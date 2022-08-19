What a mispronounced name says about our attitudes to a 'rogue' MP

Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma talks to Stuff on Friday night in the wake of his excoriating social media post.

Melanie Sharma-Barrow runs Auckland-based Ludo Consulting, which advises on culture strategy. Born and raised in the United Kingdom, she is of Indian descent and studied law at the London School of Economics.

OPINION: The sensational suspension of Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, “effective immediately”, has rocked Labour.

There is allegedly bullying, but by whom is yet to be determined, or to be leaked. We are learning from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that “trust” has been broken.

We are also seeing the word “rogue” being used by the media.

I wonder how describing Sharma as “rogue” sets a good example for anyone else who may be thinking of speaking up about bullying?

READ MORE:

* Gaurav Sharma's real mistake was to think Labour cared

* Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has been suspended. This is what it means

* Labour MP Gaurav Sharma unloads on party in excoriating social media post



There is certainly a lot to dismantle in the issue of Gaurav Sharma vs Labour vs staffers.

One can only hope that an investigation/inquiry takes place to enable those involved to get respite, and potentially give closure to all affected.

There are wider issues here, however. And one is, how flippant New Zealand media and politicos have been in pronouncing Gaurav Sharma’s name.

According to one Newshub analysis, he is “Goo-ruv”. To Jacinda Ardern and 1News, it sounds like he is “Go-Rav”. No doubt this could be a good slogan for him running as an independent?

Stuff Gaurav Sharma – even if he is at fault, he is not being afforded the same basic rights as someone called Max or Jenny, says Melanie Sharma-Barrow.

Gaurav Sharma’s name is pronounced “go” as in the “go” in Phil Goff, and “ruv” as in the “ru” in rub. How hard is it for New Zealand’s brightest political commentators to do their homework, look for a video of him saying his name, or even just ask him how his name is to be pronounced? Too hard it seems.

Not all are culpable. Would we be wrong in thinking that because they pronounce his name better, that they may understand the journalistic story better? No.

I have got names wrong also. In one situation, a writer cut me off for introducing her name to my husband incorrectly. She did not like it. Fair enough.

By contrast, when I pronounced the name of a 70-year-plus New Zealander-Italian, called Amadeo, in the Italian way, his face lit up.

I think it is not too much to check yourself when pronouncing a name wrong, or to be corrected. Getting a name right in the case of someone from a culture different to your own is often the first stepping stone to creating trust in an encounter with them.

STUFF / Connor Scott Jacinda Ardern says Labour has 'acted in good faith' towards MP Dr Gaurav Sharma.

But what we are seeing with Gaurav Sharma is continued mispronunciation of his name by the media and politicians. And for me, it suggests that they are othering him, and if they are doing that to him, they are likely doing the same to other people without Kiwi names in their sectors.

This in turn poses a problem for the quality of media in this country, and perhaps why we do not see many media commentators without a European name, or of Indian origin, on New Zealand screens.

A more societal worry about saying Sharma’s name correctly is that of equality for migrant children in New Zealand who make the country look like it has good systems by succeeding.

I understand that Sharma was not born in New Zealand and arrived here aged 12.

In such a small time he has become a doctor and MP, studied overseas, represented New Zealand in India whilst an MP, and yet despite all this hard work, even if he is at fault, he is not being afforded the same basic rights as someone called Max, Jenny or, dare I say, Aoife or Niamh.

What we are seeing with Gaurav Sharma and Rishi Sunak in the UK, is no matter how much you achieve, your heritage will be used against you, like a bucket of cold water, to try to put your passion out.

Unknown/Supplied Melanie Sharma-Barrow runs Auckland-based Ludo Consulting, which advises on culture strategy.

That the prominent people of the Indian community have not spoken up about Gaurav Sharma, and how to say it, is equally telling and disappointing.

Why won’t they rally? Maybe they are worried that as a community they will be described as “going rogue”.

Or perhaps some Indian Kiwis do not fully appreciate that this is the type of advocacy they must precisely engage in, if they want their children to lead included lives as adults, in New Zealand.

Given the extent of social media, I do not think this will be the last case of someone like Sharma taking to it to talk about problems.

As New Zealand opens up its borders, it is more vital than ever that we try harder, do better, and do the basics to make people feel welcome, to build lives here.

“They are us?” Not, I’m afraid, when we can’t even say their name correctly.