburton-born Andrew Dean is an award-winning author and a lecturer in writing and literature at Deakin University in Victoria, Australia

OPINION: As a 13-year-old at Christchurch Boys’ High School, I remember being afraid – wondering whether other students were going to come into our dorms and hurt one of us. To be fair, only rarely was that fear justified. What was more common was humiliation. At the hostel cross-country race, an older student threw me into the lake in Hagley Park, and I had to run the remainder both cold to the bones and itchy from the duck poo.

These difficult memories immediately sprang to mind amid the revelations that Sam Uffindell, MP for Tauranga, was one of four boys who viciously beat a 13-year-old when they were all students at King’s College in Auckland. Uffindell was 16 at the time. The victim described how one of the boys unscrewed a bed leg and used it to hit him. “I was covering my head,” he said, “they were smashing me.” He added: “I don’t remember much but when it was over everyone ran into the next dorm and lay down on the floor between the beds there to hide.”

I was a boarder at CBHS around the same time. What surprises me about the Uffindell case is that he faced severe consequences – he was asked to leave. It marks out how extraordinary his actions must have been. The environment I was in largely permitted domination and degradation. I recall how one housemaster, seemingly sick of my attitude, once put me in a wrestling hold on the ground, in front of others. Safety was contingent rather than absolute.

On reflection, it was homophobia that organised and motivated much of the behaviour at that all-male institution. In my first week at school, a PE teacher, taking a basketball lesson, told us that this was the only place where we would be allowed to flick our wrists in public. Young boys, figuring out who they were, were encouraged to see homosexuality as perverse, sick and wrong. A boy I knew was subjected to merciless homophobic harassment on the suspicion that he might be gay. I was called a ‘fag’ more times than I can possibly remember.

We should not write all this off as the product of a ‘different time’. As young people, many of us knew then that there was something wrong with the way men and boys were relating to each other. These questioning voices could not be heard, however. This was not because they were in the minority, but because they had no power. Those who were victimised were voiceless, while those who were doing the victimising were in control. In certain respects, the institution conspired with these hierarchies and helped to maintain them. Everyone – even the victims – were inculcated into this system. To speak up seemed ludicrous.

Luke Malpass/Stuff National MP Sam Uffindell says he has "grown as a person" since his school days when he was involved in an assault on another boy.

Uffindell is attempting to describe what he did as a major mistake, from which he learnt the error of his ways. I hope that is true. I continue to believe that we can work through, rather than compulsively repeat, the hurt that we have received. He, too, learnt how to be a man in this environment, and he is now having to unlearn it as an adult. Before it is anything else, masculinity is a way of understanding ourselves, and for Uffindell – and at times for me – it has proved a distorting and harmful one. How many men in this country can say otherwise?

What makes this moment unique, though, is that Uffindell’s victim has a voice for the first time, and the perpetrator’s entitlement has been stripped away. He is having to hear the reality of what the pain he caused sounds like – and what it sounds like to others. He cannot hide and that must be a scary feeling for him.

After the story has moved away from Uffindell, though, there is work to be done. His actions were indisputably part of a wider environment in which it was acceptable to humiliate and demean younger boys. The consequences of this are ongoing. People who are hurt often pass that hurt along – and that matters for our society. The products of these institutions are now in positions of power in politics, the public service, and private companies.

Single-sex boys’ schools in New Zealand are only now beginning to confront what they have perpetuated and what, without sustained work, they may well continue to enforce. Elite schools are extremely protective of their reputations and ‘brand’, which will make a genuine reckoning with the reality of bullying difficult – and slow the process of reconciliation. As a society, we need to continue to demand that our institutions are safe places for children to grow up, and that they represent the very best of our values. For those who went through those places, the work is just beginning.

Supplied Andrew Dean: “Before it is anything else, masculinity is a way of understanding ourselves, and for Uffindell – and at times for me – it has proved a distorting and harmful one.”

At the same time, I am seeing glimmers of hope. The TVNZ comedy special Back to School, by comedian and CBHS old boy Chris Parker, addresses the attempts of traditionally male institutions to become more accepting and safer places. Parker, who is gay, says he wants boys at school today to feel comfortable and loved for who they are.

In his maiden speech in Parliament, Uffindell decried what he sees as “a growing culture of lawlessness, lack of accountability, a sense of impunity, and significant underlying generational social problems”. He said that “we need friends, family, and, in particular, parents, to step up and show what is right”. Ultimately, he was correct about much of that, but not about who he was targeting. We are only now beginning to imagine what accountability and reconciliation might look like.

Andrew Dean is the author of the 2015 book Ruth, Roger and Me: Debts and Legacies, and the 2021 work Metafiction and the Postwar Novel: Foes, Ghosts, and Faces in the Water.