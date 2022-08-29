The frontline nurses on second-class pay

Health Minister Andrew Little tells Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas the Government has money in the bank ready to pay nurses and claims the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is "the impediment". (Video first published July 14, 2022)

Denise Moore is a primary health care nurse and New Zealand Nurses Organisation delegate who lives and works in Christchurch.

OPINION: Did you know there are different types of nurses in New Zealand?

We’re all aware of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (formerly district health board) nurses who work mainly in hospitals, because they’re most often in the news.

But the nurses at your medical centre or after-hours emergency clinic are primary health care nurses. They’re called that because they provide the first health care you need, and that also makes them vitally important.

There are actually a number of different nursing sectors, but did you know we are not all paid the same?

For example, nurses like me in primary health care are paid 10-20% less than our Health NZ colleagues.

If you work for a Māori or iwi health provider (also primary health care) or in the aged residential care sector, the difference can be as much as 25%.

Stuff Practice nurses protest for pay parity with their DHB colleagues back in 2020, as part of their long-running campaign.

When you think about it, that doesn’t make any sense.

We are highly skilled, highly qualified, providing exactly the same standard of care as Health NZ nurses, with exactly the same qualifications obtained from exactly the same universities or tertiary providers.

We are the heart of the community because we are the nurses people talk with most often about their health and wellbeing.

We are the true health front line, providing the quality care that helps keep people out of hospital.

We give health advice, administer vaccines, dress wounds, carry out screenings, deliver Plunket services, assist doctors and provide culturally appropriate care plans for the wellbeing of you and your whānau.

We played a vital role (and still do) in protecting communities from Covid. Without us, our hospitals would have been overrun and unable to function – and that remains the case.

It’s not hard to understand why being paid less than my colleagues is a concern to me, but I think it should also be a concern to you, because it is having an increasing effect upon the cost and availability of health services in your community.

Everyone is short of nurses so those of us in primary health care could move to the hospital system in a heartbeat and immediately earn significantly more.

Supplied Denise Moore is a primary health care nurse and New Zealand Nurses Organisation delegate who lives and works in Christchurch.

We’re also struggling to make ends meet and to cope with the rising cost of living, so I don’t blame a single one of my co-workers who have left to work for Health NZ (or moved to Australia where pay is much better), because they have to face financial reality.

This is happening at an alarming rate and primary health care employers are struggling to find new nursing staff to replace those who have left – because they can’t afford to pay what Health NZ can pay.

And quite simply, fewer nurses in your community means reduced health services. Employers paying nursing staff more than they can afford also means there are fewer resources to provide for other services.

The simple answer to this problem is pay parity, where all nurses with the same skills, qualifications and experience are paid the same – and the Government must increase the funding per patient (capitation) it provides to primary health care employers, so they can offer the same remuneration as Health NZ.

The Government has indicated it sees the sense in pay parity and my fervent hope is it will put a just and fair pay system in place for all nurses, regardless of sector, without delay.

That would mean nurses could work where they want or feel most needed, such as in their communities.

We have been under the same huge pressure as every other nurse in the country, working long hours, picking up extra shifts to cover gaps caused by sickness, or just covering for the ever-present lack of staff.

Like every other nurse we’re feeling fed up, frustrated and beyond breaking point.

If the problem with pay is not addressed in a timely manner, nurses will continue leaving primary health care in droves and unfortunately, the people most affected by this will be New Zealanders in their communities.