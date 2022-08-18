The secret - and not-so-secret - powers of a PM in Covid times

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison quietly gave himself extra powers during the coronavirus pandemic by signing himself as minister for several portfolios.

Brigitte Morten is a Wellington lawyer and political commentator. She is a member of the National Party.

OPINION: It has emerged that over the last year of the Australian Liberal Government’s reign, then Prime Minister Scott Morrison was secretly dashing off to the Governor-General to have ministerial portfolios assigned to him.

Australia and New Zealand share similar systems of government based in the Westminster tradition of a balance of power.

So while Morrison’s behaviour may seem bizarre, it raises the question about whether it could or would happen here.

It would be easy to dismiss the question by stating that is just not how we do things here. But based on the outrage across the Tasman, it clearly was not the way they do things either.

Morrison has issued a statement explaining that his secretive swearing in was, in the case of the key portfolios of health and finance, for Covid reasons; and separately, for the energy and resources portfolio, because he wanted to make a decision that legislation required to be made by the minister, not by cabinet.

He was correct. Covid did present new challenges for governing and required innovation from those in charge, including contingencies if key political leaders were incapacitated by the virus.

Getty-Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and then-Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, at a press conference during New Zealand’s first Covid lockdown, when the Government assumed extraordinary powers.

But it would not have been the first time that a minister got sick. In 2016 in New Zealand, then civil defence, ACC and associate education minister Nikki Kaye was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took leave from her ministerial duties but did not surrender her warrant. In early 2021, then conservation and emergency management Minister Kiri Allan took similar leave for cancer treatment.

Section 7 of the Constitution Act 1986 provides for this. It essentially says that if you hold a ministerial warrant for one portfolio, you can be the minister in another. So you do not need to get instruments signed by the governor-general as Morrison did.

The decision by Morrison to hold such portfolios could be seen as prudent emergency management, to ensure that such critical portfolios would not fall to a junior minister if the senior minister became ill. But in reality, that would never happen.

During at least the first Covid outbreak here, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance assumed political responsibility for most, if not all portfolios.

parliament.nz/Stuff The first wave of Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 saw extraordinary measures taken, including the suspension of Parliament, followed by restrictions on the number of MPs in attendance.

Ministerial warrants were not handed back, but there was no need to. The Prime Minister governed with the support of her cabinet, caucus and most of the country.

Individual ministers may have been required to sign off on funding decisions or regulation, but this was a rubber stamp on work that had been dictated by the leadership team.

Nor were individual ministers accountable through the same mechanisms. Suspension of Parliament meant no question time, the epidemic response committee was limited in scope, and almost all media enquiries went through the 1pm press conference.

Prime Minister Ardern simply did not need to ask the Governor-General for authority to take the action she deemed necessary.

The real issue with Morrison’s actions was the secrecy. Other than the energy and resources minister, he didn’t tell any of his colleagues he had these powers.

Getty Images The Prime Minister, pictured during a 2020 media conference, wielded her powers out in the open.

In New Zealand, there are safeguards in our system that discourage secrecy. Clause 5.11 of the Cabinet Manual requires that ministers keep each other informed, all ministerial warrants are publicised through gazetting and the Cabinet Office keep a public schedule of all responsibilities.

But really this all relies on a respect from our Government for the rule of law – the institutions, processes and conventions that uphold the notion that we are all equal citizens before the law. There is no fine or penalty if you don’t adhere to the Cabinet Manual.

Covid presented a number of challenges to the Government where it has not demonstrated it has this respect.

Key legislation, especially that curtailing people’s rights, was pushed through under parliamentary urgency.

Labour select committee chairpeople have continually ignored normal processes for inquiry and questioning by the Opposition.

Accountability and transparency measures, such as adherence to the Official Information Act, have also diminished.

Majority Government is a tool the Labour Government has used with little restraint.

Nominally, the powers of the executive are vested in the governor-general both here and in Australia. But in reality they exercise these in accordance with the advice of the government.

And as Australian Governor-General David Hurley has confirmed, he signed the administrative instruments allowing Morrison to take on the secret portfolios in accordance with section 64 of their constitution.

It would be difficult to see how our Governor-General could refuse a similar request from Ardern. And it was not for the Australian Governor-General to require the Prime Minister make such an instrument public.

The Office of the Prime Minister has a legal and constitutional status, but the Prime Minister acts only to the extent the will of their Cabinet colleagues allow.

It was clear that Morrison’s internal party support was fragile. It is possible he felt that he had to take on the extra powers behind his colleagues’ backs as he could not risk upsetting them.

There is no evidence Prime Minister Ardern is suffering the same fate – her personal popularity is still one of Labour’s greatest assets. If she wanted to take a decision off a particular minister, she would likely have the support of her colleagues to do so.

This means in reality, Ardern has much more power to act unilaterally than Morrison’s secret dealings ever gave him.