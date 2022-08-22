Lessons NZ can learn from Britain's deradicalisation strategy

The brutal murder of Drummer Lee Rigby outside Woolwich Barracks in London in 2013 changed the terrorist threat picture in the UK and beyond, Donna Miles writes.

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi columnist and writer based in Christchurch

OPINION: Would it surprise you to learn that public officials in Britain, including teachers and health workers, have a legal responsibility to report on individuals showing radical tendencies?

Known as the 'Prevent duty', the requirement came into force around July 2015, largely in response to the gruesome murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby by two British Muslim converts outside an army barracks in southeast London.

The murder was met by a huge outpouring of public grief and changed the terrorist threat picture in the UK and around the world.

For the first time, it was shown that lethal terror attacks could be carried out without sophisticated weaponry, overseas training camps, foreign money or coordination with a wider network. In other words, anyone with access to a car and a kitchen knife, and with enough hate in their heart, was potentially capable of carrying out deadly violence.

Another difference was the level of brutality and the fact that the shocking murder was recorded for posterity. The attack became something of a model and was followed by similar acts of terror conducted by both Islamists and far-right extremists. The Christchurch mosque terrorist was also a lone, random actor who developed far-right extremist views online.

This new nature of terrorism is significant because it makes it nearly impossible for intelligence services to predict who will be the next terrorist. As a result, increasingly, counter-terrorism efforts are being focused on decreasing the risk of radicalisation.

This is exactly what the UK’s Prevent programme claims to achieve, but its approach towards intervention at a pre-criminal stage has attracted heavy criticism from human rights lawyers, some teachers and representatives from the Muslim community who say this approach “encourages well-meaning public officials to look for threat where it doesn’t exist”.

They warn such statewide surveillance is not only discriminatory but actively counter-productive.

It was shocked to read that an eight-year-old Muslim boy had been questioned by Prevent officers, without his parents being present. The boy was, reportedly, asked about Islam and if he prayed, and what he thought about other faiths, et cetera. It is not hard for this child to imagine that he is being treated differently because of his religion – and also for his family and local community to lose faith in a system that allows for such treatment to take place.

And if you think none of the above is relevant to New Zealand, then think again.

Frank Film Terror attack survivor Temel Atacocugu returns to the Al Noor Mosque to tell his extraordinary story of survival.

A 2019 report by the Financial Times mentioned that a large study into evidence for the deradicalisation programme was taking place in Britain on behalf of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, which of course, includes New Zealand.

The report also said that the most damning evaluation of Prevent came from an unpublished report by a company part-owned by the UK government. The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) specialises in applying behavioural science to public policy. Their finding was that the success rates of Prevent were likely highly exaggerated and that many of the Government's deradicalisation programmes were not backed up by a “sufficiently robust standard of evidence”.

Prevent remains one of the British government’s most polarising and controversial policies. Its budget is currently over £40 million (NZ$76.6 million). Rishi Sunak, as part of his bid to become the next British prime minister, is promising to expand Prevent’s scope and to widen the definition of ‘extremism’ to include people who ‘vilfy’ Britain. The plan was criticised by the UK’s former counter-terrorism police chief as “straying into thought crimes”.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak is seeking to become the next British prime minister.

We now know much about the factors from which violent extremism emerges. Broadly speaking, these factors relate to structural problems within society (pull factors) and also psychological issues (push factors). Examples of structural factors are poverty, discrimination, marginalisation, and inequality, while psychological issues stem from an individual's background and personal circumstances that make them more susceptible to extremism.

Loneliness and isolation are obvious examples, as are the search for identity and meaning. Personal or group grievances, and misuse of beliefs, political ideologies, social networks, and ethnic and cultural differences are also cited as potential push factors.

Knowing what leads to extremism is extremely useful because it helps lawmakers to devise policies that block radicalisation. Loneliness and isolation, for example, were a huge global issue, even before the arrival of Covid-19. Britain and Japan have Loneliness ministers, and the UK has set up a £4 million Local Connections Fund to connect small groups of people through projects and activities they enjoy.

Supplied Donna Miles: “We now know much about the factors from which violent extremism emerges.”

The drivers of inequality and discrimination are also known, but there is less political will to address these issues.

As the threat of far-right extremism increases in New Zealand, so will the need to counter it. It is important that individuals and dangerous groups are not giving the scope to get stronger. But before deploying any deradicalisation programme, we must demand a solid empirical grounding to support it, or else risk intrusive surveillance of people’s everyday lives.