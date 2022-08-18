It's time to activate a unified vision for the Super City - Sir Bob Harvey

A park and rain gardens in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter development, planned by council agency Eke Panuku. Sir Bob Harvey describes the Wynyard Quarter as “one of the gems of the last decade” in the Auckland Super City.

Sir Bob Harvey was Waitākere City Mayor for 18 years

OPINION: I've been waiting for a mayoral candidate to announce they’ll take a fresh look at just how this magical Super City is going, after its first decade as one big metropolis. I’d like to think that Auckland is finally coming into its own, growing at last into a flourishing city that’s able to weather anything that comes our way.

The Super City will be 13 next year. An awkward age, yes, but also one of growth and promise and fierce hope.

Think of all the brave young people who’ve thronged Queen St in their thousands in recent years, calling for climate action from their elders. Will the incoming council rise to their challenge?

In this light, I’m heartened by the proposed pathway for sustainable transport that comes before councillors later this week.

READ MORE:

* Former Waitākere City Council building saved from sell-off

* Harvey sees Big Norm's charisma in Jacinda Ardern

* Bob Harvey to court investors for Auckland

* Former Waitakere mayor Sir Bob Harvey says super-city only way to go



It looks set to deliver on the potential that has been bubbling away since the city came under one umbrella in 2010, blending seven boroughs into one Tāmaki Makaurau.

For our part, I can say Waitākere City Council brought its very best to the Super City table. We worked with Māori to protect our beaches and bush. We fixed up the train line, and pioneered cycle paths from the ranges into town. We built art into our infrastructure budgets, so bridges and buildings could be both functional and delightful.

Over my two decades as mayor, Waitākere grew into an iconic ecocity, laying the ground for a better way of life. I know every corner of the city was animated by a similar spirit of local pride, full of ideas for how to live well. Auckland Council has now had a decade to bring those threads together and weave a coherent and visionary plan for our great region.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An intergenerational climate strike on Auckland’s Queen St. Sir Bob Harvey says he feels “solidarity with the youths who filled our streets with their banners and their calls for action”.

With amalgamation sorted, Unitary Plan and all, it’s time to activate a unified vision. This is the electric century, our chance to become a truly multi-modal city. Hard to believe it’s half a century since I worked on concepts for light rail with Sir Dove-Myer Robinson, a mayor of astonishing vision. He knew that we’d led the world in public transport usage, and we could do it again.

It’s exciting to see the City Rail Link nearing completion, delivering on Robbie’s promise. So what’s next? For one thing, this is the age of bikes, and especially electric bikes. When I cycled from town to Piha as a relatively fit teenager, it took me most of the day. Now, with a battery on your bike, anyone can fly from one side of the city to the other, a joy that should be available to everyone.

We have some catching up to do, fast. Every decent city from New York to Sydney has a walking and cycling path over the harbour. Where’s ours? Every other city is announcing subsidies for electric bikes. Where’s ours? And what else could we lead on, so other places can emulate Auckland as a city that’s not just liveable, but lovable?

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Sir Bob Harvey: “Every decent city from New York to Sydney has a walking and cycling path over the harbour. Where’s ours? Every other city is announcing subsidies for electric bikes. Where’s ours?”

We have all the knowledge we need about what makes a good city and a good life. One of the gems of the last decade is Wynyard Quarter and the waterfront. Every town centre should be as lovely. It’s simple enough: big old trees and rain gardens, public squares and walkable neighbourhoods, housing that brings people nearer to everyday needs, transport that calms our streets rather than stressing us out.

Looking back and looking ahead, I feel solidarity with the youths who filled our streets with their banners and their calls for action. I say we can dream big, and we can act with confidence. We can ground our work in partnership with mana whenua, honouring that living legacy and helping put things right for the future – because we all need to be not just good ancestors, but great ones.

It helps that we live in a place of dazzling natural beauty, full of people who want the best for each other. The view from the top of the Karekare Hill still takes my breath away, just as it did when I was a teenager on a bike. Freewheeling downhill into that realm of gorgeous possibility, I’m incorrigibly optimistic that we can learn new tricks.

And to those candidates putting their hands up to guide our young Super City into the future, I say: lead on!