Verity Johnson: Is Jacinda Ardern prepared to go down with the Labour ship?

Jacinda Ardern in 2017, when she was prime minister-elect. If Ardern was to lead another Labour government, with a party that can’t shake a feeling of ineffectiveness, “she’d risk destroying her glowing reputation”, Verity Johnson writes.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Jacinda Ardern reminds me a little of the hero of a plucky Netflix show.

She’s the lead character of a bright new series that dropped out of nowhere and completely shook up the TV world. We loved it because she was excellent. And we forgave the weak writing, dodgy side characters and frequent production crises because she was so good.

But now it feels like we’re two seasons in and the show runners are struggling for ideas. We still love the hero, but it’s hard to ignore the feeling the show is limping towards a finale and doesn’t really deserve a third season. If it got it, chances are it wouldn’t be great.

So I can’t stop wondering, why doesn’t Ardern just quit while she’s winning?

See, many of us are approaching voting in the next general election with the same enthusiasm we had for cross-country in year 11. I know I have to do it. But God, I really don’t want to.

Political commentators have accurately observed that both major parties are failing to capture the hearts of the centre. And they’re right. I feel like both parties have the warm-white-wine-and-congealing-cheap-hummus-allure of a compulsory work do on a Friday night.

A lot of us in the disillusioned centre-left, who put Labour in power, probably aren’t going to vote Labour back in. We did it twice, and we still love Jacinda, but we’re disillusioned with the ineffectual intellectual rut that the party is in.

But conversely, we’re not going to vote in National, which has the opposite problem to Labour, ie a lot of ideas but a totally unrelatable leader. (I thought about it for a minute, before deciding I just didn’t feel comfortable voting for a PM who would own seven houses and doesn’t believe in abortion. Especially at a time when housing and women’s rights have such a renewed sense of urgency.)

This puts a large chunk of the centre-left at an interesting impasse; we’re by no means certain to re-elect Labour. In fact, we’ll probably go to the side parties.

But Jacinda Ardern could still use this to her advantage.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF In October 2017, Winston Peters announced NZ First would form a coalition government with the Labour Party.

See, we still like her. And at the moment, her image is that of a dynamic, brilliant leader who is hampered by an ineffectual team. She’s proved how great she is in a crisis, but she’s also got a Government that can’t shake the image it just can’t get anything done.

And if she stays now, well, it’s not looking great. Not only is it incredibly uncertain whether Labour will actually get back in. But if it did, she’d risk destroying her glowing reputation.

There are complex structural problems facing NZ right now. And so far, the Labour Party has tackled these kinds of issues with the effectiveness of a punctured flamingo pool toy. If they keep steadily deflating through these for another term, we will forget how great Ardern is. Her brand will capsize in the choppy waters of inflation, the housing crisis, the cost of living …

But if she walked away now, she’d preserve her image.

She could say (quite understandably) that she wants to spend some more time with Neve as she grows up. She could give the party a few years to get its act together. Then come back, ready to lead NZ again, with a team who can actually enact the dazzling new vision she’s always pushed for.

Stuff Verity Johnson: If Jacinda Ardern was to lead Labour through another ineffective term in government, New Zealanders might “forget how great she is”.

I know it’s not very honourable to abandon your party in its hour of need. There’s no real replacement for her, and it would dramatically increase the party’s chances of losing if she did go.

So I guess the real question is, is she a savvy long-term strategist? Or is she self-sacrificingly prepared to potentially go down with the ship?