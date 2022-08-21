Gaurav Sharma highlights why the waka-jumping bill has to go

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: The recent interest in Gaurav Shama and his difficulties brings back into focus an unfortunate chapter in our legislative history – the misnamed 2018 Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act, better known as the waka-jumping law.

Waka jumping sounds like it would make a wonderful Commonwealth sport; something like rugby and netball that we would excel at because no-one else is really that bothered.

As a means of running the country, however, this legislative change was a mistake.

A feature of representative democracy is the representative part. We do not have pure Athenian democracy, where all free men gather in the agora and debate which philosopher must consume hemlock.

Maybe some would prefer such a regime, but it gets unwieldy once we move beyond the Platonic ideal of 5040 citizens. So we elect people and send them to parliament to do things. Or not do things, as would be my preference.

The most famous was the Roman Senate, although it wasn’t that representative.

The plebeians and equestrians had their own ad-hoc forums, but the Republican system was not designed for efficient governance; it was designed to restrict the power of the state.

Stuff Gaurav Sharma is the latest in a long line of MPs who have fallen foul of their parties.

Two consuls shared power for a single year and were banned from assuming that office for a decade thereafter. It worked well until it didn’t, but while it operated Roman citizens had some protection from the capricious actions of whoever held the reins of power at any given time.

Cato the Younger was one of the most uncompromising upholders of the senatorial system, preferring to die at his own hand rather than seek a pardon by the ascendant Caesar. His contemporary, Cicero, was less dogmatic, preferring an accommodation to the alternative. Ultimately, it did not save him.

Looking back to antiquity and to these incredible lives, and comparing them to the current cohort of parliamentarians is, well, disappointing.

Our current system was erected on the bloodshed and turmoil of the English Civil War where, in the power struggle between a king consumed with hubris and a parliament of recalcitrant individuals, parliament triumphed.

Central to that struggle were the events of December 6, 1648. The King was on the run. Oliver Cromwell’s New Model Army controlled London. A majority of what was then known as the Long Parliament refused to do Cromwell’s bidding, so he used military force to expel those MPs seen as loyal to the beleaguered king.

It is uncharitable to compare Winston Peters to Oliver Cromwell, but their instincts run in the same direction when it comes to dealing with turbulent MPs.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Winston Peters, pictured in a 2017 file photo, made the waka-jumping legislation a pre-condition of his electoral agreement with Labour.

Peters made the waka-jumping bill a condition of his electoral pact that saw Ardern elevated to Premier House. True to her word, Ardern saw the bill passed into law in 2018.

Political parties are an essential component of modern democracies, but we should not debase the underlying institutions to their needs. Central to the Westminster form of government is the representative member of parliament and their conscience.

None in a New Zealand context represents this better than Marilyn Waring. Elected at just 23, she took a dislike to then Prime Minister Robert Muldoon. On June 14, 1984, the Waipa MP announced that she would be taking an independent stance on issues such as disarmament.

Stuff National’s former MP for Waipa, Marilyn Waring, pictured in 1984, was part of a long tradition of MPs who defied their parties to shape the course of politics.

Muldoon had a one seat majority and Waring’s position meant he could be defeated in the House, although she had indicated that he would have her support on confidence and supply. In a fit of drunken pique Muldoon called an early election. And lost.

Waring is part of a long tradition of individual MPs defying their parties to shape the course of political events.

After Dame Jenny Shipley replaced Jim Bolger as prime minister, relations between her and then-deputy Winston Peters deteriorated. She sacked him from cabinet.

National relied on Peters and his New Zealand First party for a majority and the Government could have fallen. It didn’t because five NZ First MPs, lead by Tau Henare, defected to keep Shipley in power.

Jim Anderton quit Labour to set in train a series of minor parties that, in the form of the Greens, remain in parliament today.

Phil Reid/Stuff Tariana Turia in 2004, when she remained part of the Labour government before splitting to form the Māori Party.

Dame Tariana Turia took a similar path and her legacy, Te Pati Māori, also remains in Parliament with two MPs.

The conundrum raised by Sharma’s ambiguous status is that he faces being expelled not just from Labour’s caucus, but from Parliament itself.

Under current electoral law, Sharma can be forced out of Parliament if he is ejected from Labour’s caucus and his behaviour threatens parliamentary “proportionality”.

The reality is that Labour will not want to do that. His seat, Hamilton West, has proven to be a bellwether electorate and losing it in a by-election would add to the perception of a Government in decline.

But this isn’t the point. The fact is that, should Sharma’s behaviour threaten the current administration, Labour could expel him. This places a disproportionate degree of power in the executive and reduces individual MPs to being little more than party employees without their own agency.

During the parliamentary debate on this legislation, National’s Chris Bishop thundered with outrage: “This is a sad day for our Parliament that we are, yet again, enacting at the behest of one man a stupid piece of legislation that will be reflected upon overseas as a draconian, anti-democratic piece of legislation.

“When National is returned to Government, we will repeal it, and I will be proud to stand in that Government that repeals it.”

Cato himself could not have put it better. We elect a parliament, not a government, and we elect a parliament of individuals. The waka-jumping law places political parties, and not the parliament, at the apex of sovereignty.

Dr Sharma’s difficulties are a helpful reminder to National that this is one commitment that must be upheld, and I look forward to writing a column congratulating Chris Bishop and his colleagues for repealing this stupid piece of legislation.