That nagging need to know how the story ends

Jane Bowron says she has a recurring nightmare about being backstage with the curtain about to go up, and not being able to remember her lines.

Jane Bowron is a Christchurch-based freelance writer and general columnist for Stuff. A newspaper TV columnist for three decades, she is the author of two books.

OPINION: I have a recurring nightmare which some of you will be all too familiar with.

I’m about to go on stage, but I can’t seem to remember my lines. I keep asking the cast if I could borrow one of their scripts, so I can get my bearings, but they’re too busy with last-minute preparations.

Someone from wardrobe is zipping me into my costume, and I’m still in the dark. If only I could get my hands on that script, I’d know what the play is about, what it is trying to say.

READ MORE:

* Reaching back to a trusted tree and the betrayal of a heroic boyhood

* When we face patients competing for care, we can't afford to say: 'I'm over it'

* Running out of runway with Tom Cruise

* Forgive the occasional mishap, deadline pressure does not always make for diamond writing

* The joy and terror of writing a newspaper column



People are depending on me to know my cues and hit my spots. As time marches on, I wonder if I should just go on and muddle through by mouthing the words along with the rest of the chorus – that is, if I am even in the chorus. Maybe I should literally go off script and speak what’s on my mind.

The curtain finally rises and I step forward into the lights, waking up at the critical moment and realising it’s just a dream. I feel enormous relief, but there is a nagging need to know how the story ended.

Column writing is a bit like this. You try to do all the rehearsal prep work by wading through endless newspapers and listening to radio and TV bulletins to come up with commentary and lines that are hopefully original and relevant.

When you’ve settled on a topic and know what your theme is, you hope like hell some other columnist doesn’t beat you to the punch. Even if you have a different take - a carefully considered counter-argument, it can be dismissed as one column too many that would constitute a chorus.

I’ve been writing columns for decades now – thousands of television reviews, a column written while living through the Christchurch earthquakes, and this general column, which today is my last.

Over the decades, newspapers got smaller, staff numbers shrank and columns sometimes need to be filed days out from deadline. Some of us have been asked to indicate what we might be writing about nearly a week out, making the likelihood of fulfilling the objective of being current extremely challenging.

While writers develop technique and a feeling for what topics will still be in play a week ahead, no-one is a fortune-teller who can divine what might be happening days in advance.

I think as opinion writers, we should be allowed to be honest about this. We owe it to the reader.

Stuff Jane Bowron: “Under the pressure of invention, and to keep away from anything topical that could quickly become out of date, some columnists resort to mining their own lives for material.”

You may have noticed over the last few years the trend for intensely personal confessions and reflections by columnists. Under the pressure of invention, and to keep away from anything topical that could quickly become dated, some columnists resort to mining their own lives for material. Only there can they give full-throated freedom to writing their own truth and not have their opinions edited.

Such confessional writing is fine in small doses, but it is a far cry from fearlessly arguing and opining in the column spaces of newspapers in a battle of ideas and viewpoints which invite a wide range of discourse.

Opinion writers should be able to speak freely to avoid the sin of columnists sounding like an orchestrated mob, uttering strap-on fashionable virtue-signalling ideas that echo underlying agendas.

That is how we work things out and discover what is trying to be said, what the play is about and how to formulate and deliver our own lines. As I step out into the lights this last time, I know how the play has ended, and I thank you for letting me speak my mind.