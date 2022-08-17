Teacher's reward for doing the right thing was to be abused ... twice

The incident that led to relief teacher Greg Robinson’s censure by the Teaching Council, and his decision to retire, took place in a year 10 maths class (stock photo).

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: Let me begin with my conclusion. It is “Ye gods and little fishes” followed by exclamation marks to taste. (My own taste is for none - they are such shouty things - but this may be a time when shouty’s called for. We shall see.)

Greg Robinson is a relief teacher aged 72. Relief teaching is no breeze. You don't know the kids, and they don't know you, which makes things tricky.

Mr Robinson was teaching a year 10 maths class. Two boys were listening to music on a phone. Each had one bud of a headphone in an ear. One of the boys was drumming along with the music. Mr Robinson asked them to stop. They didn’t. Mr Robinson tried to take the phone. They held onto it. Mr Robinson flicked an earbud out of the ear of one of the kids. The earphones broke. The boy stood up and abused Mr Robinson.

Enter the Teaching Council, an outfit to which I had to pay an annual fee when I was teaching, and for which in return I got only the occasional newsletter which gave the impression that no-one on the Teaching Council had ever been within cooee of an actual classroom. Nevertheless, on this occasion, as advocates for teachers and teaching, the council obviously leapt to the defence of Mr Robinson and demanded that … but no.

It sent his case to a disciplinary tribunal which found he had engaged in “serious misconduct” by removing the headphones “unexpectedly and recklessly”, and that his actions were “likely to adversely impact the student’s wellbeing”.

Well now, let’s begin with the language. The boy in question is not a student. Students freely choose to study when they could be doing something else. The boy is a pupil. He is required by law to be at school, because he needs adult guidance and instruction. The sort that Mr Robinson offered and that he rejected.

RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images Two students were sharing headphones in the incident that saw relief teacher Greg Robinson disciplined.

The tribunal found that Mr Robinson’s actions were likely to “adversely impact ... [his] ... wellbeing”. You have to laugh. First at the mealy-mouthed English; second at the notion that the earbud removal hurt him. Have you seen what 15-year-olds do to each other for fun?

Rather than harming him, Mr Robinson was trying to do the boy good. He was trying to prevent him leaving school unable to do maths, which really would adversely impact the boy’s wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the unruly kid was adversely affecting the wellbeing of others in the class by making it hard for Mr Robinson to teach them. The wellbeing of the other kids doesn’t seem to concern the tribunal, but it did concern Mr Robinson. It was why he acted as he did. His reward for trying to do the right thing by his class was to be abused by a pupil and then further abused by a tribunal.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “You have to laugh. First at the mealy-mouthed English; second at the notion that the earbud removal hurt him. Have you seen what 15-year-olds do to each other for fun?”

I can tell you a few things about year 10 kids. They can be charming, and they can also be - as we pedagogues put it - right little ratbags.

Most of them, however, do like to be taught well. And they have a keen sense of natural justice, unwarped by educational theory. If you were to take a poll of the ratbags' classmates the silent majority would side with the teacher. And they would be right. Righter than the Teaching Council. Righter than the adult district court that threw out Mr Robinson’s appeal and righter than the Appeals Court that wouldn’t even listen to him.

This whole sorry saga has cost Mr Robinson $55,000 and counting. And after 40 unblemished years, it's led to him giving up teaching. Ye gods and little fishes!