Our local elections are about to get much more interesting. And not in a good way.

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist.

OPINION: And so now to our local election build-up, in terms of sheer excitement value surely the 1997 Toyota Previa people-mover to the nitro-powered demolition-derby monster truck that is any general election campaign.

Just between us, have you ever regretted voting for a local body candidate? Last time, my eyes swimming in a sea of short bios proclaiming a passion for working drains, clean air or low rates, I plumped for an unknown who seemed energetic and vibrant. As it turned out, that person proved to be energetic and vibrant in much the same way as the airship Hindenburg approaching the Lakehurst mooring tower on May 6, 1937, was about to become.

More recently, talk around the traps has been about the grave danger to democracy posed by politics interfering in, er, local politics. Wait, let me check my notes – ah, it’s party politics interfering in local politics.

You see, as rumour has it, the People’s Choice team of councillors and candidates have – allegedly - some kind of connection to the New Zealand Labour Party. The clues are there: the same colour on the billboards, the same font … oh, and the appearance of Cabinet minister Megan Woods at the launch of People’s Choice’s new ‘Creating Living Streets’ policy. That was something of a giveaway.

READ MORE:

* Councillor who outed her online bully is considering running for Christchurch mayoralty

* Christchurch deputy mayor makes shock decision to step away from public life

* Party politics: A blessing or a curse for local government?



So, no transparency issues there, at least. Still the question remains: just how much are the local People’s Choice bods in thrall to their Wellington overlords? Well, I guess it is possible that two hours into the regular Monday morning Cabinet meeting, attention turns to Item 27(c): Talking Points For Christchurch People’s Choice Foot-Soldiers, sub-item (iii): Why Cycleways Are Good.

But with all the wobbly plates that central government currently needs to keep spinning, is there any time left for this kind of provincial micro-managing? Right now on the decks of the Good Ship Labour, I imagine it’s all hands to the ack-ack guns as the misguided missile that is Dr Gaurav Sharma bears down at speed with an explosive warhead of Texts That Prove It Goes Right To The Top.

Fair to say though – and I’ll go out on a limb here – if you vote People’s Choice you’re hoping to see local body policies that are, well, Labour-y. And if you vote Independent Citizens you’re hoping to see local body policies that are National-y. Yes yes, I know that the Independent Citizens website declares ‘’we are not tied to party politics’’. But if you’ve been round Christchurch long enough, or simply checked out their policy page, you’ll know that Independent Citizens are the natural habitat of the National-leaner.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Andrew Gunn: Some ‘’loose units of gallows-erectors and People’s Court fantasists who recently graced the grounds of Parliament ... are coming to a ward or community board near you, and they want to burn the place down.’’

No surprises there – it’s about as news-worthy as bears defecating in the woods, popes revealed as being Catholic, and Briscoes having a sale. This just in: did you know that key Mauger-man Sam MacDonald is weighing up having a crack at filling Gerry Brownlee’s shoes in the Ilam electorate? Very possibly you did. It’s hardly a Pulitzer-level scoop. And what’s more, as another key National chap would say, I’m pretty relaxed about it. Because that’s politics.

McDonald’s career-move musings are instructive because they confirm that the barrier between local and national-level politics is far from impervious. And why should it be any other way? Here you have two mainstream groupings, both with party political connections up the wazoo, and both steeped in political influence. On the People’s Choice side that may well be in the form of diktats handed down from the Supreme Central Committee, if you want to think that. On the Independent Citizens side it’s more likely to be a quiet word on the golf green or a nod and a wink over the clink of couple of glasses of Coleraine. Either way, it’s all politics.

Still, if you are keen to seek out actual threats to local democracy, may I suggest a closer look at some of the independent candidates who fit in neither of these camps? No, not the pragmatic sleeve-roller-uppers with their impressive records of quiet community service – we could do with more of them. Nor the Tubby Hansens of this world – in these grim times we could do with more novelty candidates too, preferably of the calibre of UK perennials Lord Buckethead, Elmo and Mr Fishfinger.

No, the candidates to watch – and preferably ‘’watch’’ in the style of The Police’s ‘’every step you take, every move you make’’ – are those loose units of gallows-erectors and People’s Court fantasists who recently graced the grounds of Parliament. They are coming to a ward or community board near you, and they want to burn the place down. Metaphorically of course, plus the odd actual execution.

Stuff journalists Paula Penfold and Louisa Cleave have set out how these folk and those they align themselves with think (I use term loosely) in the excellent documentary Fire and Fury. It’s certainly been a good reminder to me to make absolutely sure I know who I’m voting for come October, because our local elections are about to get much more interesting. And not in a good way.