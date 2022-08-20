The election is only the second most important event in 2023

“It is a long stretch to say that, back in 1981, Split Enz iconic hit [History Never Repeats] had anything to do with New Zealand rugby. Applied to current times, though, the lyrics hold up remarkably well,” James Nokise writes.

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer and podcaster of Samoan/Welsh heritage.

OPINION: “History never repeats / I tell myself before I go to sleep

Don’t say the words you might regret / I’ve lost before, you know I can’t forget.”

It is a long stretch to say that, back in 1981, Split Enz’ iconic hit had anything to do with New Zealand rugby. Applied to current times, though, the lyrics hold up remarkably well.

“You say I always played the fool / I can’t go on if that’s the rule

READ MORE:

* Cutting coaches adrift in mid-stream not the NZ way

* All Blacks: After a convincing victory the pressure is off Ian Foster... for now

* How Steve Hansen came close to coaching Wales to a World Cup win over the All Blacks

* History of the Rugby World Cup: 2011 – a time to exhale and celebrate No 2



Better to jump than hesitate / I need a change and I can’t wait.”

To anyone outside the New Zealand community, the past few weeks of constant stories about the viability of the All Blacks head coach is the kind of rugby-based insanity that Kiwis are still renowned for.

Yes there are floods, and housing issues, and bullies in Parliament, and weird chocolate-based racism, and apparently scabies is back, but dammit the All Blacks are struggling. If the demi-gods of Aotearoa cannot maintain their superiority, what hope the common fan?

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ian Foster cracks a smile after it was confirmed he would remain All Blacks head coach.

Sure, “struggling” seems a bit melodramatic when they currently sit fourth in the world, having recovered from a national-crisis ranking of fifth. Had they dropped to an unthinkable position of sixth, Jacinda Ardern may have had to call an emergency press conference reminding sports fans to “be kind”. Considering the past fortnight, the prime minister would probably welcome the distraction.

One fantastic performance against South Africa has allowed Ian “Fozzie” Foster to retain his position through to the 2023 World Cup. This is despite a loud, if somewhat Canterbury-centric, call for him to be replaced by Scott “Razor” Robertson. Non-rugby fans would be forgiven for thinking the “Fozzie v Razor” debate was some sort of new Gillette campaign. They also might not realise this Kiwi sporting panto has actually played out before, 15 years ago.

Back in 2007, after the Rugby World Cup – or as it’s known by All Blacks fans “the worst one” – coach Graham Henry’s head was well and truly on the block. A chorus of outraged fans demanded he be replaced by legendary Super Rugby coach Robbie Deans, a Cantabrian.

Martin de Ruyter/Nelson Mail Canterbury (and Robbie Deans) Rachel Hewitt, left, and Megan Winchester at a Rugby World Cup match in Nelson in 2011. Many fans weren’t sure what to make of Deans’ departure for Australia.

Henry managed to keep his job (the first All Blacks coach to survive a World Cup loss), Deans decided to coach Australia (the first foreigner to do so), and fans weren’t sure what to make of the changes to normal proceedings.

To make sure everyone knew the right decision had been made, Henry went on to win the IRB coaching award in 2008, 2010, and most importantly 2011. The All Blacks nabbed the World Cup that year, after a blood-pressure raising final, knocking one of sport’s greatest monkeys off their back. Henry was knighted. All was forgiven, all was forgotten.

But the All Blacks of Sir Graham Henry, even with their low point of 2007, never experienced the inconsistencies of Ian Foster’s side. From 2004 to 2011, the ABs played 103 tests, and only lost 15 times, splitting those losses between just three opponents; South Africa, Australia, and the (“always dangerous”) French.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “It will be interesting though to see if the prime minister will call for Kiwis to go to the polls in September/October [2023] and, if not, to see which politicians just happen to find themselves in France around that time,” writes James Nokise.

Fozzie’s sometimes frazzled men in black have lost 8 out of 26 matches, to six different opponents, primarily world No 1 Ireland. In the last calendar year, their record is 9-6. Argentina (who won their last match against New Zealand, and have just destroyed Australia) must fancy their chances over the next fortnight, and who could blame them.

The All Blacks are vulnerable. Terrible for New Zealand, great for the larger game.

Still, why should any of this matter in the grand scheme of things? Sport is a great entertainer, but it won’t fix the economic, environmental, and infrastructure issues of a nation. Unless said nation is that rare country where a sport has elevated itself in society to cause political tremors such as Brazil with football, Fiji with rugby sevens and, perhaps embarrassingly, us.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: “When New Zealand won the World Cup, the government stayed the same. When they lost, the government changed. Tenuous? Absolutely.”

We are, for better or worse, the rugby-mad country par excellence, and thus the second most important event in 2023, after the Rugby World Cup, will be the general election. In fact, since it began in 1987, the quest for the Webb Ellis trophy and our own political hodgepodge have occurred in the same year three times. When New Zealand won the World Cup, the government stayed the same. When they lost, the government changed. Tenuous? Absolutely.

No political pundit would dare say that the results of a sporting competition could possibly affect an electoral result. It will be interesting, though, to see if the prime minister will call for Kiwis to go to the polls in September/October and, if not, to see which politicians just happen to find themselves in France around that time.

So maybe the position of All Blacks coach has more justification for concern than some like to admit ... crazy as that is.