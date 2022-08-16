Welcome to Mexico, where everything is fine until it's not

A file photo of Mexican military police at the scene of a murder blamed on one of the country’s drugs cartel.

Nick Davies is a Wellington student currently living in Guadalajara, Mexico. He has a special interest in writing about the fight against corruption, violence and instability in the region.

OPINION: “Not sure if you’ve seen the news,” read a text from a local friend, “but stay indoors tonight.”

The message arrived on Wednesday, as military helicopters patrolled the skies of the Guadalajara metropolis and sirens cried through the streets.

This followed a standoff between authorities and armed offenders who had blocked a popular urban freeway by setting fire to a series of vehicles.

Luckily, no one was hurt. It was more of a statement, said to be a retaliatory attack, after a military operation had arrested suspected members of a local criminal organisation. Being Mexico, a cartel tantrum just had to be thrown.

Earlier that evening, I’d sensed tension in the air after I’d noticed a series of state-police checkpoints, where officers inspected every passing vehicle.

This is nothing unusual, but when they’ve set up camp on multiple intersections in the same residential zone, it’s more than routine. It means they’re searching for something or someone specific. In this case, the perpetrators of what many would call a terrorist attack.

Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez This file photo from Guadalajara in Mexico shows a tribute to journalists murdered during their country’s drug wars.

It was a prime example of a common Mexican phrase, which translates to: “Everything’s fine. Until it’s not fine.”

It reflects the ongoing wrestle between Mexico and the organisations that feed the western hunger for narcotics.

The drug war is like a virulent fever, where the temperature fluctuates from cold to boiling on any given day. Last Wednesday, was just one of those days.

Most of the time, you wouldn’t know there was a war. So long as you’re careful, you can lose yourself to Mexico’s charm, wandering the cobblestone streets, where there are countless corner cafes, mezcal bars, and hole-in-the-wall taco joints.

Any safety concerns are quickly soothed by the distant echoes of strumming mariachis. There have been occasions where it felt sketchier to walk through downtown Auckland after sundown.

Then there are the days when a sudden reminder will arrive in the form of some breaking news alert: “Ex-governor shot to death in a restaurant bathroom. Mob boss killed by soldiers in hotel-zone. Naval officers kidnapped from a resort-town beach.”

The hard-working, law-abiding citizens of Mexico, the vast majority, will stop to read, shake their heads, then swiftly return to their daily routines.

Even in calmer times, there are signs of battle to come: squads in armoured vehicles loaded up with stone-faced soldiers clutching assault rifles, scoping the streets for symptoms of trouble.

It might be the state police, the Guardia Nacional, or even the army – all have been deployed by the Mexican government.

Even the security guards come strapped, standing armed outside restaurants, malls, and upmarket retail stores. Thanks to the growing instability, the private security industry in Mexico is skyrocketing.

I try to imagine how bizarre it would seem to walk into Farmers on Lambton Quay and be greeted by a man with a kindly grin and a submachine gun.

The local talk is often the most informative.

Supplied/Stuff Nick Davies is a New Zealand student living in Gudalajara.

“They’re all corrupt,” says a Guadalajara Uber driver, who spits out the window with a scowl. “The police, the politicians, the cartels. They’re all the same gang.”

“All of them?”

He simply shrugged, and drove in silence the rest of the way, like if I couldn’t grasp the truth now, there was no use in further discussion.

Surely not all, I think to myself. I can’t believe there are no honest police, prosecutors, or politicians, even in Mexico.

Maybe I’m naive in my westernised thoughts. My gringo perspective.

Maybe it’s because I struggle to comprehend a New Zealand equivalent –a corrupted Aotearoa, as a gang stronghold of amphetamine dollars. We just wouldn’t allow it. We would do something about it.

Maybe that’s why my heart goes out to the kind, strong hearts of this complicated Latin-American land, who still seize the best out of every day, amidst the threat of violence.

One thing’s for sure: I have a lot more to learn about Mexico. Even if I never truly understand, I’ll keep an ear to the street and an eye up ahead, and on a day like last Wednesday, I’ll be staying indoors.