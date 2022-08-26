Why we must change our rental system to meet basic human rights

Tenants wanted Mohammad Biswas to fix the vermin, black mould, broken appliances and substandard repairs in their rented homes. Instead, he's quitting the industry.

Paul Hunt is Chief Human Rights Commissioner.

OPINION: Last week, as part of the Human Rights Commission’s housing inquiry, I highlighted that many renters are having to make trade-offs between their fundamental human rights, such as the right to adequate food and the right to a decent home.

Renters are also unfairly burdened with enforcing the government’s tenancy laws.

I suggested two short-term initiatives: a freeze on rent increases and an increase to the accommodation supplement.

These approaches are not perfect, but they would provide some immediate relief for renters while the country has a constructive conversation about the future of renting.

READ MORE:

* Landlords getting rid of tenants before new rules set in, advocacy group says

* Rental reforms: Landlords slam end to 90-day 'no cause' eviction notices

* 'Kiwis are stuck as renters: they just want a settled home for their families'



Earlier this week, a solo dad with young children wrote to us asking for help because he was given notice to leave their rental after asking for a broken heater to be replaced.

It’s the only heater in the house and he’s been waiting a year for it to be fixed. “So we’re just suffering, especially over wintertime,” he said.

This father and his young children are likely to be homeless this time next week. He has every right to take a case to the Tenancy Tribunal but said, “I first told [the landlord] it was unusable a year ago. I told them again and got notice. I don’t want to do anything like a 14 days’ notice [to make the landlord fix the heater] because we really need a reference.”

123RF Renters are being unfairly burdened with enforcing tenancy laws, writes Paul Hunt.

In other words, this renter is too afraid to take his landlord to the Tenancy Tribunal for fear that it will affect his chances of getting his family into another rental.

This heartbreaking story is a case study of how our rental system is failing renters.

Across the board, we ask renters to do too much to hold landlords and property managers to account, when this should be the job of a government-appointed accountability mechanism, such as Tenancy Services.

In April, the now former associate housing minister Poto Williams was asked why it was left to tenants to enforce the healthy homes standards. She said the “cost of introducing licensed inspectors would outweigh the benefits”. We’ve asked for that cost-benefit analysis; meanwhile, we continue to hear stories of tenants whose homes don’t meet the standards and who are too afraid to complain.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Across the board, we ask renters to do too much to hold landlords and property managers to account, when this should be the job of a government-appointed accountability mechanism, such as Tenancy Services, writes Hunt. (File photo)

The Government is also inadequately tracking whether rental properties meet the healthy homes standards. This is a serious accountability failure.

As we have reported previously, this accountability deficit places Aotearoa New Zealand in breach of its legally binding international human rights obligations.

Ineffective accountability undermines housing laws, policies, and other initiatives. Very welcome new rules, such as the healthy homes standards, can’t deliver their full promise without effective accountability.

Rent increases have outstripped incomes and inflation in recent years. In some regions, rent has doubled. But the accommodation supplement is still based on rental data from about six years ago, and the Government has committed only to review it later this year.

Kathryn George/Stuff Rent increases have outstripped both incomes and inflation in recent years, Hunt says.

The setting of rent prices is also problematic. If a landlord charges more than “market rent”, the responsibility falls on the tenant to take them to the Tenancy Tribunal and prove that it’s substantially beyond other rents in the area.

In other words, renters are overburdened with other people’s responsibilities. They have to ensure landlords are obeying the law. Given the power imbalance between landlords and renters, this is not right. And keep in mind that one in three households are rentals.

Tangata whenua, Pacific peoples, disabled people, members of the rainbow community, those living in poverty, and one-parent families are more likely to face discrimination in the rental sector and have a harder time finding suitable, affordable rentals.

I’m heartened by the leadership of iwi and hapū providers whose innovative programmes provide more culturally appropriate rentals. The Government is investing positively to support such initiatives and should also guide the private rental market towards more culturally appropriate housing.

Supplied Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt: “We mustn’t forget that a home is first and foremost a fundamental human right, not an investment.”

A claim before the Waitangi Tribunal, brought on behalf of whānau, hapū and iwi from across the country, has triggered a review of the impact on Māori of Crown legislation, policy, and practice in the private rental housing market between 1991 and 2021. This inquiry will accelerate a long overdue conversation about the future of our rental system.

The Government deserves credit for making the most significant changes to tenancy laws in decades, but deeper change to our rental system is needed.

Parliament regulates businesses so they advance human rights for everyone. Investing in rental property should be no different. We mustn’t forget that a home is first and foremost a fundamental human right, not an investment.

That’s why the Human Rights Commission is calling for a conversation about the right to a decent home for the growing number of renters in Aotearoa New Zealand.