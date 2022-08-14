Sam Uffindell deserves his chance at redemption

National MP Sam Uffindell says he has "grown as a person" since his school days when he was involved in an assault on another boy.

OPINION: Theseus was a mythical king of Athens. The founder of that great state, so legend and Plutarch inform us.

He slew the Minotaur, was the son of Poseidon and, relevant to this story, had an interest in boats.

The Ship of Theseus is one of those unsolvable puzzles that the Greeks delighted in, before the Romans captured their best minds to tutor the unimaginative children of their elites.

Theseus’s ship would voyage out, and back. Over the centuries its planks, oars, rigging and sails were replaced. Eventually not a single atom of the original ship remained; yet it was identical in all respects. Is it the same ship?

There is an idea that circulates in the ether, that all the molecules in our bodies are replaced every seven years. I did not research this point, but there must be some element of truth to this claim of regeneration. Cells die and are replaced every second that we remain alive.

Each of us is a living Ship of Theseus; which raises the difficult question of how should we access the character of an individual today when they have done things, great or malign, in their past?

The beleaguered MP for Tauranga is currently the focus of this philosophical question; although I suspect his problem is less past behaviour than a current lack of transparency and the delight we all have in watching someone twist on the gibbet.

Let us come back to Sam Uffindell in a moment. This is still about me.

There can be no comparison between the National Party MP and myself. His teenage transgressions were trifling in comparison to the deliberate and prolonged criminal career I pursued in my twenties.

This is not to diminish what he did, but to ensure that the nature of my sins not be glossed over.

And yet here I am. The difference between the young adult I was and the greying author of this column is everything. And nothing.

I cannot articulate the transformation because there has been none, and yet we are two very different people.

It is a conundrum that would defy the Council of Nicaea.

When the issues regarding my past were the subject of a long and painful judicial process, the judge responsible for making a window into my soul wrote: “Mr Grant would not be the first adult not to fully understand why, in comparative youth, he or she had acted as they did.”

Justice Muir, a man far wiser than me despite his use of a double negative, elected to assess the individual before him in the present time. To look forward without ignoring the past, but not being so blinded by it to fail to objectively assess the human being, with all their flaws and weaknesses, that presents for examination.

This is hard. Our instinct runs in the other direction. I am not going to advocate for or against Uffindell, but I will give this advice to those struggling to reconcile the genial, ruddy man we see today and his past behaviour.

You cannot. You need to choose. You decide that a teenager is incapable of redemption, or you look at the husband, the father, the damaged, optimistic and frightened man before the spotlight, and assess that individual on his merits.

Young men are reckless by design. I cannot explain why some degenerate into malign actions and most do not, despite the reality that I was one of that minority who were driven by forces beyond my understanding into acts that were both destructive and, ultimately, self-destructive.

Nor can I articulate why, with the passage of time, the forces driving me shifted, but I know what happened. The desire to belong to a community, to contribute, to become a husband and ultimately a father eclipsed, without eradicating, the demons of my younger self.

I can explain this no better than a moth can explain its own metamorphosis.

Yes, Sam Uffindell deserves criticism for failing to be more upfront about his past.

National is right to stand him down while fresh allegations are reviewed. The constituents of Tauranga are entitled to feel aggrieved that this information was not disclosed beforehand.

There is a stark incongruence between his life’s story and a wilful, perhaps reckless, embrace of an uncompromising policy stance on law-and-order.

It is fair to ask if these lapses indicate a persistent failure of character that endures to this day.

Maria Dew QC appears to have been tasked with reviewing the claims about Uffindell’s behaviour as a flatmate while a student in Otago. This is not the right test. The question we should be asking is the same question that was asked of me: who is the person before us today?

Uffindell stands in the spotlight stripped bare in a manner few can comprehend; the country debating the contents of his character and the future course of his life, his standing within his family and his community now resting in the hands of others.

It is, dear reader, a place that I have stood; thankfully with far less intensity, but with consequences equally as grave for the individual. A place where you are forced to reflect on yourself in a manner few are ever compelled to withstand.

It is possible that enduring such a process forges a better person. It can also shatter you into 10,000 pieces as you stare into the abyss.

I am unsure if I am worthy of the second chance I have been given, but the fact that it has been awarded says a lot more about the community than it does about me.

We owe it to ourselves to offer Sam Uffindell that same consideration. It is up to him to earn that opportunity and, if it is gifted to him, do something with it.